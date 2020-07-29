Synairgen, tipped here in April, is up 400% on the news that its interferon beta treatment does indeed seem to work at least partially.

The value of a treatment - near any treatment - for the coronavirus is, given the economic effects, massive.

The base economics

The cost of the coronavirus - OK, the cost of the lockdown caused by the political reaction to it, if you prefer - is vast. Well up into the trillions in lost output and consumption. Anything that can be used to prevent or treat it is, therefore, hugely valuable.

It doesn't particularly matter what either. A vaccine that actually works would be nice, sure. But a cheap and effective method of treating the disease once caught would also work. To change diseases for a bit, the polio vaccine is hugely valuable, as it prevents polio. But a simple treatment - say, like penicillin from an infection - would be equally valuable. It doesn't matter which end of the problem gets dealt with, being immune to COVID-19 or being cured of it, either still solves the problem and thus still has that great value.

At which point, of course, we're interested in companies that might have such a cure. For they will be able to capture some portion of that great value provided to the society as a whole.

Synairgen

I tipped Synairgen (OTCPK:SYGGF) back in April as the company's little solution to the problem passed its first test. The stock has now risen 400%, which is nice.

But the question now, of course, is what next?

The accounting numbers haven't changed since then, so refresh your memory at the link above.

As to why the price rise, it appears from testing so far that the treatment actually works.

Yep, it works

As The Guardian reports (there being many other such reports):

Results of the initial trial, published this week, showed that coronavirus patients in hospital given a special formulation of the professors’ interferon beta drug, called SNG001, delivered directly to their airways via a nebuliser, were two to three times more likely to recover than those given a placebo.



The study of 101 people found that patients were 79% less likely to develop a severe version of the disease and their breathlessness was also “markedly reduced”, the company said.

These are very much still early days in the trial of a drug or treatment. On the other hand, given current circumstances, there's no shortage of money to continue testing, nor is the approval bureaucracy its usual sluggish self.

The big question

As investors, though, we want to know what happens next. There are those pointing to higher price targets:

Mark Brewer, an analyst at FinnCap, Synairgen’s house broker, said: “Valuing the Covid-19 opportunity is nigh on impossible; however, we upgrade our target price to 360p but recognise this could go substantially higher, based on upcoming discussions with regulators,”

Future price movements are entirely determined by whether the drug continues to show promise and thus pass through the regulatory alimentary canal with ease.

Well, not wholly and entirely - someone else coming up with a better treatment would collapse valuations pretty well. But the upside is going to be determined by that success in passing through the authorisation process.

The dangers

This is small-cap pharma. The risks are large and complex. Very few drugs, even from this stage of development, pass into general and profitable use. Sure, there's the interest of COVID-19, but still. The likely outcome at this stage, the modal outcome for drugs at this stage of development, is still a return to pennies.

My view

Even given the risks, I still think this is attractive. Anyone who did buy in at the lower levels should be thinking about lightening the load. Taking some profit, but leaving some capital inside the position.

The investor view

From here, I still think there's a good upside. Sadly, not based upon anything firm that one can use to prove the point. As before, the accounts haven't changed - this is purely a play on regulatory testing and approval. But I think that it will get further through the system given the current interest in anything at all that shows good results.

Thus, Synairgen is still a Buy and becomes more so if there are any slips in the price due to profit-taking by others.

As ever with small-cap pharma, this is speculation, not investment, and so, must be limited to small parts - the tail end of any balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.