Endesa.S.A (ELEZF) CEO on José Bogas Half Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

José Bogas

Thank you, Mar, and good morning to everybody. As usual, I would like to start by commenting on the main highlight of the period. In the first semester of 2020, we have continued to deliver solid financial results. EBITDA increased by 22% compared to last year, 3% on a like-for-like basis, excluding extraordinary impact for the net effect of personnel provision for €356 million booked in the first quarter. This positive performance was mainly driven by the resiliency of the liberalized business against the COVID-19 backdrop.

During the second quarter, we have seen a strong acceleration of the decarbonization of our generation mix with the closure of all Mainland domestical fleet last June 30. Additionally, the steady base of the regulated distribution business has greatly contributed to mitigate the adverse backdrop effects seen so far. On the bottom line, net income increased by 45%, 11% in a like-for-like basis.

Moving now to Slide number four. Before analyzing operating and financial performance of the period, let me spend the next couple of slide commenting on the macroeconomic and regulatory backdrop against which we have operated throughout the year. Starting with the market context, characterized by the sharp downturn in the Spanish economy seen during the first half of the year. The COVID outbreak has unrelated – lockdown has led to an economic downturn of 22% GDP over the period. This extraordinary situation has caused a collapse in demand, commodities and food prices, in Mainland and non-mainland demand dropped by 8% and 13%, respectively. This, together with a general bearish scenario on commodities caused the average pool prices to plummet by 44% to €29 per megawatt per hour.

When it comes to our business, the resiliency of our integrated business model has been ensured by a combination of a higher proportion of regulated activities not affected by the demand drop. Suppliers portfolio, geographical diversification that guarantees a very limited disruption on the supply chain and a leading customer position as well as a diversified customer base. From a financial standpoint, Endesa combines an extremely healthy leverage position and limited refinancing requirements coming in no exposure to current rigs.

To conclude, we expect a limited impact from the current market backdrop, thanks to the resiliency provided by our integrated business model, our loan cash position and our hedging policy, ensuring a natural protection, again up yields. This, together with the strength of Endesa’s balance sheet, allow us to comfortably navigate throughout this period and confirm the dividend policy announced in the strategic plan.

Let’s now take a look at the different initiatives taken so far by the different administration in supporting the economic recovery on Slide number five. Today, more than ever, the regulatory initiatives, both at the European Union and national level must play a key role to set up a favorable investment framework to spark up the economic turnaround. The green deal, the next-generation fund and the third transition mechanism has been the device to help the transition and the economy relaunch while ensuring shorter support for the most vulnerable sector. All of these European initiatives will be key pillars to facilitate a post COVID-19 economic recovery plan and represent a strong support for sustainable investment through a public and private investment boost.

Considering the next-generation fund, an agreement has been reached which entitle Spain to receive approximately €140 billion of which €72 billion in grants equivalent to 7% of GDP, increasing the possibility of a faster GDP recovery during 2021. As far as Spain is concerned, latest regulatory development like Royal Decree Law 23 for the energy transition and economy recovery is a major step in the right direction as it brings clarity and stability to relevant items required to speed up the energy transition.

At Endesa, we can play a meaningful role in the recovery in Spain through the resiliency of our business model as well as our financial flexibility with an adequate framework and the necessary regulatory and fiscal measures being implemented, we could raise our CapEx plan by approximately 30%. We have devised an accelerated plan of €7.5 billion, an incremental around €1.7 billion over 2020, 2022 period, by which we expect to become one of the Spanish companies with the largest investment brand having a multiplier effect on the country’s GDP of €2.7 billion and being enable to generate 12,000 direct and indirect jobs and around 27,000 in deal jobs during each of the years of this project. Endesa is also in Italy in the social and economic impact of COVID-19 by implementing a series of other action aimed at supporting customer suppliers and employees.

Entering into the operational performance of this for half 2020 on Slide number six. Overall CapEx was equal to €0.6 billion. Renewables accounted for the lion’s share with 37% of the total CapEx channeled mainly towards the development of new capacity. Distribution business followed with 31%, mainly devoted to great digitalization, a key cornerstone of our business plan. Conventional generation and retail segment, including Endesa X, received 21% and 12% of the total investment, respectively. Around 45% of the total investment was devoted towards development, especially in renewables and to a lesser extent in distribution.

Before diving into the financial performance, I would like to review the progress – a comment on the main achievement made so far of our key strategic pillars in the period. On Slide number seven, we can see that renewable capacity represents now around 44% of total Mainland capacity, and we are well on track to reach the 60% target set out in our business plan once imported coal plants will be phased out by 2021, around 0.9 gigawatts of new renewable projects brought into operation at the end of 2019 have partially compensated the thermal output loss with coal out in 2019, while contributing in reaching a record renewable output of 7.4 terawatt hour, or a 2.5 terawatt hour increase versus first half of last year. As a result, the share of emission-free production increased to almost 90%, 16 percentage points higher than in the first half 2019.

Moving on to Slide number eight. To ensure not only current business plan target, but also an on solid capacity addition pace, we are continuing to increase our pipeline of renewable projects. Our total pipeline now stands at 24 gigawatts with a significant weight of solar around 70%. Out of these pipelines, around 30% has TSO awarded connection points.

Moving on to Slide number nine. The decarbonization of our generation mix has accelerated and is detailed in Slide 9. Last June 30, 2.1 gigawatts of Endesa coal-fired generation, accounting for more than 40% of this technology-stored capacity was formally disconnected, representing a decisive step in the gradual phase out of our coal fleet. Moreover, during 2019, we submitted the formal application to close down Litoral and As Pontes imported coal power plants, which will be phased out by 2021, 1-year ahead the announcement in the last Capital Market Day.

