For a couple of years now, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has promised a huge inflection point in their business and not really delivered. The chip company has had many hiccups in the road to growing revenues, but the guidance for Q3 should blow away investor expectations. My investment thesis was bullish heading into Q2 results due to Intel (INTC) 7nm delays, and the massive guidance hike reinforces this long-term thesis.

History Of Misses

Going back the last 8 quarters, AMD has missed analyst revenue estimates half the times. The stock has still rallied due to a bullish narrative around new 7nm chips and the company eventually taking market share from Intel.

For the company to really hit an inflection point, AMD needed to reach a point of not only beating analyst estimates, but guiding up substantially for future quarters. After all, Intel is guiding towards 2020 revenues of $75 billion, and with AMD just above $8 billion for the year, the company with supposedly better chips should be able to beat estimates and start grabbing some more revenue share. If not, the narrative was about to turn negative for AMD.

The Q2 earnings release was massive for this reason. Revenues grew 26.1% to $1.93 billion due to a $70 million revenue beat. The nearly 4% revenue beat was the largest of the last couple of years. The company even beat EPS estimates by $0.01.

The big news was AMD upping Q3 guidance by ~$250 million from previous analyst estimates of $2.3 billion. The full-year guidance of 32% revenue growth equates to $8.88 billion or the equivalent of $440 million above current analyst estimates.

Not only is the Q3 guidance massive, but also the Q4 guidance is huge. Analysts were targeting revenues of $2.47 billion for the quarter, and the forecasts work out to $2.61 billion in Q4. The company is now lining up record quarterly results after record quarterly results and combining to generate $5.1 billion in 2H revenues.

Probably the only real disappointment to guidance is that gross margins are targeted at 45%. AMD typically beats margin guidance, so investors should expect some upside from these numbers, but the market would clearly like to see the $440 million revenue upside lead to some leverage in margins.

Stock Value

The stock is trading up to $74 in after hours, so investors have a big question of whether to lock in some gains or let the rally continue to run. With 1.23 billion shares outstanding, AMD is now worth an incredible $91 billion, considering where the stock was a few years ago.

The Intel 7nm news, combined with these numbers, including the big beat on the EESC segment, makes AMD difficult to sell here. The segment hit $567 million for the quarter despite analyst estimates of only $479 million. Analysts had server revenues jumping to $400 million in Q2, up from an estimate of ~$300 million in the prior quarter. Server revenues likely topped $450 million in Q2. The specific numbers are difficult to derive with the return of semi-custom revenues as the major console players start ramping up for 2020 holiday sales of new consoles.

Either way, the numbers support my ~$4 EPS estimates based on 2023 TAM targets. AMD is now positioned to actually grab the market share predicted in my research leading to the substantial EPS growth. Ultimately, investors have to decide how much the stock is worth based on soaring EPS estimates for the next few years, especially considering this EPS number only factors in 25% market share for a company set to garner technology leadership in the chip space.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD hit Q2 numbers and Q3 guidance out of the park. Despite the stock being up over 100% in the last year, AMD is probably still a bargain here at $74. Investors probably don't want to chase the big rally here and should wait for any dips to ever enter a position, but AMD remains a stock to hold for even bigger gains as Intel continues to struggle.

