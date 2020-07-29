The whys - Bitcoin $10,000

You don't need to read and know all the news that tries to explain why bitcoin prices have moved. Price action right now is a good example of that. The crowd woke up on the news when bitcoin (BTC-USD) did hit $10,000. This information has very little value to a trader. Why prices moved towards $10,000 is the question to ask. And even more, when to buy and where to get out. In our last weekly chart-book publication, we answered the question "where to buy." Now we want to look at "the whys - bitcoin $10,000."

BTC-USDT, Daily Chart, Where To Buy And Why:

BTC-USDT, daily chart as of July 19th, 2020

We posted this chart with an entry on our last chartbook. The entry was $9186.82 on the 19th of July 2020. Why did we buy it?

In technical analysis, sideways and directional channels suffer from the clarity of a time component. Some say the more often a support or resistance line gets touched by price, the more brittle these lines become for a price penetration. Others say the more frequent these lines get touched by the price the more it substantiates these zones for prices reversing. The typical dilemma of a "trader dualism."

Consequently, this is no help for clear decision-making processes about when to get in. The only statistical merit channels provide is the relation between the length of the congestion and the possible magnitude of a breakout from that channel. The longer the time period of a congestion channel, the higher the probability of a substantial price move at the breakout.

Triangle formations are way more helpful. Why? At the triangle apex, price is forced to choose a side (more often than not). If prices touch a directional support or resistance line multiple times, it means a weakening of that line for possible penetration. Why? More often than not, the stronger support side gets less often touched since price doesn't even get that far anymore. The main reason for that behavior is the greed that gets participants already in on the action at an earlier point.

As did we. The following chart will show that we had a slightly early entry and prices did touch one more time lower support to break through key levels higher shortly after.

BTC-USDT, Daily Chart, Where To Get Out:

BTC-USDT, daily chart as of July 21st, 2020

We use our quad exit strategy. A method that allows flexibility through pairing out of positions. In this specific case, we took half of our position off into a momentum push into the next resistance with an exit at $9343.

BTC-USDT, Daily Chart, Re-entry:

BTC-USDT, daily chart as of July 22nd, 2020

With a successful break through the upper trend line and first profits booked (= risk reduced), we added a second long entry on July 22nd once prices retraced towards the $9,250 resistance breakout level, which now had become support. We waited for the entry with the confirmation of the bounce. This long entry was filled at $9,383. All our trades are posted live on our Telegram Channel.

BTC-USDT, Daily Chart, Bitcoin $10,000, Not A True Focus Point:

BTC-USDT, daily chart as of July 27th, 2020

Again we took half off that position into the next momentum upthrust at $9,532 to eliminate risk and take partial profits. And again let the cash register ring once prices hit the volatility zone of bitcoin $10,000 for the first trade and at the major double top at $10,297 (orange dotted line) as well as near $10,375.

With this still bullish scenario, we are now positioned with two runners (last 25%) exposed to the market and enjoying the ride. This with two trades that already produced profits of 9.65% and 9.74% with a risk reward-ratio of 1:9.5 and 1:5.5 (or higher).

Looking at the chart above, what if you only wake up to the news of bitcoin at $10,000. Where do you buy? Where is your stop? What is your risk? The truly important level is $9,250 not $10,000. The focus, the anticipated triangle breakout at the quiet times when no news alerts. Know your whys!

From here we see a continuous bullish scenario playing out.

This is only the beginning. Where you want to be especially clear about your whys is in relationship to your trading psychology!

If you do not know why you act the way you do, why you make mistakes, why you feel the way you feel, you will be in a whole lot of trouble down the road. All emotional responses or question-marks as a whole need to be eradicated by asking quality questions."Why did I run this top?", "And why did I get out too early?", "Why did I violate my rules?" The why's are so important because they are different for everybody. The answer isn't "you fouled up, you weren't disciplined?"

The question is why? Underlying inferiority complexes, accountability issues, fear of losing the money you can't afford to lose, fear of success since it could mean change, fear of change as a whole, the list is endless and very specific for each individual. You need to dig deep, look under the rug. Your childhood and any unresolved issues will need to be brought to the forefront, no matter how much inner conflict there is. You might need professional help to unravel painful memories never before looked at, might need reconditioning of conflicting beliefs and response patterns... but most and foremost, you need to ask these why questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.