Along with these requests, we have developed gas transition plants based on a shared value creation approach to the specific generation side. These plants include significant investment in new renewable energy facilities in the surrounding areas, which will lead to the creation of direct jobs, not only for the dismantling of the coal-fired plants, but also for the construction of new ones enhancing activity and employment, thus mitigating the impact on the affected areas. A relevant consequence of these closure process has been the low percentage of income from coal, reaching a level of around 1% from total revenues and progressively decreasing towards 0% in the upcoming years.

Advancing on to Slide number 10 regarding networks. Endesa’s distributed energy suffered from the drop in energy demand, a consequence of the lockdown effect, representing a reduction of 8% year-on-year. Operational performance indicators showed a slight disparity. Losses reached 10.3% or 0.4 percentage points increase versus last year, impacted by the COVID backdrop. Let me underline that we continue to use all the tools at our disposal to return to the path of reduction that we were on.

Regarding the minutes of interruption, a drop by 3% to 22.1 minutes in comparative terms adjusted by the effects of being focused on increasing efficiencies, OpEx spend per end user declined by 3%, thanks to the efforts in digitalization, operational optimization.

Distribution in Spain enjoys a stable framework and remuneration is not exposed to volumes. In this framework, we continued to progress on our network digitalization process, which will enable us not only to improve the grid efficiency and resiliency, but also to integrate a growing amount of new renewable capacity.

Moving on to Slide 11. We detail the retail and Endesa X businesses. The drop in Spanish demand has led to a 10% decrease in total gross sales, affecting mainly B2B, minus 14% or minus 4.5 terawatt hour, strongly hit by the deceleration of the economy. When it comes to the breakdown by segment, industrial sales decreased by 11%, that is a 2.4 terawatt hour, while SME shrunk by 31%, that is minus 1.5 terawatt hours.

The total customer figure slightly decreased by 1%, 0.1 million customers due to the increased competitive intensity in the sector. These customers loss together with the abnormally milder temperatures during the winter, explain the small decrease in the B2C segment. As you know, through Endesa X, we aim at capturing the opportunities coming from new value-added services and infrastructures. In terms of infrastructure development, we needed to support electric mobility, the number of charging points installed grew significantly by 14% to 5,700 compared to full year 2019. Endesa X increased its e-Home contract by 6% to a total of 1.8 million, excluding third-party billing customers.

And now I will hand over to Luca Passa who will present the details of our financial figures.

Luca Passa

Thank you, Pepe, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’m now on Slide 13, further deeper in the analysis of the main operating and financial performance of the period. The reported EBITDA increased by 22%. Net income rose by 44 – 45% to €1.128 billion. On a like-for-like basis, once netted from the previous mentioned, non-recurrent effects, EBITDA would have increased by 3% to €1.959 billion, while net income would increase 11% to €861 million. Funds from operation reached around €1 billion, 10% above last year. Net debt increased by 11% versus full year 2019 to €7.1 billion, the change is mainly attributable to the interim dividend on 2019 results paid in January this year, amounting to €741 million.

Moving now to Slide number14. Before moving to the detailed analysis of the semester, let’s have a look at COVID-19 estimated impact on our financial results. While the lockdown had a little impact on our activity in the first quarter, the second quarter reflects more negative implication as the state of alert in Spain was extended from March 14 to June 21. As of today, it’s very difficult to estimate future COVID-19 impact due to the main uncertainties on the recovery path and time frame.

As of end of June, we have estimated a net impact of around €80 million at EBITDA level, mainly due to lower demand, and €20 million in D&A from the update of bad debt provisions in accordance to IFRS 9. And net income level said impacts would translate to around €75 million.

In absence of these estimated impacts, our like-for-like EBITDA would have shown an 8% increase to €2.039 billion, and our net ordinary income would have increased a remarkable 21% to €936 million. We expect a new normality period in the coming quarters to bring more stability to the economy. On the medium to long run, the current emergency should not have any meaningful impact on our company’s forecast. All that make us confident to reach our 2020 announced targets net of extraordinary provisions already commented.

And now I would like to comment on the market context of the period on this financial release. And I am now on Slide 15. The Spanish Mainland demand fell by approximately 8% versus previous year, already picking up on the full impact of the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic. Since the declaration of the emergency stage till now, electricity demand has fallen minus 10.2%. April and May were the worst months impacted by the lockdown and the 15 days out of non-essential activities in April.

In June, we have seen some demand recovery all in all, Mainland demand in Q2 fell 13%. During the month of July, demand is still negative, but shows some signs of improvement, thanks to economic activation. The sharper falls affected industrial demand and SMEs impacted by restriction economic activities, while residential demand increased due to the confinement In a similar way, in Endesa concession area, gross demand decreased by 7% and even lower in adjusted terms with a contraction of 7.4%, mainly in the second quarter with demand variation of minus 11.3%, and minus 11.8% in adjusted and non-adjusted terms, respectively.

This development is mainly driven by the drop in the industry and service segments for the above mentioned reasons, barely offset by a slight increase in the residential sector activity. In that context, pool price continued to remain depressed in the second quarter suffering from a combination of lower demand, low commodity prices and high hydro production. Spending wholesale prices averaged €29 megawatt hour in the first half, showing increase of 44% versus the same period in 2019.

In any case, during July, we are witnessing a recovery of pool prices, averaging above €34-megawatt hour in the first week of the month. Demand decrease, declining commodity prices and lower pool price shape the context in which Endesa operated during the first half 2020.

In this context, I’m now on Slide 16, electricity sales in the liberalized business decreased in Spain and Portugal by 11% in terms of volume, minus 4.4 terawatt hours. The user integrated margin resulted in €35 megawatt hour, showing a 25% increase year-on-year versus the €27.9 megawatt hour on first half of 2019. The same margin increase has been possible, thanks to the positive management of the short position, while generation and supply margins barely show variation versus the previous year’s levels.

Within the generation margin, the better generation mix supported by higher hydro and renewable output and the positive procurement margins in the combined cycles were mostly offset by lower thermal margins and the negative from the removal of the 7% generation tax applied in first quarter 2019.

