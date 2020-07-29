Earnings of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) improved to $0.57 per share in the second quarter, from $0.20 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The improvement was attributable to slightly lower provision expense, higher mortgage banking income, and a one-time gain on securities. Earnings will likely continue to improve in the remainder of the year due to fees from the Paycheck Protection Program. Furthermore, the expense and revenue initiatives undertaken by the management will support earnings in the remainder of 2020 and 2021. Moreover, the provision expense will likely decline further in the year ahead; however, it will remain above normal. Consequently, earnings in the second half of the year will likely improve from the dip in the first half of the year but remain below last year’s level. Overall, I’m expecting SNV to report earnings of $2.02 per share in 2020, down 42% year over year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on SNV.

Synovus Forward on Track to Support Earnings

SNV’s expense and revenue initiatives, called Synovus Forward, are on track to support earnings in the next year and a half. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, the management expects the initiatives to save around $25 million in third-party expenditure and $20 million through efficiency programs by the end of 2021. Additionally, the management expects real estate consolidation to generate another $10 million in savings. As mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call, SNV closed six branches in the first half of this year, and the management plans on closing another seven branches in the latter half.

The management expects revenue initiatives to increase the non-interest income run rate by $45 million by the end of 2021. On the other hand, a drop in mortgage revenue will likely pressurize non-interest income. SNV’s mortgage banking business had received a boost from the sharp interest rate decline in the first half of the year. As mortgage banking revenue will likely normalize in the year ahead, non-interest income will likely face pressure. Further, SNV reported large investment securities gains totaling $69 million in the second quarter, which will likely not recur.

Paycheck Protection Program to be the Chief Driver of Net Interest Income

As mentioned in the investor presentation, SNV will earn fees totaling $95 million for participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. The company already booked $9 million in fees in the second quarter. I’m expecting SNV to book the remaining fees in the third and fourth quarters because I’m expecting the loans to get forgiven before the year-end.

Excluding the PPP fees, the net interest income will likely remain flat in the year ahead compared to the second quarter. The net interest margin, NIM, will likely change very little in the remainder of the year, which will likely keep the net interest income stable. The maturity of high-costing certificates of deposits, CDs, will likely counter the effect of interest rate decline on asset yields. As mentioned in the last 10-K filing, around 85% of CDs, representing 20% of total deposits, as of December-end 2019 were scheduled to mature in 2020. Additionally, the gradual deployment of excess liquidity into higher-yielding assets will likely support NIM. SNV's excess cash had increased in the second quarter due to the pandemic, which is likely to abate as the economy slowly recovers. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to dip by just 3bps in the third quarter and by 2bps in the fourth quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding PPP’s effect.

As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects both NIM and loans to remain stable in the year ahead, excluding the impact of PPP. I’m expecting PPP loans to get forgiven before year-end; hence, I’m expecting the loan balance to decline in the year ahead. I’m expecting SNV to end the year with a loan balance of $37.4 billion, down 5% from the end of June 2020, and up 1.4% from the end of December 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Worse-than-Expected Economic Growth to Drive Provision Expense

SNV reported a provision expense of $142 million in the second quarter, down from $159 million in the first quarter of the year. The substantial reserve built in the first half of the year will likely cover loan impairments driven by the pandemic in the year ahead. However, further provisioning will likely be required because the economic outlook is worse than what the management incorporated in its loan loss reserves for the second quarter. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects a spike in the GDP in the third quarter, followed by moderate economic expansion. In my opinion, it is too optimistic to expect a sharp recovery in the third quarter; therefore, I’m expecting SNV to increase its reserves for loan losses. For the full year, I’m expecting SNV to report a provision expense of $476 million, up from $88 million in 2019.

SNV’s credit risk is moderately high amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Industries sensitive to the pandemic made up 11.8% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The following table shows details of the sensitive industries.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 42%

Earnings will likely recover in the year ahead due to fees from PPP and lower provision expense compared to the first half of the year. Furthermore, expense and revenue initiatives will help support the bottom line. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to decline from last year mostly because of the high provision expense. I’m expecting SNV to report earnings of $2.02 per share in 2020, down 42% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from the estimates because of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then provision expense can exceed estimates. SNV has moderately high exposure to vulnerable industries that can magnify the impact of COVID-19 on provision expense. Consequently, SNV is facing a moderately high level of credit risk that makes the stock unsuitable for low-risk-tolerant investors.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a Substantial Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, to value SNV. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.4 in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $28.5 gives a target price of $39.9 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 97% from SNV's July 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the price upside, SNV is also offering a dividend yield of 6.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.33 per share. There is currently little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 66%, which is manageable. Based on the attractive price upside and dividend yield, I’m adopting a bullish rating on SNV. Due to the moderately high level of risk, investors must remain mindful of their risk-tolerance while considering investing in SNV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.