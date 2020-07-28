As coronavirus case counts continue to rise day by day, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is in a difficult limbo as states start to roll back on reopening measures. Some states like California and Arizona have re-closed movie theaters, while AMC still hasn't opened its doors yet in the U.S., planning to resume U.S. operations in mid to late August. As plans to reopen theaters could face further setbacks, AMC could continue to struggle in a minimal revenue environment, and bonds are trading near a quarter on the dollar on extremely high yields, signaling low faith in AMC's post-pandemic survival.

Now AMC has reached agreements to reduce debt by hundreds of millions, and receive $300 million in financing. The bond exchange offers look to reduce debt by $430 million to $630 million as well as extend maturities of existing subordinated debt through a swap.

Even though the bonds in the swap deal (which was extended multiple times) had already been trading at distressed levels, around a quarter on the dollar, prices are back at that same level, and even lower (2025/2026/2027). With the terms of the new swap, the subordinated notes due 2024 to 2027 are exchanged for 10%/12% PIK Toggle second-lien secured notes due 2026, effectively reducing AMC's total debt to an adjusted $4.69 billion.

In the exhibit alongside that filing, AMC stated that "substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time."

AMC is in trouble - that's quite obvious. But management was not fully prepared for operations to be altered at this magnitude and speed. AMC had only $718 million in cash on hand as of April 30, and had "begun to ramp up our cash spend with the intention of reopening theatres this summer" of which has been delayed until at least mid to late August. But liquidity challenges are not done - AMC still "cannot assure [investors] that our assumptions used to estimate our liquidity requirements will be correct because we have never previously experienced a complete cessation of our operations."

Resumption still isn't a given, as AMC had previously attempted to reopen during mid July - that, of course, failed. Whenever AMC does reopen, "a single case of COVID-19 in a theatre could result in additional costs and further closures, or a 'second wave' or recurrence of COVID-19 cases could cause another widespread suspension of operations." This could ultimately prove disastrous, and potentially force AMC into bankruptcy, even after it struck a deal with Silver Lake to help avoid that outcome in the short term.

It's a somewhat similar situation to the cruises, where one case could lead to many, and damage the reputation of AMC and other theaters for creating a closed-box environment where coronavirus could be transmitted in those spaces. And if cases are caused by movie theaters, it doesn't even have to be from AMC's theaters to cause them harm - if peers open before AMC, and have cases there, people could be less reluctant to visit AMC theaters.

There still will be long lasting impacts from coronavirus, assuming AMC can survive until a full unrestricted resumption of operations is possible. There are issues around reduced attendance, less film availability and delays, or increased operating costs. But the most important impacts arise from AMC's:

"inability to generate significant cash flow from operations... which could lead to a substantial increase in indebtedness and negatively impact our ability to comply with the financial covenants "

"inability to access lending, capital markets and other sources of liquidity, if needed, on reasonable terms, or at all"

"inability to effectively meet our short- and long-term obligations"

AMC isn't certain that they have sufficient liquidity to meet all of their obligations, especially as the minimal revenue environment is extending through August. Access to further streams of liquidity, whether through debt issuance, equity offerings, or restructuring terms, could potentially be more difficult given AMC's situation. But that's what AMC needs most - access to liquidity. Without that as a certain, AMC could be dead in the water.

It's good to see that AMC is still optimistic about theaters reopening in August, but it just seems too good to be true. The original date has already been delayed a few times, and, like the cruises, could continue to be delayed as cases only have been continuing to rise. Given the developments within schools and universities delaying or even scrapping in-person classes for the fall, keeping people in close-quarters just doesn't seem feasible or safe (some lecture halls do reflect theater sizes), and further delays to reopening theaters seem quite likely.

AMC's situation is not great, at all. Although they have taken steps to reduce debt and save cash, there remains a good bit of uncertainty about the prospects of the company, as theaters are still closed for about another month at the least. This minimal revenue environment was unprecedented, and will continue to have impacts in the future, especially in regards to cash flow generation and access to liquidity. Without easy access to liquidity, AMC is in deep water - it has over 5 times more debt than cash and funding, but needs to spend cash quicker than usual to restart operations, which will likely resume at a fraction of previous levels. AMC already flashed substantial doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern, and could be nearer to the brink of bankruptcy, even with the steps it has taken, if theaters continue to be delayed and cause the minimal revenue environment to be extended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.