In supply, the positive margin effect with unitary supply margin increasing from €9 megawatt hour in first half 2019 to €10 megawatt hour in first half 2020 aligned to the levels of full year 2019 was offset by the lower volume effect as sales decreased by 4.4 terawatt hour in the period. Full year expectation at this stage point to a flattening of the margin in the coming quarters, with the full year aligned to our guidance in absolute terms, while unitary margin is now expected to be around €31 megawatt hour as a consequence of lower sales volumes driven by demand decrease.

Lastly, we have already hedged about 100% of our 2020 estimated price-driven output at an average all-in price of €74 megawatt hour, with an estimated all-in for integrated sales, including index energy of €64 megawatt hour. For 2021, we have hedged around 92% of our estimated price-driven output at an average oil price of around €72 megawatt hour, once we consider our total sales mix, debt only in revenue, including index energy, we’ll convert to levels similar to 2020 reference.

And finally, for 2022, we have started the hedging process by around 30% of our estimated price-driven output, mostly to our residential customer with an estimated all-in price similar to 2021 at €72 megawatt hour. We are now noticing the beginning of a rebound of prices in the fore market that make us confident to hedge the remaining volumes at earlier references.

A few words on the gas business on Slide 17. Total sales have decreased by 13%, mainly as a consequence of the warm temperatures that affected domestic and international customers, the global situation of gas oversupply and the worldwide demand slowed down caused by the COVID starting in March. Total customers remain almost flat, increasing by 8,000 in the coal segment due to the active client attraction campaigns. This has been achieved despite the strong competitive intensity registered this year that led to 1 percentage point increase in the churn rate year-on-year.

Our unitary gas margin climbed to €4.1 megawatt hour. Despite lower demand, thanks to a better sales price references versus procurement costs. And we have continued to take advantage of the arbitrage among markets and of the flexibility of our contracts. Retail and home sale margins have both increased versus last year, which was affected by a different market scenario characterized by much higher prices than the current ones. These margins include a positive mark-to-market effect from our gas derivative contracts which will be flattened out over the year. Excluding this effect, the unitary margin would have amounted to approximately €3.2 megawatt hour.

Moving to the retail analysis of EBITDA on Slide 18. Let me now briefly set out to the main drivers. As already commented, once deducted extraordinary effects booked in personnel costs and this EBITDA stood at €1.959 billion, plus 3% versus first half 2019. Generation and supply EBITDA rose by 21% to €903 million, supported by a sound increase in the integrated electricity, plus €126 million, and gas margins, plus €76 million. Distribution EBITDA decreased by 4% at €988 million. Finally, non-mainland generation EBITDA reached €68 million, a 45% decrease. I will comment deeply each business performance later on.

On Slide 19, a quick follow-up on our efficiency program, which is consistently proving to be effective across all our business lines, containing costs despite growth and investment effort. Total reported fixed cost reached €607 million or 39% decrease over last year figure. Once deducted non-recurrent effects, fixed costs would have increased by 1.5%. Adjusted figures exclude mainly the provision reversal from the commitments contained in the new collective agreement, an additional provision recorded for workforce restructuring plans in the first quarter, and the updating provision for workforce restructuring plans already in place. Our OpEx evolution remained stable versus previous year with efficiency and positive effect from inflation, partially offset in perimeter and growth with higher CapEx in a new investment cycle.

The strong effort in renewable capacity development is leading to a slight increase in the unitary fixed cost, reaching €47,000 megawatt, in first half 2020 from €46,000 megawatt in first half 2019 on an annualized basis, which will be reduced as the new capacity is brought into operation.

In distribution, the digitalization initiatives of our processes and assets are bringing reductions in our operational cost with €41,000 end user from €42,000 end user last year. Lastly, in supply, we have lowered the cost to serve to €10.2 customers from €10.6 customers. This is a consequence of leveraging on the digitalization initiatives such as the following: the number of contracts with the building rose by 20% versus first half 2019 up to 4.2 million contracts; digital sales climbed from 10% in 2019 to 15.0 in 2020. While the number of digital contracts have gone to 5.1 million, up 13%.

Note that the COVID backdrop has boosted the digital interaction with customers, getting very close or even exceeding the target set in the strategic plan for 2022. Finally, the new collective agreement signed with the union is expected to bring stability and increase efficiencies in the coming years.

Focusing on the regulated business, on slide – I’m now on Slide number 20. EBITDA decreased by 8% to €1.56 billion, with a lower gross margin, while fixed cost dropped by 10%. Distribution margin decreased by 5%, mainly due to the application of the new remuneration parameters of the second regulatory period for 2020, 2025. On the other end, at EBITDA level, it must be highlighted the improvement of adjusted fixed cost by €28 million. This is mainly the results of certain inefficiencies – sorry, the non-mainland generation gross margin decreased by €69 million, mainly due to the loss of fuel margin due to the fallen international markets and O&M compensation.

This is mainly the result of certain inefficiencies in the current regulation that do not allow for the full recovery of fuel cost in a very volatile market context, which have been aggravated by the current low commodity references. In this sense, results have been severely impacted by the negative margins from full compensation, the application of new remuneration parameters and lower income from lower demand, partially offset by an improvement in adjusted fixed costs. We expect to notice a recovery in the same command for the year once the emergency state has been lifted and demand and commodity prices are returning to normalized levels. In addition, the secondary compensation should help us to improve current fuel settlement, providing a partial pass-through of the cost.

On the liberalized business, on Slide number 21, EBITDA reached €903 million or a remarkable 21% increase, backed by €166 million improvement in gross margin. This some margin increase has been possible, thanks to: the increase in electricity integrated margin was driven by the positive management of the compared position, while generation and supply margin barely showed variation versus previous year levels. With the generation margin, the better generation mix supported by higher hydro and renewable output and the positive procurement margins in CCGTs were mostly offset by lower thermal margins and the negative from the removal of the 7% generation tax adopted in first quarter 2019.

