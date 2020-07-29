The Fed and the Treasury have both stopped sending money into the economy.

Money makes markets move. In this piece, we review the state of the three sources of money - the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and the Banks.

The Fed and the Treasury

The SOMA (system open market account) balance sheet has stopped falling, but it isn't really growing either (chart below).

Although the National "debt" (stock of Treasuries) continues to grow, it has almost stopped (chart below).

The stock market requires money; if the SOMA is not providing it, then the Federal "debt" must provide it (or the bank credit has to...see below). Notice on the chart below, how all three major indices broke down as soon as the SOMA stopped growing (lime-green vertical dashed-line), but recovered while the debt was growing at a high rate, only to stall again when the debt growth slowed (dark-green vertical dashed-line chart below).

The "debt" originates as the Treasury deficit. The Treasury account has gone into surplus in the month of July, thanks to the tax remittances (deferred from April). This is bad for the market and bad for the economy because it means money is being taken away from the private sector (chart below).

The government surplus is being stored in the TCB (cash balance of the Treasury general account) which made another all-time high this week ($1.822T). This money is being sequestered away from the economy. It is not doing anyone any good. It is like a bakery that bakes lots of bread (record amounts) because everyone is starving, but then does not allow anyone to eat it (chart below).

All that money is just sitting there, waiting for the Senate to stop listening to the cartoon caricatures of politicians who say things like "hell no" to more fiscal support for individuals and businesses. What do they think is going to happen to the economy, the stock market, ordinary working people, and businesses big and small if that money is not released into the economy in the next few weeks?

The Banks

Bank credit rose slightly in the latest week (ending July 15), but bank credit has been flat since May, which means no new credit-dollars have been created. It is no mystery why the market is not rising (chart below).

Commercial and industrial loans continue to be paid back. Loans and leases were unchanged in the latest week, but have been dropping since early May. Consumer credit card and revolving debt looks like it is trying to find a bottom, but that too went down in the latest week. Paying back debt removes money from the economy in the short term. The only positive aspect of this money destruction is that it provides potential spending in the future for both businesses and consumers (chart below).

Car loans making all-time highs, and residential real estate loans increasing steeply had been a positive sign of economic recovery, but both have turned lower in the latest week. This is not a positive sign for the economy (chart below).

Bank deposits have stopped growing as would be expected when no new money is being created (chart below).

Until recently, money 'leaking' out of the money market funds was helping to maintain the stock market in the absence of new money creation, but the flow of money from money funds has stopped and the market has stopped growing as a result (chart below).

Money makes markets move. Money is no longer coming into the market. The market will be weak until this changes. Hopefully, there are still some adults in the Senate. They have two weeks to fix things.

