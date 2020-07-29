Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of July 2020

Vanadium company news - Largo Resources nameplate capacity increase by 10%. TNG signs Binding Off-take Agreement for Life-of-Mine (LOM) with the leading Indian mining conglomerate for their iron ore.

Vanadium market news - India uses vanadium steel alloy for higher speed and higher axle load railways. 51MWh vanadium flow battery system ordered for wind farm in northern Japan.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. July saw vanadium prices flat for the month and some good news for the vanadium sector as the Euro region announced a EU €750bn ($872bn) "green" infrastructure stimulus. Added to this was the Joe Biden US$2 trillion green infrastructure and jobs plan.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 6.90/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 29.70

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

Vanadium market news

On July 6 The Economic Times India reported:

SAIL’s BSP begins production of vanadium rails for Indian Railways. Kolkata: Steel Authority of India...Limited [SAIL] Bhilai Steel Plant [BSP] flagged off the first rake containing vanadium alloyed special grade rails, R 260 grade, for the Indian Railways. The R 260 grade of Rails is targeted to meet the requirements of Indian Railways for higher speed and higher axle load.

On July 14 CNBC reported:

Joe Biden unveils $2 trillion green infrastructure and jobs plan..... It calls for $2 trillion in spending over four years. Among the infrastructure pieces of Biden’s plan, it would push to make commuter trains, buses and passenger vehicles run on electricity or clean fuel. It would encourage the development of electric trains for Amtrak and private freight companies. Under the proposal, the federal government would invest in local development of clean light rail and bus systems. The plan would also encourage American production of electric cars and batteries and boost fuel economy standards. Biden aims to build 1.5 million energy efficient homes and public housing units to address a shortage of affordable housing.

On July 20 Energy Storage News reported:

51MWh vanadium flow battery system ordered for wind farm in northern Japan. Transmission and distribution network operator Hokkaido Electric Power has contracted Sumitomo Electric Industries to supply a grid-scale flow battery energy storage system for a wind farm in northern Japan. Sumitomo Electric will begin constructing the 17MW / 51MWh vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) system on the island of Hokkaido during this Japanese financial year (JFY), capable of storing energy for three hours and connected to the wind farm. The project will be completed by the end of March 2022.

On July 21 Energy Storage News reported:

Enabling the grid of the future requires more than one energy storage technology in the toolkit. The differentiation between individual technologies – lithium versus flow, for example – will depend on the characteristics of those solutions, with lithium likely to dominate at lower cycle frequencies where capex and efficiency are the most important factors, and flow being dominant where cycle capacity and lowest per-kWh-delivered costs are most important.

Concept-level chart summarizing where the different technologies could fit into the storage technology ecosystem

Source: Courtesy Invinity Energy Systems

On July 24 Argus Media reported:

Vanadium market eyes fresh demand on EU stimulus. The European Commission's unveiling of a €750bn ($872bn) "green" infrastructure investment package this week is fuelling hopes of a demand revival for vanadium, bringing with it the potential to boost ferro-vanadium prices and restore balance to converters' profitability measures......The commission's stimulus measures and the emerging application of vanadium in batteries suggest that the pentoxide market might register successive annual supply deficits while the stock overhang in ferro-vanadium markets is worked through — potentially driving up prices in the longer-term, in part to incentivise the development of new supply.

On July 24 ACS Publications released: "Vanadium-based materials: Next generation electrodes powering the battery revolution?" It is a complicated and detailed read, but there was a nice image as shown below.

Source

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On July 2, Glencore announced:

2020 half-year production report and 2020 half-year results presentation. Glencore plc will release its 2020 Half-Year Production Report on Friday, 31 July 2020.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On July 21, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. schedule for second quarter 2020 earnings release. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On July 16, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources reports V2O5 production of 2,562 tonnes in Q2 2020 and announces cost efficient nameplate capacity increase by 10%." Highlights include:

"V 2 O 5 production of 2,562 tonnes (5.6 million lbs 1 ) in Q2 2020, a 2.0% increase over Q2 2019.

O production of 2,562 tonnes (5.6 million lbs ) in Q2 2020, a 2.0% increase over Q2 2019. Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 2 of 80.8% in Q2 2020 compared to 79.1% in Q2 2019.

O recovery rate of 80.8% in Q2 2020 compared to 79.1% in Q2 2019. Nameplate capacity increase by 10%: Planned kiln upgrades and cooler maintenance scheduled for Q4 2020 with a capex of US$1.3 million.

First independent vanadium shipment made on May 14, 2020.

Operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine continued in Q2 2020; 2020 guidance maintained on a "business as usual" basis."

On July 22, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources to release second quarter 2020 financial results on August 13, 2020.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On July 17, Energy Fuels announced: "Energy Fuels strengthens balance sheet by eliminating debt and growing uranium inventories."