In supply, the positive margin effect with unitary supply margin increasing from €9 to €10 megawatt hour in 2020 aligned to the levels of full year 2019 was offset by lower volume effect as sales decreased by 4.4 terawatt hours in the period. In gas, gross margin reached €140 million, showing a remarkable 120% increase, including the mark-to-market referred earlier, despite lower demand and thanks to better sales price references versus procurement cost. We have managed to take advantage of the arbitrage among markets and the flexibility provided in our contracts.

In Endesa X, gross margin increased by 11% to €63 million. Fixed cost increased by €8 million when compared to last year once deducted the net provision release effect. Moving now to Slide 22 on the P&L evolution from EBITDA to net ordinary income. Starting from the €2.35 billion reported EBITDA, D&A decreased by 4% to €760 million, driven by the impairments on our generation assets carried out last year, partially offset by the adjustment on the nuclear fleet useful life set on the nuclear protocol and the higher amortization in Enel Green Power. Bad debts increased by €26 million, out of which €20 million attributable to IFRS 9 as commented before. Net financial results decreased to minus €48 million, mainly driven by the impact of the update of financial workforce and dismantling provisions due to the lower decrease of interest rates year-on-year.

Income tax expenses amount to €382 million, 65% higher than in 2019, driven by the net positive impact of the €356 million booked in the personnel expense line, which has an impact of €89 million at net income tax level.

Effective tax rate stands at 25.2%, higher than the 22.9% recorded in first half 2019, mainly due to lower finance fiscal deduction. As a result, net ordinary income increased by 45% over the period. Moving to Slide 23 on the cash flow evolution from EBITDA to free cash flow. Funds from operations increased by 10% versus first half 2019, reaching €995 million due to the following effects: higher EBITDA after provision paid and net provision release of around €115 million; working capital and others slightly worsened by 16%, mainly due to other non-cash provisions and the effect of derivatives and commodity evaluation, which could not be offset by the improvement of changes in working capital, mainly thanks to the improvement of regulatory receivables, mostly from non-mainland compensation.

Income tax decreased by 69% to €22 million, mainly due to the higher corporate tax refund in first half 2020. The cash-based Capex, 30% lower than in first half 2019 also led the free cash flow to be positive of €153 million in the first half increasing by €237 million versus first half 2019.

And now moving to Slide 24 on the evolution of net financial debt. Net debt amounts to €7.92 billion, almost €700 million higher than the previous year. This increase is mainly driven to the payments of €746 million in dividends corresponding to the interim gross dividend against 2019 interim results. The regulatory working capital decreased to €867 million, mainly due to non-mainland system compensation collected this second quarter. The leverage ratio remained stable at 1.7 times. Gross debt has an average cost of 1.8%, similar to the one recorded at the end of 2019. Our latest guidance for the full year 2020 net debt, point to a €7 billion guidance based on the assumption of €1.2 billion of other working capital assuming the cash-in during the second half of 2020 of some pending amounts in non-mainland in accordance with the recently approved Royal Decree on network codes.

In order to support our strategy, I’m now on Slide 25, we are focused on increasing the use of sustainable finance tools within our reliability management activity and encouraging our counterparties and stakeholders to share our vision. The aftermath of the pandemic outbreak to bolster the company’s equity position, Endesa has executed two sustainability-linked club deal bank facilities for an aggregated amount of €550 million. In addition, upon renewal of the Euro Commercial Paper Program, Endesa set new milestones by including an SDG indicator therein to become the first corporate in Europe to formally list on SDG ECP program. Following the execution of these transactions in second quarter 2020, sustainable finance accounts for 44% of our total gross financial debt. Considering solely, third party debt, this percentage increased to 74%.

And now let me hand over to Pepe for the final remarks.

José Bogas

Thank you, Luca. To close this presentation, I would like to conclude with some remarks on our performance in this first half. In spite of the current backdrop, in the first half 2020, Endesa has offered a sound underlying performance, providing comfort towards full year targets. The resilience of our integrated business model based on a stable regulated EBITDA, a consistent liberalized business, a long customer hedge and a robust financial strength are allowing us to cope with the volatile evolving scenario.

A strong commitment at accelerating the energy transition also leveraging on sustainable finance. And also, we remain strongly committed to protecting our people and supporting our communities against the pandemic disease with the same engagement we have demonstrated its outbreak.

As of 30th June 2020, expenditure on donation corresponding to the public responsibility plan purchases of supply related to COVID-19 amounted to count. And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our first half 2020 results presentation. Thank you very much for your attention, and we are ready to take some questions.

A - Mar Martinez

Okay. Thank you, Pepe. And sorry for the delay. Okay. So we stand now with the Q&A session. So far, we have received questions from [indiscernible] Berenber, Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse, Exane, Goldman Sachs, JB Capital, [indiscernible] and Mediobanca. Thanks to all of you. So I think we have – we still have some difficulties with the connection.

Okay. We go ahead. So I’ll start with the first question, which is for our CEO, Pepe. Given the effect that COVID-19 has had on first half results, could you give us a reference of the expected impact for the second half of the year? Are you in a position to confirm the guidance for 2020?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you, Mar. And I don’t know if I would like to have the music back just to give me some enhanced to answer or not, but it’s okay. Well, let me say that the second quarter accumulates the majority of the COVID-19 impact as the lockdown in Spain was extended from March 14th to June 1st. I don’t know if you’re hearing me or not with the music. Or...

Mar Martinez

I’m afraid that we are still in listening to some music. Yes. Okay. Go ahead.

