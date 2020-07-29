Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) as an investment option at its current market price. QQQE is an exchange traded fund with a primary objective to provide "equal-weight exposure to all NASDAQ-100 Index holdings." Currently, the fund trades at $61.90/share and has an annual yield of .64%. I have never covered QQQE, although it has come on my radar as I am looking for ways to take some risk off the table in anticipation of what I expect to be a rocky second half of the year for the markets. As a long-term holder of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), I have seen my portfolio's weighting to the NASDAQ increase over time, given the fund's strong performance. While this has been profitable, I am getting increasingly concerned about the heavy weighting the major indices, especially the NASDAQ, have towards just a few stocks. While this exposure has offered gains, it exposes investors to concentration risk, which is the position I have been finding myself in of late. As a result, my search for differentiated products has led me to QQQE. While its strategy is similar to the QQQ, it is not heavily concentrated due to its equal-weight methodology. As a result, I plan on initiating a position in the fund in the near term, and I will explain why in detail below.

Why Look Beyond QQQ Now? NASDAQ Is Very Expensive

To begin, I want to take a look at the state of the broader market, and why I feel it might be a good time to be a little more conservative. Clearly, investing in the NASDAQ would have made investors quite a bit of money over the long term, as well as the short term. In 2020, this has clearly been the winning play. The most common way to invest in the index is through QQQ, which has been handily beating the broader equity market, as measured by the S&P 500. Similarly, the QQQE has lagged the QQQ, as the heavy allocation to the biggest tech names, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and a few others, have driven the bulk of the gains. Therefore, while the S&P 500 and QQQE hold these names in their portfolio, they do not have as large an allocation to them as QQQ does. The end result has been wide outperformance by QQQ in 2020, as well as over the past five years, as illustrated in the graphs below, respectively:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, QQQ has been a winner, in a big way. With the S&P 500 struggling to stay in the green in 2020, QQQ is registering a double-digit gain. And, over time, both QQQ and QQQE have seen their lead over the S&P 500 expand, with a similar amount of volatility.

Therefore, it stands to reason why would I consider QQQE over QQQ right now, when the former has clearly been a market leader and a very profitable investment? In fairness, I am holding on to my QQQ position, as I don't want to bail on a positive momentum play. However, for new money, I am moving towards QQQE for a couple of reasons. A primary one has to do with the NASDAQ's relative valuation against the S&P 500. With the NASDAQ index outperforming fairly consistently coming out of the recession, its relative valuation has gotten pricier. With tech stocks like AMZN trading at lofty multiples and making up a large percentage of the index, the cost to buy into the NASDAQ, and QQQ by extension, has not been cheap. While the S&P 500 is by no means a bargain, what is particularly striking right now is the spread between the two indices. In fact, the NASDAQ's relative valuation sits at a record, even surpassing the valuation spread from the early 2000s, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is not that the NASDAQ will suddenly collapse and the S&P 500 will outperform. But it is important to take note of this divergence. Whenever I see historical extremes like this register, I get cautious, and that is telling me to take on a more conservative approach to my tech investing. With the QQQ at such an expensive relative position, I believe moving into a fund without as extreme of a valuation gap, such as the QQQE, makes sense.

QQQE Removes Some Of This Valuation Risk

As I noted above, I think QQQE helps limit some of the risk in broad tech investing. The NASDAQ index is heavily dominated by a few names, none of which are "cheap" in relative or historical terms. Of course, this has been the case for some time, and could continue to be the case for years going forward. But I don't want to continue to allocate new cash into a position that is so heavily dependent on returns from such a small number of stocks. If the performance of the FAANG stocks falters, or new taxes and regulations go into effect that disproportionately impact these companies, QQQ is going to suffer.

By contrast, the QQQE removes some of this risk. The reason being the fund is equally-weighted, which means it holds all its stocks at the 1% level. This is a dramatic difference compared to the QQQ, or even a broad S&P 500 ETF. To illustrate the difference this makes, consider the top ten holdings, with their corresponding portfolio weightings, of the underlying index of the QQQ and the QQQE, as shown below (QQQ is on the right, QQQE is on the left):

Source: Direxion

The point here is QQQE tracks the NASDAQ in a dramatically different way, and it holds many stocks with lower earnings multiples at higher weightings than QQQ would. While QQQ's reliance on the top holdings has allowed the fund to outperform, it has also led to concentration risk, which is important to understand. QQQE will allow me to buy into the NASDAQ, without paying the historically wide spread that other NASDAQ trackers cost.

