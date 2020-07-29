The insurance business is often regarded as a boring, but necessary, component for the smooth and predictable functioning of the economy. It’s one of those things that you hope you won’t need, but will be glad that it is there for you in the event that you do need it. Like many other sectors, insurance companies come in all shapes and sizes. The one that I’m evaluating today, The Travelers Companies (TRV), is one of the oldest and largest property casualty insurers out there. In this article, I intend to evaluate whether the stock makes for a good long-term investment, so let’s get started!

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

A Look Into Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies is a large property casualty insurer that has been in business for over 165 years. It has 30K employees, 13.5K independent agents and brokers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, and serves personal, business, and specialty insurance needs. What’s remarkable about the company is that it is the only property casualty company in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Being included in this exclusive club of 30 companies gives it a certain level of prestige and signifies its importance and influence over the American economy.

One of the risk factors to investing in insurance companies is the potential for weather-related events to derail profits. This risk came to the forefront in Q2’20, during which the company incurred a net loss of $40 million, compared to net income of $557 million in Q2’19. This was largely attributed to catastrophe losses of $854 million that were primarily related to weather events, compared to $367 million in catastrophe losses in the prior-year quarter. On the bright side, however, the company expects to recover $400 million in the third quarter due to the subrogation of PG&E with regard to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires claims in California, as the utility emerged from bankruptcy in early July. This should provide a good partial offset to the Q2 catastrophe losses.

Another risk factor that materialized during Q2 was the effect of lower interest rates on Travelers’ fixed-income investments. Net investment income dropped 59% YoY to $268 million for the quarter. I would expect this headwind to persist into at least the remainder of the year, as I don’t see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates anytime soon. However, I see this risk as being fully baked into the share price, as the benchmark interest rate is already at rock bottom, and the Fed Chairman has expressed that he does not anticipate rates going below zero.

On the positive side, Travelers saw positive renewal rate changes in its primary lines of business, including a 7.4% renewal rate change in its Business Insurance segment, and the premiums in its Auto segment grew by 2% YoY. The Agency Homeowners business saw the most encouraging results, having a renewal premium growth of 7.7% as the company hit a record for new business. I see the COVID-19 environment as being beneficial to adding new and incremental business, as consumers and businesses seek to de-risk themselves amidst the economic uncertainty. The CEO shared the following, which seems to confirm this sentiment, on the last conference call:

And on top of that, the pandemic and related economic fallout add a sense of incremental uncertainty, making this feel like one of those times, not unlike in the wake of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, when the market recalibrates risk. With that as the background, we’ll continue to seek rate gains and manage other levers of profitability to improve the outlook for returns.

What gives me confidence in the company is its strong balance sheet. As seen below, Travelers Companies maintains ample liquidity at just over $2 billion. In addition, the debt-to-capital ratio remains safe at just 23.2%. The fixed-income portfolio has a weighted average AA credit rating, and 97.9% of the fixed-income investments are at or above investment grade.

(Source: Company investor presentation)

Turning to analyst estimates, Travelers stock has an average price target of $123, which sits comfortably above where it is trading at today, and the average analyst rating sits between a Hold and Outperform. I see this as being an encouraging sign that shares are currently undervalued. In addition, I also see the current risks as being priced in, with potential for upside in the share price, as demonstrated by the favorable pricing environment in the latest quarter.

(Source: YCharts)

Morningstar shares this sentiment, as it sees Travelers being in position to benefit from pricing gains due to reduced industry capital, and reiterated its $144 fair value estimate. This is what Morningstar had to say in its latest report:

If coronavirus losses are manageable, the longer-term picture looks relatively bright. The pricing environment has not been particularly favorable in recent years. However, in 2019, pricing momentum picked up in primary lines, and commentary from carriers suggests this positive trend will likely accelerate in 2020. The coronavirus could be an additional spur to pricing, especially if industry capital is meaningfully reduced. We see potential for a truly hard pricing market, similar to the period that followed 9/11. In this scenario, we think narrow moat and relatively disciplined operators such as Travelers would be positioned to earn very attractive returns.

Investor Takeaway

The Travelers Companies operates a well-known and respected insurance franchise with a long track record of disciplined underwriting. While the latest quarter’s results were hurt by weather-related events, COVID-19 uncertainty, and low interest rates, I see the risks as having been largely priced in. Meanwhile, I believe the market is missing out on the long-term profit-driving potential of a favorable pricing environment, which puts well-capitalized insurance companies such as Travelers in position to benefit. I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $115.03 and P/E ratio of 12.7. I have a price target of $135 per share, which I believe is reasonable and would bring the company to fair value, given the favorable pricing tailwinds and the strong balance sheet.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.