José Bogas

Can you Hear me? I try – I don’t know if I am [indiscernible] impact with regard to the COVID-19 has been relatively limited, thanks to the resilience as we have set out our integrated business model and the very low exposure of our regulated business to COVID. As of June 30, we face estimated net impact, as Luca has said of €8 million at EBITDA level mainly due to the [indiscernible] COVID-19 impact. Economy shift stabilize, allowing for a more normalized [indiscernible] the second quarter should be the most they are going to particularly solve [indiscernible] by investors so far, will allow to fulfill the commitment guidance of the year, net of the effect of the provision release, that is €3.9 billion at EBITDA level and €1.7 billion at net – ordinary income level. In addition, I would say that Endesa has a sound balance sheet with low leverage and robust liquidity, standing out 23 months and reinforced with the last agreement signed, implies a very wide margin of safety.

Mar Martinez

Okay. Thank you, Pepe. Sorry for – because we are listening all the time music. Hopefully, everything is solved. Okay. The next question is also for Pepe. What would be the expected impact on the following years considering the current low forward prices?

José Bogas

As commented on in the presentation, [indiscernible] for 2021 is 92% hedged while similar, the revenue level discussing our forward prices for 2021 and 2022 remain contaminated by the current scenario of weak demand and commodity prices. Obviously, all this is for 2021. Currently trading at €44, €45 and at €45, €46 per megawatt hour for 2022. These prices still trigger negative clean spark spread, which is not realistic being the CCT, the combined cycles, the price setting technology in Spain. And thus, in this situation, this make us believe that this situation is [indiscernible] and that these forward references should keep on improving.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Pepe. The next question is for our CFO, Luca, do you expect a relevant impact on bad debt provision by year-end?

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar. Based on ESMA, as of June 30, we have carried out a prospective adjustment to our provision in accordance with IFRS 9 criteria. The effect of this adjustment was higher expenses for impairment losses on receivables from customer contracts amounting to €20 million. The full year estimates will depend on the evolution of the economy and its potential recovery in the second half. As it has been the case to date, in the coming months, we will be constantly monitoring the evolution of macroeconomic financial and trade variables in order to update the estimate of possible impacts in real-time as well as allow, where appropriate, for their mitigation with reaction and contingency plans.

Mar Martinez

Okay. I think we can go with some questions in relation to the net debt. Again, for you, Luca. Could you give any color on the working capital evolution in first half and how it should evolve in the second half? And what is the net debt guidance for 2020 and the expected regulatory working capital?

Luca Passa

Okay. Thank you, Mar. As reflected already, we have seen some worsening of the working capital figure as of June, that should be the peak once the stage of alarm has faded. We expect this impact to be partially absorbed by year-end in the region of 50%. We recon that some working capital pressure is inevitable, but Endesa balance sheet is sufficiently strong to handle this temporary increase. And when it comes to, say, our estimates on net debt guidance for the full year, the guidance is now at about €7 billion based on the assumption of €1.2 billion of regulatory working capital, assuming the cash in during the second half of some pending amounts in non-mainland corresponding to low 15 taxes in accordance with the recently approved Royal Decree on network codes.

And regarding the regular working capital figures as of June 30, it amounted to €867 million, €191 million lower than in first quarter, mainly thanks to the cash in amounts from 2020 state budget in the Mainland and compensation. After this amount, €519 million correspond to the normal land system pending compensation.

Mar Martinez

Okay. Thank you, Luca. Next question is about the tariff deficit. Do you expect new tariff deficit in 2020?

Luca Passa

Okay. Thanks, Mar. Our expectation as a lead generation on what we already commented in May, we are expecting a shortfall of the system revenue this year as a consequence of the reduction of the electricity demand, the foreign tax proceeds given the drop of pool prices and the measures adopted in Royal Decree 11 of 2020. We also see this decrease in revenues will be temporary and therefore unlikely to jeopardize this system balance.

The rising deficit in 2020 will also be manageable given the recent approved measures, mainly the use of a minimum of €450 million proceeds coming from the CO2 auctions and the application system revenues of the cumulated tariff surpluses in the last 5 years, which amounts to more than €1 billion, as said in Royal Decree 23/2020. These are very positive measures as they provide the room to offset the potential commitment impact without the need of increasing access tariff. In any case, we have already proposed different solutions to the ministry that may prevent the appearance of tariff deficit this year.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Luca. We will go back to Pepe again. Now how is COVID-19 and lockdown affecting your CapEx in 2020? Do you expect project delays until 2021? Can these delays affect the 2020 targets?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you, again, Mar. Well, the answer is no. CapEx delays due to the COVID will not be significant in 2020. The actions carried out on the supply chain have enabled us to continue our investment network without any significant incidents. Regarding the renewable project, some of the 500 megawatts we are building will suffer, I would say, minor delays, mainly as a consequence of backlogs in the permitting process during the lockdown period. This project will now shift to, let’s say, January or February 2021 instead of December 2020, which are negligible impact on margins.

Mar Martinez

Okay. Thank you, Pepe. And regarding dividends, so did you maintain the current dividend policy?

José Bogas

Thank you, again, Mar. We are not considering any change in our current dividend policy. The financial strength of our balance sheet and the complete access to the capital market that we have at our disposal make it possible for our company to maintain intact the capacity to pay dividends to our shareholders despite the economic downturn. The strengths of our business, together with our solid financial situation give us the necessary control to maintain the dividend policy as announced in the strategic plan.

Mar Martinez

Okay. We move now to more specific questions about business evolution. We start with the competitive present. Given the fall in spot prices during Q2, did you see customer on liberalized tariff switching to regulated tariffs?

José Bogas

Okay, Mar. I would say that since the beginning of the year, the total customer figure slightly decreased by 1%, 89,000 customer due to the increased competitive intensity in the sector. It should be noted that two effects have come together, halt in the phase to trade channels, which is where the main volume of portfolio management is concentrated and that is for in the pool prices, which has led the regulatory reference price well below our referenced price for capturing on the free market. In this regard, we have noticed – shown reactivation starting in June, thanks to the launch of a new commercial offer and the start of the face-to-face sales once the state of emergency finished last June 21. We expect this trend to continue along the second half of this year, allowing us to stabilize our customer base.

