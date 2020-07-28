Bill Ackman is back. The famous activist investor raised $4 billion Wednesday from launching an IPO for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH), making it the largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO. Business Insider also reports that Ackman plans to use $3 billion of his own money into the SPAC, giving Pershing $7 billion to acquire a new company.

Investors are certainly interested, as the $4 billion figure was an increase from initial plans to raise $3 billion. But the reality is that SPACs are extremely risky investments, and Ackman's recent record has been a more mixed bag. Given the lack of information, investors should not pursue this IPO.

Understanding SPACs

SPACs like Pershing have become more popular over the last few years, with major companies like DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) being some of the more famous acquisitions. Barron's reports that in 2019, one in four IPOs was a SPAC, and they raised a total of $13.6 billion.

The primary reason for this trend is that companies are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the traditional IPO process. A company has to spend weeks or months going through the regulated IPO process. They have to negotiate with banks, regulators, and then open up their finances for every investor to pick apart.

And when they do go public? They see their shares exponentially rise in value, which tells the company that they could have raised more funds and were sold short by the banks. Just look at the Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) IPO this week. The company priced itself at $26, but then saw its shares explode to a high of over $50 in its first day of trading.

We have seen more companies consider direct listings instead of IPO out of dissatisfaction with the traditional process, and SPACs are closer to a direct listing. From the acquired company's perspective, a SPAC can be a big win compared to a traditional IPO.

This is all the more so under the current economic circumstances. Economic difficulties from the coronavirus will disrupt companies' revenue and cash flow and increase their need for capital. Pershing can go to such a struggling company, purchase equity with its $7 billion, and then own a share with the resulting benefits for investors. Pershing states in its S-1/A that it intends to purchase a minority stake in a "Mature Unicorn," which is a company that has "achieved significant scale, market share, competitive dominance and cash flow." Some speculated targets include Airbnb and Bloomberg LP.

In theory, Pershing represents an opportunity for investors to put $20 upfront, and then receive shares in a mature, private unicorn which the investor would not have been able to purchase normally. But the problem with Pershing and with any SPAC IPO is that all of this is in theory. Pershing could acquire a bad company. It could fail to acquire any company, or pay far too much. And Pershing has no operating history.

And while companies may chafe and grumble about the lengthy IPO process, that process exists to protect investors. The infamous WeWork disaster from last year is a prime example. WeWork attempted to launch a traditional IPO, but had to release financial details which made clear what a mess the company was. If WeWork had been acquired by a SPAC like Pershing, none of that would have happened.

It should be noted that Pershing's proponents could point to how this SPAC format is different compared to a typical SPAC IPO. In an interview with CNBC, Ackman stated that this is the first SPAC where management will not take any management or incentive fees.

But that does not change the fact that investors would have to trust that Pershing did its due diligence without the option of checking the numbers themselves. Pershing even states that its board of directors can complete its planned merger without seeking stockholder approval or a vote, and that your only option if you disagree is to redeem your shares for cash.

All of this is to state that SPAC IPOs are highly risky affairs, where you are blindly trusting that Ackman and Pershing will make the right acquisition without having any voice in what they choose to acquire. Given that Pershing has no idea which company it will be merging with, that is a foolhardy bet for most.

Bill Ackman's Record

The biggest reason to decide to take the risk with any SPAC IPO is if you trust the management. In Pershing's case, the fundamental question is whether you trust Bill Ackman with your money with no strings attached.

It is true that Ackman made one of the best bets related to the coronavirus, as he turned $27 million into $2.6 billion by shorting and cashing out at just the right times in March. While SPACs normally have years to find the right company, Pershing's window of opportunity comes from the coronavirus and thus will likely last for only months.

But Ackman also has his failures, and he has a reputation of sticking to his guns well after everyone thinks that he should fold. This is exactly what happened in his infamous short of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) as well as his massive position in Valeant. Ackman has observed that it is important not to panic and think only in the short term. But while that is useful advice, he at times seems to do the opposite and ends up continually doubling down. That is not a good trend to have for someone preparing for a merger in the next few months.

I would hesitate to call Ackman a bad investor, especially given how wildly successful he has been at times in the past and recently. But Valeant and Herbalife are examples of when he fails, he fails hard. That should concern investors.

Too Much Risk

As far as SPAC IPOs go, Pershing is not a bad one. While I remain skeptical of Ackman's reputation, the idea behind his SPAC taking advantage of companies who need capital due to the coronavirus is a good one. It offers generous terms compares to other SPACs, and the larger amount raised means that it can outcompete smaller SPACs and potentially large private equity firms.

But it is still a SPAC, and a SPAC led by an investor whose shine has taken a hit over the past few years. It is reasonable to understand why institutional investors and private companies like SPACs, but normal investors and day traders should not. SPACs mean less regulation and less protection. You are essentially taking a leap of faith on Bill Ackman's ability to pick the right company.

I also have some reservations about Pershing more specifically. The company's business model relies on it making investments based on certain criteria. This includes the target having a formidable barrier to entry, minimal capital markets dependency and exceptional management team. If it fails to find a candidate for merger quickly before the capital return deadline, its share price may fall dramatically.

This is especially worrying since Pershing is looking to tap the markets for capital during a time when the IPO market has all but dried up.

Good trading is built on fundamentals, not leaps of faith. Investors should stick to traditional IPOs when they come out, avoid SPAC IPOs, and avoid Pershing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.