Natural gas producers have reached a crossroads. While there were some tailwinds earlier in the year from oil shut-ins (lower associated gas production) that bullish theme that many latched onto - justifying the oil to gas rotation trade - has since begun to fade with crude oil recovering. Instead, the rest of the year looks dismal as liquefied natural gas ("LNG") cargo cancellations remain heavily in play as well as via lower domestic demand. For wet gas exposed firms like Range Resources (RRC), poor liquids price realizations have only soured the outlook further. Sentiment in my view is rather negative despite some positive share price movement in the space this year, with many fully back on the "these producers will drill themselves into bankruptcy" line of thought.

At least for Range Resources, the Q2 pre-announcement showed some signs that that thesis does not hold water. Shares were sold off heavily on the news based on poor price realizations, but I do not think that necessarily was unexpected - or at least it should not have been. To me, when it comes to dry gas, that does not really matter. The current futures curve leaves plenty of opportunity for Range Resources to hedge all it can produce at north of $2.50/mmbtu for years ahead, pricing levels high enough to generate free cash flow.

Free cash flow has been a debate here, and a large part of that is not at the revenue line but is instead focused on drilling capital efficiency and expected well declines. This is an area that Range Resources excelled in this quarter. Management pre-announced Q2 production of 2,349 mmcfe/d, above consensus estimates. "Drilling themselves into bankruptcy!" might be the gut reaction, but corporate spending tells another story. Capital expenditures of $104mm was below estimates by $20mm, boding well for the full year's eventual number. In other words, spending is tracking below budget and production is still holding up.

Bears on shale point to steep decline rates. Once the music stops and rigs stop working, production should disappear. Make no mistake, fast decline rates are the norm, but Range Resources has long tried to communicate to the market that given its heavy legacy well footprint, strong acreage, and drilling plan position it to have one of the lowest decline rates in Appalachia:

*Source: Range Resources, Scotia 2020 Conference, Slide 11

Range Resources has guided production "at or slightly above" its prior 2,300 mmcfe/d guidance but is now also expecting fiscal 2020 spend slightly below its prior $430mm figure. If it can execute - and the first half of the year is a great indication - that's a sign that the maintenance budget estimate is solid.

As we head into 2021 with higher dry and wet gas prices and a likely flat production profile versus 2020 levels, that becomes incredibly important. At current strip prices, Range Resources should generate $760mm in debt-adjusted cash flow, which sets up a positive free cash flow year assuming $190mm in interest expense and $450mm in maintenance spend. That's not a heck of a lot of free cash, but it is there and helps set the stage for beginning to work down leverage, particularly once paired with asset sales.

Takeaways

Range Resources has at times flirted with insolvency. It carries a lot of leverage, and every single drop of available cash is going to get directed towards debt paydown. That might not leave any room for any direct returns to equity holders (dividends, buybacks) but it does create value. Of particular interest to investors should be the bond products, including recently distressed issuances like the 9.25% 2026 maturities (CUSIP U75295AK8). In my view, that's the safer way to play natural gas producers like Range while still getting significant upside exposure.