QQQE Helps To Diversify A Portfolio

My next point is an extension on what was discussed above. As a result of the market being driven by a select group of names, many broad-based ETFs are getting heavily concentrated. While QQQ in particular concerns me, as the top five holdings make up around 42% of total fund assets, the S&P 500 is only slightly better. In fact, a passive ETF that tracks the S&P 500, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), is also heavily exposed to these same names. While not to the same degree, it is still a bit too concentrated for my liking, with AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOG/GOOGL, and MSFT making up over 20% of total assets there as well. My point here is that if I looked beyond the NASDAQ and to the S&P 500 to diversify, I would find quite a bit of overlap. I view this as a concern because one of the primary purposes of broad ETF investing is diversification, yet my top holdings are looking increasingly similar. If I add money now to VOO, instead of QQQ, I am not really doing much to spread out my risk because the S&P 500 is also fairly over-weight the same tech names.

This is where QQQE comes in. With 100 stocks at 1% each, the fund is spread out evenly. This allows me to stay exposed to the tech sector, but not by continuing to build on the same few stocks that already dominate my portfolio.

Why Tech? If Taxes Rise Next Year, Tech May Still Lead

I now want to look at why I want to build on my tech exposure specifically. While I laid out why I like QQQE right now as opposed to QQQ, this argument assumes I want tech exposure. Given the historical performance, this makes sense, but others may determine the sector is too overpriced. While this argument could certainly be made, I see plenty of reasons to stay long this sector. For one, large-cap tech firms are quite cash-rich, especially compared to other discretionary sectors, and look poised to come through our current environment better than most. Two, with telecommuting becoming a new normal, demand for tech products has been rising, which is a trend I don't see abating heading into 2021. Three, I expect tax rates to rise in the coming years, and I see the tech sector handling this reality better than others.

Expanding on the tax issue, I believe this is especially relevant with the U.S. presidential election coming in November. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is rising in the polls, and he has made raising taxes on U.S. corporations a part of his platform, as reported by Kiplinger. Further, even if President Trump wins re-election, I would not be surprised to see taxes rise to some degree, as the massive federal stimulus programs that have come about to combat Covid-19 have ballooned the federal debt level. The country is going to have to face this reality, and higher taxes are likely to be one way to pay some of this back.

With this in mind, why would I favor tech? One reason is because, generally, the sector earns a larger share of its revenue internationally. As a result, its domestic earnings that are taxed are a smaller portion of its total earnings when compared to the rest of the market. This means, if U.S. corporate tax rates do rise, the tech sector is likely to still pay a lower rate than the majority of sectors. For support, we can consider the average tax rates for each sector pre-tax reform and post-tax reform, as shown below:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

My takeaway here is the tech sector has managed to have one of the lowest average tax rates both before and after tax reform. This means if tax rates revert back to their prior levels, the sector will be just fine, and may actually become relatively more attractive given how the average S&P 500 company will have a higher rate. Thus, while I see higher taxes as a headwind in 2021, and in the years that follow, I remain committed to tech as a long-term play.

Bottom line

The NASDAQ is expensive, there is no getting around it. While this makes me cautious, I want to continue to have exposure to it, as it has been soundly beating the broader equity market this year. However, the fund's relative valuation gives me pause, as well as its over-reliance on a few high-flying stocks. Further, the NASDAQ is sitting at an extreme level compared to its own moving average, which offers support we may see a bit of a breather soon:

Source: Bloomberg

Given this reality, I find QQQE attractive. While the NASDAQ and funds like QQQ that track it are very expensive, in both isolation and in relative terms, QQQE offers a better value. The fund is not as heavily weighted to the biggest names with some of the highest multiples. Further, the fund allows me to increase my portfolio's exposure to some tech names that are barely included in QQQ, and similarly have a small (if any) weighting in the S&P 500. Therefore, I view QQQE as a way to diversify my portfolio, and also expose me to the market's top-performing sector. As such, I will be starting a position in the fund, and encourage investors to give QQQE consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QQQE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long QQQ, VOO