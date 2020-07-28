If you need very short-term exposure to MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index and do not have access to other leverage methods then BRZU would be a good option.

I estimated that Direxion would have to decrease its BRZU fee from 1.59% to 1.21% to match the annual expenses of EWZ.

Over three months ago, I wrote an article about Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) and how its daily objective changed from seeking 300% to 200% of MSCI Brazil 25/50 index's daily performance. As of the date this article is published, I found no evidence that BRZU will change back to being a 3x leveraged fund.

Expense Ratio

BRZU's expense ratio is 1.29%, and iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF's (EWZ) expense ratio is 0.59%. If you double EWZ's expense rate, you will find that BRZU's expense ratio is 0.11% more than EWZ's. In cash terms, if you invest $ 1,000 in EWZ, you will pay $ 5.90 in fund fees, compared to $ 6.45 if you had invested $500 in BRZU. Fifty-five cents does not seem like much in the short-term, but in the long-term, this little bit adds up exponentially.

Figure 1 - Expense Ratio For EWZ And BRZU

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Fees are not your friend, and as good stewards of our money, we need to be wise to how much we are paying our ETF fund managers (including ETF fund managers) and how close they come to achieving their objective. As seen in figure 1, if you would have invested $ 5,000 (same exposure as $ 10,000 in EWZ) in BRZU instead of $ 10,000 in EWZ over ten years, then you would have paid $ 399.13 more in fees.

Figure 2 - US Margin Loan Rates

Source: Interactive Brokers

Of course, if you do not have the cash necessary to gain the desired exposure to the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index, then you will have to use margin. For some investors, this may not be possible as they do not have access to margin via their broker. If that is the case, then your only option would be to invest in BRZU if you have the desired exposure rate that is more than the cash you have available.

Figure 3 - Expense Ratio For EWZ And BRZU Using Margin

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Figure 3 is based upon the following assumptions. One assumption is that you have over $ 3.5 million, and the second is that you use Interactive Brokers. Even under these circumstances, you would have to use at least 80% of your liquidity to have expenses less than the costs you would have had if you invested BRZU.

If an investor has over $3.5 million, more than likely, he would have a private wealth account that gives him access to Ibovespa futures via CME, and he would not need to invest in either EWZ or BRZU.

Meeting Fund Objective

BRZU's fund objective is to produce double the return of its underlying benchmark (MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index) on a daily basis. The most important word in my last sentence is daily, which is why I analyzed BRZU's daily returns compared to EWZ's daily return multiplied times two.

I performed a binomial test on the daily closing price returns of BRZU and EWZ over the past 39 days. The test was if BRZU's daily return minus EWZ's doubled daily return was less then 0%. If BRZU returned more than EWZ, than it was given a one, which means it achieved its objective. Otherwise, it was given a zero. The test period was only 39 days because BRZU was a 3x leveraged fund, but during the beginning of the pandemic, it changed to a 2x leveraged fund.

According to my test, twenty out of thirty-nine days, BRZU accomplished its objective. Twenty days is equivalent to 51.3% or almost half the time analyzed. I then analyzed the days that BRZU did not meet its daily target; on average, it underperformed by -0.2%. The average during the whole 39 days was 0.1%, meaning that overall, BRZU outperformed EWZ during the period.

Conclusion

The results of my binomial test are mixed. BRZU outperformed EWZ by 0.1% during the period analyzed but, at the same time, only accomplished its return objective half the time. According to Direxion, this ETF is meant to be held for a single day.

If you wish to gain short-term exposure to the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index, and you do not have access to enough cash or alternative investment products to achieve that exposure, BRZU would be a good option. I estimated that Direxion would have to decrease its BRZU fee from 1.59% to 1.21% to match the annual expenses of EWZ in the figure 1 scenario.

Based upon BRZU's return performance over the past 39 days, the ETF could be considered inefficient. The argument could be made that my binomial test should have been based on a range (r%>+0.01% / r%<-0.01%) instead of r% > or < 0%. Even then, I would have like to seen BRZU achieve its object more than half the time.