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

On June 29, Ferro Alloy Resources announced: "Financial results for 2019." Highlights include:

Overview

"Successfully commenced trading on the London Stock Exchange, raising US$6.9m [£5.3m].

Significant progress made towards major expansion of the existing processing operation with new equipment installed, increasing capacity to 60 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide per month.

Installed entirely new pyrometallurgical production process aimed at treating higher grade vanadium-containing secondary materials.

Upgraded existing hydrometallurgical process with improved product quality.

2019 production of vanadium pentoxide increased 21.6% to 152 tonnes (2018: 125 tonnes).

Preparatory work completed on second major phase of expansion, planned to take capacity up to some 1,500 tonnes per year.

Work on construction of a link to the high voltage power line started which will increase reliability and reduce the cost of power by half.

Upgrade of the feasibility study continuing on the Balasausqandiq vanadium project, which has a NPV of $2 billion at a long-term forecast vanadium pentoxide price of US$7.50/lb......

Post-Period.

"Listed on the Astana International Exchange (‘AIX’) in Kazakhstan.

Raised £250,000 by the issue of equity.

Raised $300,000 by the issue of bonds on the AIX.

Funding will assist with remaining expansion plans and upgrade of feasibility study......

Production recommenced on the hydrometallurgical process on 1 June 2020 which, in spite of some continuing Covid-19 restrictions, has resulted in a significant increase in production to a monthly rate nearly three times that of the first quarter of 2019."

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On July 27, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. prevails in permit hearing. While the matters were complex, the 3 to 1 decision acknowledged that the work completed at the Sunday Mines under Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) oversight was timely and sufficient for Western to maintain the SMC permits.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

No vanadium related news for the month. Last month there Neometals released their Barrambie Scoping Study results. Neometals are also working on an Indian Lithium refinery JV, and a battery recycling JV.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or my article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On July 1, Australian Vanadium announced: "Pellet roast pilot testing delivers uplift in vanadium extraction." Highlights include:

"Pilot scale roast and leach testing confirms the exceptional vanadium extraction achieved during bench scale testing.

93.3% average extraction, an 8% relative improvement on the PFS basis.

Use of well-established Grate Kiln technology demonstrates energy efficiency and adaptability for vanadium roasting.

Downstream hydrometallurgical pilot program underway to finalise AVL’s processing flowsheet.

AVL continues to innovate using well known industrial processing techniques, improving on the traditional vanadium salt roast processing techniques as it moves to deliver the Australian Vanadium Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia.

A key focus driving innovation is AVL’s objective to deliver a bankable feasibility study with an operating cost that can withstand the cyclical lows of the vanadium market."

On July 17, Australian Vanadium announced: "New mining licence application extends the Australian Vanadium Project." Highlights include:

"New Mining Licence Application [MLA 51/890] submitted over southern fault blocks.

MLA 51/890 contains Inferred Resources in fault blocks 60 and 70 with: Total Mineral Resource of 27.5 Mt 0.76% V 2 O 5. Including high grade massive magnetite zone of 14.8 Mt at 0.99% V 2 O 5 . 3D Magnetic Inversion model showing additional strike of 500m with potential for further high-quality resources pending drilling.

O Including high grade massive magnetite zone of 14.8 Mt at 0.99% V O . 3D Magnetic Inversion model showing additional strike of 500m with potential for further high-quality resources pending drilling. Previous drill results in southern fault blocks returned high-grade vanadium with only minor weathering, implying high magnetic recoveries and concentrate quality.

Application provides flexibility for future infrastructure works and further optimisation of the Australian Vanadium Project mine-life.

New MLA 51/890 [south] complements existing MLA 51/878 (north) securing maximum strike availability of the Gabanintha vanadium deposit to AVL.

MLA 51/878 remains the basis of the Company’s Bankable Feasibility Studies."

Catalysts include:

Early 2020 - Possible off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

2020 - DFS due.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On July 1, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Maiden Southern tenement indicated mineral resource 32% increase to project measured and indicated resource provides scope to extend mine life." Highlights include:

"Southern Tenement Mineral Resource Estimate grows by 29% to 27.7Mt at 0.9% V2O5 (from 21.5Mt at 0.9% V2O5).

Includes a high grade component of 14.4Mt at 1.1% V2O5.

Maiden Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate for Southern Tenement of 9.6Mt at 1.0% V2O5.

Increases Project Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate by 32%.

Global Mineral Resource Estimate for the Gabanintha Vanadium Project increased to 137.2Mt at 0.9% V2O5.

Work underway to define maiden Southern Tenement Ore Reserve estimate providing clear path to extend the Project mine life.

Shaanxi Fengyuan offtake MOU extended to end of September 2020 to enable orderly progression of discussions."