Nevertheless, in view of the current competitive situation and the market environment, competition is expected to remain high in the second half of the year.

Mar Martinez

Okay. On the gas business, this is for you Luca. Do you expect cash supply margins to be affected from low demand in second half?

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar. As shown in the presentation, Endesa gas gross margin reached €140 million in first half 2020, showing a remarkable 120% increase, thanks to the better stage price references versus the procurement cost and a positive impact of €49 million from the gas derivatives mark-to-market of the period, which we expect to gather laminate throughout the year. Regarding the procurement cost, we have continued to take advantage of arbitrage between markets and the management of our supply contracts, whose flexibility has allowed us to purchase cheap asset on the spot market. Our full year expectation, we are not seeing material impact from lower demand in 2020 as the lower demand has been offset by good changes in the spot market. Our expectation point to get gas gross margin slightly below the target announced in the last business plan.

The situation in 2021, clearly, is different in the sense that we still have around 35% of expected sales pending to be hedged, we’re confident that gas prices will recover. We believe we have seen the bottom of gas prices and expect to experience some kind of recovery at the end of the year from the current levels, in addition to reopening processes scheduled for 2021 that should also help to support our gas margin for next year.

Mar Martinez

Moving now to different topic about renewables, Luca. What impact do you expect low whether prices will have on renewables EBITDA in 2020? And how do you think this electricity price environment can affect future vulnerable projects? Is it profitable to invest in renewable at market prices of €40, €45 megawatt hour?

Luca Passa

Okay. Thanks, Mar. The gross margin level that can be seen on Slide 21 in the first half presentation, is an accounting figure calculated for – obviously for Enel Green Power I’ve created on the assumption of what output is sold to the spot market being then affected by the pool price volatility. Note, nevertheless, that this price effect is neutralized as the renewables from part of the integrated margin, given they manage all technologies in an integrated way. Enel Green Power managerial gross margin contributed positively to the €126 million increase recorded in the integrated margin for the period. On a full year basis, we expect Enel Green Power margin to be aligned to guidance as the effect of market prices can be recovered by hedges and incentives.

And regarding the second part of the question, we believe that once the COVID-19 fades, the price will again stabilize at levels around €50 megawatt hour, therefore, profitability of our projects should remain in the expected forecasted levels. We have recently stated that the energy transition to a clean generation mix and needs a right pricing as otherwise, there will be no incentive to invest.

We believe that power prices for 2021 and 2022 are still contaminated by this scenario of weak demand and low commodity prices driven by the pandemic, and as a positive highlight during the different phases of the confining and once the civil lockdown ended last June 22, we have monitored large banking back in the demand trend, still negative, but improving. The bound in the commodity price, especially CO2 has also at the forward prices to change the declining path, although they still remain below 2019 levels.

As we previously explained, carrying forwards, although higher than a few months ago, still imply negative spreads for the combined cycles, what indicates they should keeping on recovering in the future quarters.

Mar Martinez

Okay. Thank you, Luca. Next question is for you, Pepe. Would Endesa participate in these tenders in the new auctions even if the price can be quite aggressive? Do you think these tenders can be a threat for merchant and renewable projects, putting pressure on the spot and forward prices and affecting customer commercial offers and supply margins?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you, Mar. As said in the Royal Decree Law 23 of this year, the government authorized the ardent processing of the Royal Decree to regulate the renewable auctions. In this regard, the minister for energy transmission expects to host renewables auctions before the end of the year, and Endesa certainly plans to participate. The proposed new mechanism for the auctions, similar to what is applicable in other European countries, said that the auction will be based on fixed prices per megawatt hour with a pay as billed system instead of lowest CapEx per megawatt offer.

But at the same time, introduce some improvement to avoid the market distortion produced by a pure, let’s say, fitting tariff system were generated, forget the market price signal and are interested in operating at all times. Among this improvement, we must highlight as positive the set of a limit pull price to receive the auction price, the so-called price for exemption of collection, which discourages the negative prices or depreciation of certain percentage of the energy left exposed to merchant prices, not subject, therefore, to the auction price.

Overall, we believe that the proposed auction scheme is reasonable – is reasonably well designed. Although we have already presented a good set of allegation that may improve business. And so the mechanism, mainly in the design settlement process affecting the supply companies.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Pepe. The next question is also for you. Can you comment on the recent statements from the government regarding a possible electricity market reform by year-end? Do you think they will change the marginal system? Do you expect the capacity mechanism to remunerate nuclear CCGT plants anytime soon?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you, Mar. [indiscernible] we think that the minister was referring to the aforementioned proposed new auction mechanism setting the draft Royal Decree, which implies that the awarded projects are left out of the marginalist system. We believe the mechanism introduced in the Royal Decree to avoid market distortion is, as I have said, reasonably well designed, but it can still be improved in the final version. Regarding the new capacity payments, we have already – we have always insisted on the need of approving a new scheme reviewed and granted by the European Union to assure that hydro, nuclear and combined cycles may act as warrants of the needed security supplier of the system once the massive installation of renewable capacity foreseen in put it at risk.

In our opinion, the ministry statement of this topic are a good signal of the intention to rule a new mechanism for capacity payments. But being honest, we have no more information on that.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Pepe. The following question is also for you. What’s your opinion on new rules on connection rights set in Royal Decree Law 23, which is the situation of Endesa’s pipeline? And if you can give a reference about the expected CapEx per megawatt?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you again, Mar. Our overall opinion on Royal Decree 23 of the year is positive as it should speed up, in our opinion, the energy transition in Spain, a key driver for the economic recovery. Specifically, on the rules for the connection rights, we think they will rationalize the process of increasing the normal capacity over the next decade, reducing speculation, whilst improving visibility and lowering costs. The purpose of the Royal Decree is to allocate license among renewable projects that are realistic and true, avoiding previous speculations. Concerning our pipeline as we have seen on Slide 8, it amounts to 24.3 gigawatt with a significant weight of solar around 70%. Out of this pipeline, around 30% has transition system operating, TSO, awarded connection points.

