Sentiment Speaks: The Nasdaq Drops As Pet Owners Are Warned To Stop Kissing Their Cats

After a strong rally on Monday, we saw the Nasdaq open slightly lower Tuesday then recover most of the early morning losses as the afternoon session began. Then 1:53 PM eastern time we saw a sharp drop in the Nasdaq as the index fell more than 130 points (1.26%) in the last 2 hours of trading. This sharp drop came just 2 minutes after the release of the breaking news story out of the UK which was published on MarketWatch at 1:51 pm Eastern time.

As reported in that headline the U.K. owners, over a cat infected with coronavirus, at which time they warned pet owners to stop kissing their pets. Along with not kissing pets, experts in the article also warned pet owners to not sleep with or share food with their pets, potentially exacerbating the velocity of the drop in the Nasdaq market into the end of the day.

Ok, if you have not caught on yet, while everything I stated in this article and headline is factual, I wrote the above paragraph as satire; satire with a point, however. As absurd as this claim is it really is not too far removed from some of the other claims that we see pundits make on a daily basis when they assign a specific news event to the movements of the markets.

Just last week the news headline was “China Tensions”. This perfectly packaged headline began to dominate news stories and the news cycle when the US State Dept ordered China to close the Houston Embassy. Of course, pundits were quick to pick up on this as it fit well with the Narrative of Trade War, Coronavirus War on China. Unfortunately for the pundits, the markets seemed to care little about this “news event” and they were left with more muted headlines such as “Stocks rise despite US-China tensions heating up”.

The pundits did however get a second chance to recycle the China Tensions a few days later. This occurred as the markets happened to move lower the same day that China made the official announcement for the US to close the Chengdu consulate. On that day we saw the headline “Dow Jones Loses 200 Points As Intel, China Tensions Fuel Stock Market Sell-Off”. This news was hardly a surprise however as it was made very clear that China would be asking the U.S. to close a consulate in retaliation to the Houston closing. As any good "trade the news" trader will tell you this news clearly should have been “baked” into the price. The Houston consulate closing however was not known in advance which should have had a more negative reaction if the news yet the markets still managed to rally DESPITE this news.

These China tensions are not isolated incidents and we see news events assigned to market movements every day. This is not a surprising phenomenon as we as humans naturally want to assign a cause and effect to things that occur in the world around us. The issue however comes when we attempt to assign the news to what is causing the markets to move. There are clearly times when we have news events and market movements correlating on a time basis.

The issue and mistakes occur when we attempt to interpret that correlation as causation. So even though there was a clear correlation in time between the cat article, which came out 2 minutes before the Nasdaq dropped, it would be rather silly to state with confidence that this news even caused the market to drop more than 1.2% in the following 2 hours. So this leads us to the question if the news is not moving the markets just want is?

The answer to that question is also in the title of this article and that is Sentiment. So with that our current sentient analysis for the Nasdaq remains very much in line with what I had laid out in the previous two Nasdaq articles. Simply stated while I am still looking for a bigger pullback until we break 10,370 followed by a move through the 9365 level this market still has potential to see another push up towards the 11,500 area before we get that bigger pullback that should give us another buying opportunity in the latter part of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.