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take announcements. Possible funding or equity partner announcements.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Execetive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On July 8, TNG Ltd. announced:

TNG expands strategic resource growth after securing large titanium-vanadium resource at Kulgera Project, NT........The Company believes that the Kulgera Project could, in the medium to long term, supplement the planned mining and processing of the large Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron deposit, north of Alice Springs and add significantly to the Companies resources....The large tenement area on the Northern edge of the highly prospective Musgrave Province is also highly prospective for Nickel and Copper mineralisation.

On July 20, TNG Ltd. announced: "June 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project [NT] [TNG: 100%]

"Progression of the Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study continued during the quarter with limited delays due to the COVID-19 crisis.

FEL-2 (Front-End Loading) works completed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with FEL-3 being restructured to address limitations caused by the global health crisis.

Majority of Non-process infrastructure work streams advanced during the quarter, with tender evaluations completed.

Preparation of the Supplement to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement [EIS] for the Company’s Darwin TIVAN® Processing Facility commenced.

Extension of 45-days mutually agreed for the completion date of the Life-of-Mine Off-take Agreement with Vimson Group for 100% of the high-purity iron ore products to be produced by Mount Peake,resulting from COVID-19 related delays.

Extension of 3-months agreed for the completion date of the Life-of-Mine Principal Marketing Agreement with GUNVOR, for final off-take terms for 40% of the vanadium pentoxide to be produced by Mount Peake, resulting from COVID-19 related delays.

Response received from the Department of Primary Industry and Resources of the Northern Territory Government on the Companies detailed Mining Management Plan for the Mount Peake Mine Site."

Corporate

".....Continued positive engagement on the project financing structure with KfW IPEX-Bank, with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility [NAIF] regarding their funding process, and with potential equity funders.

The Company’s cash position at quarter end, 30 June 2020, was $8.6million."

On July 27, TNG Ltd. announced:

LOM binding offtake agreement with VIMSON secured. Binding Off-take Agreement for Life-of-Mine (LOM) signed with the leading Indian mining conglomerate, VIMSON Group,for TNG’s iron ore production.

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (Formerly Prophecy Development Corp. TSX:PCY, (PRPCF))

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have a huge silver asset in Bolivia.

On July 17, Silver Elephant Mining Corp. announced:

Silver Elephant: Notice of intent to prepare EIS published for Gibellini Vanadium Project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] (formerly Tando Resources [ASX:TNO])

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On July 24, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Initial Steelpoortdrift downstream testwork delivers outstanding results." Highlights include:

"Testwork definitively confirms Steelpoortdrift concentrate eminently suitable for optimal conventional salt roast-leach processing.

Elevated vanadium recoveries of up to 89% using standard and proven operating conditions enhances competitive edge.

Results from testwork confirm that the Steelpoortdrift concentrate could provide superior feed to other vanadium processing facilities in South Africa or elsewhere.

Potential for further improvements in future studies with optimisation of roasting conditions and salt dosage.

Scoping Study nearing Q3 completion milestone with VR8 seeking to be the lowest capex and opex global producer."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On July 27, King River Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"The Speewah Specialty Metals [SSM] Project Prefeasibility Study has advanced with the production of >4N [>99.99% Al2O3] High Purity Alumina [HPA], with further process optimisation underway to improve recoveries, and testwork to verify grade and alumina phase.

KRR announced a Security Purchase Plan to raise funds for ongoing development studies on the HPA and V-Ti project, complete further exploration on the Mt Remarkable and Tennant Creek gold project areas, and for working capital."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On July 7, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp drills high-grade V2O5 drill core intercepts including 77.4 m grading 0.65% V2O5 and 56.53% FE2O3.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On June 25, First Vanadium Corp announced:

First Vanadium files preliminary economic assessment for the Carlin Vanadium Project in Nevada.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other vanadium juniors

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were flat in July.

Highlights for the month include:

India uses vanadium steel alloy to meet the requirements of Indian railways for higher speed and higher axle load.

51MWh vanadium flow battery system ordered for wind farm in northern Japan.

Joe Biden unveils $2 trillion green infrastructure and jobs plan.

Vanadium market eyes fresh demand on EU €750bn ($872bn) "green" infrastructure stimulus.

Largo Resources reported a Q2 2020 V 2 O 5 production of 2,562 tonnes, a 2.0% increase over Q2 2019. Nameplate capacity increase by 10%.

O production of 2,562 tonnes, a 2.0% increase over Q2 2019. Nameplate capacity increase by 10%. Ferro Alloy Resources plans to take capacity up to some 1,500 tonnes per year.

Australian vanadium achieves a 93.3% average vanadium extraction, an 8% relative improvement on the PFS basis.

TNG signs Binding Off-take Agreement for Life-of-Mine (LOM) with the leading Indian mining conglomerate, VIMSON Group, for iron ore production.

"VanadiumCorp drills high-grade V2O5 drill core intercepts including 77.4 m grading 0.65% V2O5 and 56.53% FE2O3.

