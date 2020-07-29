Silver Breaks Important Overhead Resistance

I wrote to subscribers of my marketplace service to buy silver prior to the breakout, and I believe there is much more room for the metal to head higher.

Last week saw silver rip higher, and its technical chart is now very reminiscent of gold in June 2019.

Last week's big headlines were firmly focused on the massive moves higher in the metals space, most specifically in silver and gold (GLD). I had written to subscribers of my marketplace service The Naked Charts on 13 July that silver was on the brink of a powerful rally.

The technical chart of silver was flashing signs of strength and was reminiscent of gold in June 2019. When I sent out the alert, silver was trading at $19/oz. In my mind, it was very probable that silver would smash through the crucial $20/oz resistance, setting the stage for a relentless rally that would last for the medium to long term.

Last week, silver broke through the $20/oz level, and it is now trading at $22.75. I had recommended my subscribers to buy the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), and the position is now up by close to 18% in about 2 weeks. I do plan to sit tight on this position and believe there is plenty more room for this market to run.

The core belief of The Naked Charts is that all trends start from a breakout. Silver has broken out of its long-term range after breaking above $20/oz, and there is still lots of room till it reaches its all-time high of around $50/oz recorded in 2011. While silver prices probably will not reach there in a straight line or in a jiffy, I believe last week's breakout will see prices trend towards there in the long term.

Monthly Chart: Silver

A huge catalyst driving silver prices higher is the downward pressure on interest rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven central banks to make a decision on whether to keep interest rates unchanged or to lower them towards zero. They have taken the obvious and prudent route to slash interest rates to near-zero.

The Federal Reserve has advised that it will keep interest rates near zero till 2022, for fear that the economic fallout from the virus will be hard-hitting and prolonged. Even if a vaccine miraculously appears tomorrow, it is arguable central banks will remain prudent and provide lots of time and breathing space for the economy to recover. This means there is little chance that we will see interest rates rise in the foreseeable future.

Let us take a quick look at the correlation between precious metals (gold and silver prices) against the US 10-year interest rate. Gold is in green, silver in blue and the US 10-year interest rate in red.

Chart showing correlation between US 10-Year Interest Rate, Gold and Silver

We may observe that there is a strong negative correlation between interest rates and precious metals. Declining interest rates have been supportive of precious metals for the past two decades. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold or silver, which do not provide a yield. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold or silver, compared to cash.

Daily Chart: Dollar Index

Falling interest rates around the world and especially in the US has led to the Dollar Index (UUP) now trading beneath its low in March. Do recall that the greenback saw huge inflows as a flight to safety during the March sell-off. A complete reversal of this move is reflective not only of a very dovish Federal Reserve policy, but also improved risk sentiment in the equity markets, with the S&P 500 (SPY) now trading close to flat on a year-to-date basis. The dollar may well trend lower now that the March low has been broken.

Putting the pieces together and we have what looks likely to be a weaker greenback going forward, interest rates look likely to be suppressed near zero by central banks in the foreseeable future, and the global economic recovery from the coronavirus continues to look uncertain and unstable.

Being assets that perform well when the dollar weakens and when interest rates remain subdued, combined with their safe haven status, precious metals like gold and silver look likely to trend higher from here.

Since launching on 1 June 2019, my technical analysis service has banked an absolute return of +135.7% with 47 trade recommendations as of 19 July 2020 with an average holding period of 5.46 weeks per trade. Do check out my Marketplace Service at The Naked Charts!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PALL, SLV, ASHR, PZZA, SPG, JETS, TEAM, CRM, GDX, MSFT, AEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.