And lastly, our approximate CapEx per megawatt is something below €1 million per megawatt for wind and around €0.65 million per megawatt portfolio. With an expected increasing trend in the future as a consequence of technological improvement, lower manufacturing costs and decline in the raw material costs.

Mar Martinez

Okay. Next question is about the offshore wind. Would you consider new opportunities from offshore wind? If so, how would you acquire the technical expertise needed?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you again, Mar, as we have stated on several occasions, we have no plans to venture into offshore wind, given that in Spain, wind resources are simply better onshore. We believe that the offshore project overall require a longer development period that imply investors are more subject to regulatory and market changes. In any case, we will remain attentive on the evolution of this technology.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Pepe. We stand now with all the questions received about the outlook for the non-mainland generation. Would the impact due to cost recognition be mitigated in the second half of the year? What can be expected for 2021 and beyond that? If the regulation is not changed with the outlook for commodities forward versus your already contracted fuel, would you expect more negative impact in second half of this year and the next year? How likely is the change in the regulation for avoiding such different cost recognition? Would it have retroactive impact, timing?

José Bogas

Thank you, Mar. As of June 30, non-mainland generation fuel margin is negative. As a consequence, I would say, of the delay of the ministerial order of fuel compensation and certain disfunction of the price recognition formula, negatively impacted by the sharp drop of the international commodity market in the period. Current regulation settles the fuel cost for every semester in accordance with the average spot reference in that period, which is unrelated to supply conditions from fuel suppliers.

In the case of natural gas, regulation do not consider gas supply contract. This procedure bring some temporary volatility to our results, given that it is not a full pass through. During the first half of this year and especially in the second quarter, gas and brand prices collapse triggering, stress on our revenue from fuel compensation. We expect this situation to improve sometime in the third quarter once the commodity cores are showing some rebound trying to return to normalized levels.

The government, I would like to say, is fully aware of this inefficiency, let’s say, that in the regulation and what’s already preparing at the beginning of the year, a ministerial order to partially – at least partially improve this regulation. It was on hold during the state of emergency situation, but we now expect the ministry to resume this draft, hopefully, during the next month. The draft order includes – or will include price reference, as requested by Endesa, for liquid fuels, but maintains at today, natural gas price that do not reflect in our opinion, the real cost. Therefore, initial draft does not allow a full pass-through of the fuel cost, and Endesa has presented allegation to this respect.

Regarding our full year estimate, we expect to notice a recovery in the second half of the year now that the state of emergency has been lifted and demand and commodity prices return to more normal levels. In addition, the expected ministerial order on fuel compensation should help to improve current fuel settlement. All in all, our latest estimated point to an estimated gap of something around €20 million at EBITDA level versus the €300 million target announced last November.

Mar Martinez

Okay. We’ll go back to Luca now. And the next question is about the hedging strategy. Have you already started selling volumes through 2022? What price range do you have? What would be the impact on your targets in 2022 of assuming the forward prices of 2022 of €45 per megawatt hour in your estimates?

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar. Regarding 2022, we have started to hedge our price via production. And to date, we are 30% hedged or about 12 terawatt hours, mostly devoted to sales to our residential catalog customers. And we estimated oil price similar to the one of 2021, which is around €72 megawatt hour. We are now noticing the beginning of a rebound of prices in the core market that make us confident to hedge the remaining volumes at higher references.

Mar Martinez

Okay. Next question is also for you, Luca, regarding integrated margin evolution. Could you please update us on your expectation about the normalized integrated margin for the full year and future years in the plan? Do you perceive any headroom to revise upwards your future gas guidance?

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar. I have commented the full year guidance on the presentation. We repeat it full year 2020 expectation at this stage remains basically the same, pointing to a slight flattening of the margin in the coming quarters to the end of 2020, aligned to our guidance in absolute terms with a higher unitary margin around €31 megawatt hour as a consequence of lower sales volume. Business plan expectation for the following years point to an unitary margin of around €30 megawatt hour in 2022, backed by on higher stake of renewables in our mix and better market conditions.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Luca. The next question is again for you, Pepe, on the potential CapEx acceleration. Do you see any upside in your CapEx plans as a result of the government willingness to incentivize the economy through sustainable investment, both in renewables and the distribution grids?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you, Mar. I would say that we already commented on the presentation. We are determined to be one of the main vector of the country growth and generation of employment in the post pandemic scenario in Spain. Therefore, we maintain our capacity to potentially accelerate investment if there is on adequate angle and the necessary regulated. In this scenario, we could raise our CapEx plan to 2020, 2022 by as much as 30%, taking it from €5.8 million at present to as much as €7.5 million, that is €1.7 billion more.

This increase of CapEx would be concentrated in 2021, 2022, and would be mostly devoted to renewables, €1.1 billion and distribution, €0.6 million. This should cause a multiplier effect on the country GDP, with €2,700 million annual impact during 2021, 2022 with more than €65 million of the expenditure on Spanish supplier and on the employment rate with the potential creation of new around 24,000 direct and indirect jobs and around 54,000 in the jobs during 2021, 2022. We expect to give more details of this plan in the next strategic update in November.

Mar Martinez

A question for you, Luca. On the potential fiscal reform and the potential changes in taxes in Spain due to recent comments made by the government about increasing its tax collection power.

Luca Passa

The first answer, Mar, thanks for the question is who knows? But anyway, although there are no details on the context and eventual date of entering force. So tax reform in Spain, we believe that in these times of economic recession, a policy of tax incentives that would be much more efficient in terms of collection for the state than the one that might involve tax increases.

