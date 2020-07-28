Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Moritz Hemsing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Strong fundamentals, encouraging profit margins, and a business strategy that is coming to fruition give reasons to believe that Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGF) is a good investment even during this economic crisis.

Ever since Mark Schneider took over Nestlé as CEO in 2017, the company managed to increase its operating income by 18.5% and its gross profit by 6.7%. Nestlé has been steadily restructuring its portfolio in order to accomplish both a higher growth rate and a higher net profit margin even in the upcoming years. This has been primarily accomplished by focusing on younger and wealthier consumers.

This article aims to use the DuPont Analysis in order to estimate how strong Nestlé's numbers really are in comparison to its peers and whether the company is a buy or a sell. It is meant as a supplement of the previously released article "Nestlé: A Buy And Hold Forever Stock You Should Buy" by Carles Diaz Caron that mainly looks at the sales numbers, the fairly leveraged balance sheet as well as at the attractive buyback and dividend program currently in place. So, let us have a closer look at the net profit margin, the asset turnover, and the equity multiplier which will enable us to deepen our understanding of Nestlé's recent performance.

Developments since January 2017

As Schneider got appointed as the CEO of Nestlé S.A. in January 2017, he announced the replacement of roughly 10% of Nestlé's portfolio by the end of 2020. The restructuring of roughly 10% of a company's portfolio is quite a task. Moreover, the effects of a renewed and leaner product portfolio take their time to materialize at the bottom line.

As of today, the company undertook almost 50 transactions representing roughly 12% of their group sales. Among these was the acquisition of Canadian vitamin maker Atrium Innovations. Atrium was purchased from Permira funds and is seen as a solid addition to Nestlé's nutritional products portfolio. And indeed the increased focus on health products seems to be a good counterbalance to slowing sales from packaged food. Another acquisition was the $7.2 billion licensing deal with Starbucks to sell the premium brand's products to customers around the world that can be found in any major supermarket in Europe or North America.

Another important part plays the company's divestment of the U.S. confectionery business to Ferrero in January 2018. As Schneider puts it, the new businesses are "more on trend, […] more premiumized products. They also make better use of digital opportunities and personalization."

A look at Nestlé's financial data tells us that the company has been constantly increasing its net profit margin under Schneider by a total of 43.2% to an impressionable value of 13.6% in 2019. Let me put this a little bit more into perspective, so that you, the reader, can grasp the magnitude of this success. The net profit margins of major competitors such as Tyson Foods (TSN) or The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) are between 4.8% to 7.7%. Analyzing the net profit margin alone makes Nestlé worthy of a closer look.

Fig 1: The net profit margin of Nestlé and some of its competitors (rounded to 0.1%)

Company 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Nestlé 10.2% 9.5% 8% 11.1% 13.6% Tyson Foods 2.9% 4.8% 4.6% 7.6% 4.8% Kraft Heinz 3.5% 13.7% 1.6%* 1.6%* 7.7%

*adjusted

Let us now consider the asset turnover. Further analysis reveals a slightly improved asset turnover compared to 2016. Yet, one can see that this metric oscillates around 70%. And despite the fact that the company does not use its assets as effectively as Tyson Foods, it clearly achieves a higher turnover ratio than Kraft Heinz.

In most cases, the asset turnover ratio has something to do with the corporate culture: How aggressively does a company use its assets? Does it focus on a long-term goal or rather on a short term strategy?

Fig 1.2. The asset turnover of Nestlé and some of its competitors (rounded to 0.1%)

Company 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Nestlé 71.6% 67.8% 67.2% 66.7% 72.4% Tyson Foods 180.1% 164.8% 136.3% 137.6% 128.3% Kraft Heinz 14.9%% 21.8% 21.7% 25.4% 24.2%

Considering the equity multiplier, it is not significantly higher than the one of TSN and KHC with 2.32 and 1.96, respectively. The resulting return on equity of 23.9% is an improvement of 85% relative to 2016. It clearly exceeds the ROE of the aforementioned contenders by far. Hence, Nestlé proves to be highly efficient and well managed as their restructured portfolio generates higher margins. Furthermore, the company's quick ratio remained fairly constant at about 63%, which is a moderate value for the consumer staples sector.

