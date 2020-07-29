Shareholders have expressed discontent towards Obsidian's share-based compensation proposal due to the potential for additional dilution after its share price decline compared to previous years.

Debt maturity wall in November 2021 remains a major issue though, and there will be lots of pressure for Obsidian to work out a sale or a merger before then.

It may be able to keep its production stable and its debt stable to slightly declining.

Obsidian Energy's (OTCQX:OBELF) situation appears to have stabilized, with oil prices now hovering near its breakeven point. Obsidian has managed to lower its breakeven point via a combination of cost reductions and improved capital efficiency.

Although it is in a more stable position, Obsidian's debt still remains a longer-term concern. I believe it should be okay for 2020, but with all of its secured debt maturing in November 2021 currently, it likely needs to work out some sort of merger or sale transaction by that point.

I am neutral towards Obsidian's valuation due to the uncertainty about what sort of deal can be worked out. The environment has improved since a few months ago, but low-$40s WTI oil is still a treading water level for Obsidian rather than an environment that it can add substantial value in.

Improved Cost Structure

Obsidian noted that it has made improvements to its cost structure and has achieved solid results from its Cardium development program. The improvements include reduced office rent expense, as well as renegotiated marketing and transportation contracts.

As a result, it believes that it can break even in 2021 with $42 WTI oil. This breakeven price includes the capital expenditures required to maintain production levels.

The current strip for WTI oil in 2021 is around $43, indicating that Obsidian may be able to pay its debt down slightly (such as by $5 million or $6 million) while maintaining production levels.

Obsidian's recent wells have provided pretty decent results on average, although there is significant variation between pads. The 12-26 Pad and 01-27 Pad had quite strong results, while the other pads have shown weaker results.

Source: Obsidian Energy

Debt Challenges Remain

While Obsidian appears able to pay down its debt slightly at current strip prices in 2021, its debt situation is still fairly precarious. It is allowed to draw C$450 million under its credit facility and had C$407 million borrowed under it at the end of Q1 2020. There is a bit of room there, but certainly not enough to be comfortable about its debt situation, and that is unlikely to change yet. Obsidian was also unhedged on oil after Q2 2020. While it can tread water at low-$40s WTI oil, the lack of hedges leaves it vulnerable to a decrease in oil prices below that level.

Obsidian's revolving period under its credit facility agreement currently ends on May 31, 2021, with the end date of the term period at November 30, 2021. It has borrowing base redetermination in November 2020 and has a revolving period reconfirmation date for September 4, 2020, that could accelerate the end date of the revolving period.

I don't view the 2020 redetermination or revolving period reconfirmation as being major obstacles though, given Obsidian's successful navigation of those issues earlier in this year.

The secured debt maturities in November 2021 are more of a challenge though, and there will be considerable pressure for Obsidian to work out a sale or merger before then.

Discussion About Share-Based Compensation

Obsidian also faces some shareholder discontent over its proposal to increase the share-based compensation for employees. This proposal is set to be voted on for its July 30 AGM and due to the shareholder reaction, Obsidian released a presentation giving additional information about the proposed long-term incentive plan.

Source: Obsidian Energy

The maximum dilution from Obsidian's plan is going from 3.9% of shares issued and outstanding previously to 9.0% with the current proposal (both over the three-year life of the plan).

While the 9% potential dilution from the long-term incentive plan appears to be roughly in line with Obsidian's peers, the challenge is more around the optics of increasing share-based compensation when Obsidian's stock price has fallen by over 90% during the last two years. Shareholders in the E&P sector have generally done quite poorly in recent years, while management has generally fared better even when companies have gone bankrupt (with management incentive plans granting new equity).

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy's overall situation looks okay for now. It can maintain production without additional cash burn at $42 WTI oil, which is around current strip prices. All of Obsidian's C$474 million in long-term debt matures in November 2021 though, and it will likely need to arrange a merger or sale of the company by then, as its debt burden is too high to refinance.

Obsidian's stock is thus a bet that whatever deal gets done covers Obsidian's debt plus its roughly $35 million market capitalization. I am neutral towards Obsidian's stock due to the uncertainty around any deal value in this environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.