This is because the tax increase brings the risk of generating economic constraints in companies and individuals, while a policy of tax incentives contributes to the activation of investments, consumption, employment and the economy in general, generating greater wealth and, therefore, a greater base on which to collect taxes. This is the trend most of the European countries around us are following, leaving for a later phase of economic recovery, possible tax increases.

Mar Martinez

And the next question regarding capital tax, Luca. Is Endesa going to challenge it? How long could it a call ruling on it? What is your view on the pending Endesa’s position?

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar, again. We believe that this tax is unconstitutional due to the lack of environmental purposes and its duplication with other state taxes, it is abusive and breaches European directives. We are asking the government to appeal this tax directly, but in any case, we are going to appeal the settlements that have started to be applicable. The taxes in force as seen July 1, 2020, and will have an impact on Endesa of €56 million, of which €53 million in generation, mostly of it in nuclear and an additional €3 million in distribution.

Mar Martinez

Okay. We stay with you Luca. The next question is about the coal phaseout. Will all coal plants be effectively closed by the end of 2021? Should there be any dismounting cost beyond what is already provisioned?

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar. The expected deadline for the closure resolution once the company has presented the request is in the region of 18 months. Last December 27 of 2019, we submitted the formal closure request for our imported coal plants As Pontes and Litoral. So once the domestical plants Compostilla, Teruel stop their operation last June 30, we now estimate that by 2021 these 2 facilities will also be allowed to close, completing the total coal phaseout process in mainland. Regarding the dismantling cost, we are not expecting additional provision to those booked already in 2019.

Mar Martinez

A different topic also for you. The next question is, do you expect further cost cutting and efficiency measures to be implemented to take advantage of the positive one-off accounted for in Q1?

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar. I would say that negotiation with the unions have continued during in the second quarter, but no new agreements have been adopted so far apart from the one already recorded in the first quarter, although, let me comment that I think we are getting closer to a potential agreement with them. We keep on working on different efficiency improvement plans with the company to yield incremental ongoing cost savings. The net results of the provision is within the company ordinary net income based on our dividend policy. In any case, we maintained the guidance announced in our Capital Markets Day last November of €3.9 billion EBITDA and €1.7 billion net ordinary income, and this is net of the positive provision effect.

Mar Martinez

Okay. The last question received so far is about M&A. As you’ve seen, Luca, new M&A opportunities in networks and renewables following the COVID-19 downturn.

Luca Passa

Thank you, Mar. I think we always look for opportunities related to our core business. We remain focused on renewables and distribution. The current environment, obviously, might increase the financial M&A opportunities. And also, we’ve recently seen a transaction by, for example, EDP buying the assets of ESCO. But as always, we will look at all these opportunities, given that we plan to accelerate organic and inorganic growth, but always with a very clear priority, which is strategic fit and creation of value for our shareholders. And this is on balance sheet, it provides us with the full optionality to make bolt-on investments in attractive prices if such opportunities materialize.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Luca. Now if you allow me, as we have a lot of technical issues at the beginning of the call. We will repeat the 2 first questions. Both of them were for you, Pepe. First one is given the effect that COVID-19 has had on first half results, could you give us a reference of the expected impact for the second half of the year? Are you in a position to confirm the guidance for 2020?

José Bogas

Okay. Thank you, Mar. I will try just to give the same answer that I have given before. That always is difficult, but I will try to do my best. Well, what we think is that the second quarter accumulates the majority of the COVID-19 impact as the lockdown in Spain was extended from March 14 to June 21. In this regard, the impact on Endesa has been, let’s say, relatively limited, thanks to the resilience of our integrated business model and the very low exposure to the regulated business to COVID.

As of June 30, we paid an estimated net impact as Luca has said of €80 million of EBITDA level mainly due to the scenario of demand decline, both in the liberalized business and in non-mainland business, which was partially offset by the positive management of the short position. In absence of the estimated COVID impact, our like-for-like EBITDA, as again, Endesa has said – Luca has said, we have shown an 8% increase, reaching €2,039 million.

Although it is very difficult to estimate the future of COVID-19 impact, economy should stabilize, allowing for more normalized second semester. Indeed, second quarter, should be the most effective quarter, implying that the negative book in the first half are not expected to increase significantly. In any case, the good operating results accumulated by Endesa so far will allow us to fulfill the committed guidance of the year, net of the effect of the provision release that is €3.9 billion at EBITDA level and €1.7 billion and net ordinary income level.

In addition, I would like to say that Endesa’s strong balance sheet with low leverage and robust liquidity standing out 23 months and reinforce with the last agreement signed, implies a very wide margin of safety.

Mar Martinez

Okay. Thank you, Pepe. And now the last question, what would be the expected impact on the following years considering the current low forward prices?

José Bogas

Thank you again, Mar. As commented on in the presentation and in the previous – the previous means in the first question, the first time that you actually raised this question, our price-driven production for 2021 is 92% hedged, at still high OTC references, and the integrated revenue is expected to convert to a similar integrated revenue level of 2020 that is something around €62 per megawatt hour.

Similar to what we discussed in the first quarter, we believe our forward prices for 2021 and 2022 remain contaminated by the current scenario of weak demand and commodity prices. OTCs for 2021 are currently trading at €44, €45 and at €45, €46 per megawatt hour for 2022, getting closer now to the €48 per megawatt hour at which they were trading at the end of the year 2019. These prices still trigger negative clean spark spread, which is not realistic being the combined cycles, the price setting technology in Spain. This make us believe that this situation and that these forward references should keep on improving.

Mar Martinez

Thank you, Pepe, thank you, Luca. So there are no more questions. And just remind you that IR team is available to answer any further questions you may have. Thank you very much for your attention, and have a nice summer break. Bye.