As of July 22, 2020, Nestlé's stock has appreciated more than 60% since January 2017. On a YTD basis, it has even outperformed the S&P 500 with gains of around 7%, resulting in a P/E ratio higher than 26. Although somewhat lower than the CAPE ratio (close to 30), their P/E ratio is significantly higher than those for other companies in this sector, indicating an overvaluation. So the question still remains: Is Nestlé overvalued?

Nestlé amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nestlé achieved organic growth of 4.3% in the first quarter of 2020, which beat analysts' expectations and is close to Nestlé's target of mid single-digit growth. Let us break this growth down into the various regions the company is doing business in: The company achieved high growth rates of up to 7.4 % in the AMS (Americas) and the EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa), whereas growth in the AOA zone (Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa) contracted by 4.6%.

If we compare these numbers quarter on quarter, we realize that sales are down by 6.2% compared to Q1'19. This, however, can be explained at least in part by the divestment of the U.S. ice cream business which was sold to Froneri for $4 billion this January. And to make matters worse, the current weakness of the US-Dollar to the Swiss Franc led to additional losses of 5.8% of the company's revenue.

The weak performance in the AOA zone seems directly related to the business restrictions relating to the ongoing pandemic. As a consequence of the lockdowns in many countries, Nestlé experienced a massive shift from out-of-home to in-home consumption and a higher demand for essential products. In contrast, sales of confectionery and ice cream that you would normally consume outside declined. Considering the sharp rise of total group e-commerce sales by 29.4% in Q1 that amount to more than 10% of total sales, Nestlé's restructured portfolio reinforces the company's position in the market.

But what does this mean for the imminent future? As plummeted China sales are coming back and AMS and EMENA sales went up due to stockpiling, Nestlé seems to get through the pandemic well. As it stands, even further increasing regional sales in the company's strong markets are very likely to more than offset weaker sales in the AOA zone. Furthermore, the fact that 75% of the company's total sales are in the comparatively crisis-proof PPP-segment (popularly positioned products; "affordably priced, nutritionally enhanced, appropriately formatted and easily accessible for emerging consumers") provides Nestlé with some financial security.

Nestlé's China business

China was the first major country affected by COVID-19. This allowed the Chinese government enough time to develop countermeasures and thus making China the first country to recover from this pandemic. This is not to say that the Chinese economy is again up and running on a pre-COVID level. However, the early recovery makes the Chinese market returning to growth again with a GDP recovering by 3.2% according to Chinese media.

What does this mean for a well-diversified company like Nestlé? Although Nestlé's Chinese market share only comprises 8%, the company's sales are likely to grow and to at least partially counterbalance falling sales in the hardest hit countries by the pandemic, such as the US or Brazil.

Further restructuring of their portfolio could help Nestlé achieving even higher growth rates in China in the next couple of quarters. According to Bloomberg, the company is planning to divest its Yinlu Foods Group for at least $400 million with the help of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). Yinlu has been slowing down growth in the AOA region for years. Selling an unprofitable part of a portfolio for a fair profit will further enhance both the asset turnover and the net profit margin of any parent company. However, this is a developing story since the company is still looking for a potential buyer.

Another divestment is the planned sale of its local water brands, as reported by CNN. The company's market share was less than 2% in 2019. This makes perfectly strategic sense when we consider how competitive the Chinese water market has become in recent years. According to Daxue Consulting, Chinese bottled water sales reached a volume of 208.4 billion yuan. It is expected that this high volume will stay at its current level even in 2020. Since the shift to premium products has proven lucrative in the past, this decision seems to be beneficial for the further development of Nestlé's portfolio.

Conclusion

Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nestlé has remained on track, restructuring its portfolio toward sustainable and profitable growth as it focuses more on health and wellness products while divesting unprofitable ones. Based on its already strong financial data, as the DuPont Analysis shows, I expect Nestlé to be a good buy-and-hold investment opportunity in the long term. My thesis especially holds for investors who seek a relatively defensive stock. However, the high P/E ratio poses short-term risks. Therefore, I would not consider Nestlé to be an equally good buy for short-term investors aiming for price gains.

