On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Swedish telecommunications giant Tele2 AB (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY) announced its second-quarter 2020 earnings report. At first glance, these results were somewhat disappointing as the company reported a slight revenue decline, although it still managed to produce a profit in the period. Despite this disappointment, the company is holding up surprisingly well in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but this is not unexpected from a telecommunications company. After all, if people are working from home and generally staying at home, it makes sense that they will want to keep their television and internet services running. These companies therefore could be a safe haven to ride out the market volatility, especially if you are fearful of another outbreak.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Tele2's second-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Tele2 reported total revenues of SEK 6.650 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 2.12% decline over the SEK 6.794 billion that the company brought in last year.

The company reported an operating profit of SEK 1.173 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 172.16% increase over the SEK 431 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Tele2's Swedish consumer customer base declined by 37,000 and its business customer base declined by 11,000 in the period.

The company reported an EBITDA of SEK 2.463 billion during the current quarter. This represents a 10.40% increase over the SEK 2.231 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Tele2 reported a net profit of SEK 855 million in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a significant 699.07% increase over the SEK 107 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Tele2 saw its revenues decline slightly year over year. One of the reasons for this was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak caused governments all around the world to impose quarantines and travel restrictions. These travel restrictions caused a decline in international travel, which reduced the amount of money that the company was able to collect from its customers in international roaming fees. In addition to this, the pandemic caused many sports leagues and similar organizations to cancel or delay their televised events and people responded by canceling their subscriptions to premium sports channels. As they were paying less for their television services, Tele2's revenue from this part of its business declined year over year. Admittedly, the revenue decline was only 2% from the year-ago quarter so it is not really too bad.

Although Tele2's home nation of Sweden never imposed a nationwide quarantine, its businesses were still affected by the pandemic. In particular, many businesses did shift workers to remote work whenever possible and cut back substantially on business travel. This showed up in Tele2's quarterly results. The company's revenues from its Swedish business unit brought in SEK 1.412 billion in the recent quarter compared to SEK 1.462 billion a year ago. Another factor that had a negative impact on Tele2's Swedish business is the fact that the nation's telecommunications market is extremely competitive. I have discussed this in a few previous articles. Sweden is a highly advanced and wealthy nation in which most people that want telecommunications services already have them. As a result, the companies active in the space are aggressively offering price cuts and other things in an attempt to lure over customers and grab market share. This combined with business customers cancelling phone plans for certain workers that are no longer traveling as part of their jobs caused Tele2 to lose 11,000 users in the quarter for its business segment:

Source: Tele2 AB

It is uncertain whether or not these customers will return once the pandemic fears have finally abated. There are many people that expect life will return to normal but I have my doubts. Events such as a global pandemic and resulting lockdowns are significant enough to have a permanent effect on our lives. After all, airport security never returned to normal following the events of September 11, 2001. There is further evidence to support this. A recent poll of entrepreneurs and their employees revealed that people generally prefer working remotely to working in an office. Thus, companies may permanently alter the way that they do work in order to keep their employees satisfied and raise productivity.

One thing that has been exciting customers and investors in the telecommunications space is fifth-generation mobile technology, also known as 5G. This protocol allows for much higher bandwidth over cellular networks than existing technologies, which has created hopes that the extra bandwidth will prove beneficial to the development of the "Internet of Things" as well as allow for more reliable streaming to personal devices when not connected to a WiFi network. Swedish telecommunications firms have been leaders in this area. As I discussed in a recent article, Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF), one of Tele2's peers, launched its fifth-generation network in the city of Stockholm back in May in direct defiance of the pandemic. That company may have benefited from the launch of this network as people sign up to try it, although Telia Company has not provided any hard numbers here. Tele2 has certainly not been a laggard here as it launched its own fifth-generation network in Sweden during the second quarter. This may have helped the company hold on to some of the customers that otherwise could have left had Telia launched first (Tele2 claims to have been the first to launch its network but the two were obviously quite close together). But as we can see, the loss of subscribers from the company's business unit more than offset this.

Unlike Sweden, the Baltic states in which Tele2 operates did declare a nationwide quarantine. This had a noticeably negative impact on Tele2's performance in the region. As we can see here, the company's subscription base in the region continued to decline in the quarter:

Source: Tele2 AB

The shutdown was the primary reason for this. Due to the pandemic, Tele2 was forced to shut down its stores, which hurt its ability to sell equipment to its customers. Those customers that prepay for their phone plans were especially affected by this. The company did, however, see its postpaid subscriptions increase in all three countries in the region. This could actually be a positive thing in the long run because postpaid subscribers typically have higher incomes than prepaid customers and so they tend to pay more money for their plans and auxiliary services, so they represent more revenue for Tele2 than the prepaid plans do. This is why the company saw its revenues and average sales per user in the Baltic nations increase year over year:

Source: Tele2 AB

Ultimately, it is not the subscriber count that matters but how much profit and cash flow the company can extract from its users. It actually performed quite well here. As we can see here, all measures of financial performance for the company's Baltic operations showed strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter improvements:

Source: Tele2 AB

This is a very impressive performance considering that all three Baltic nations were locked down in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19 over much of the quarter. This performance extended to the rest of the company as noted in the highlights. Although overall revenues went down, most measures of profitability actually went up. This is partly a result of the efficiency program that the company underwent last year following its merger with Com Hem. As Tele2 was able to eliminate duplicate and redundant functions, it was able to reduce its operating expenses. This allowed more revenues to make their way down to the company's profit and cash flows. As the revenue decline was much less than the amount by which the company was able to reduce its costs, its overall financial performance improved.

Telecommunications firms in general are a good place to be during difficult economic times like what we are facing today. This is because when people have limited or uncertain income, they cut back on discretionary spending such as going out to eat or buying various consumer discretionary items. In the interconnected world that we have today, most people consider their telecommunications services to be necessities so will do everything in their power to ensure that they are able to keep these services active. Telecommunications companies are thus much like utilities in this regard. This is certainly a positive thing from an investment perspective because it provides us with a reasonably secure investment to ride out market volatility.

One of the effects of the coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders has been an increase in the use of services provided by companies like Tele2 to work and help people keep in touch. While this has certainly insulated the telecommunications industry against the crisis, it is certainly not immune. One of the reasons for this is that the economic shutdowns have left a substantial number of people out of work and there is a very real possibility that many of these lost jobs will never return. Telecommunications companies provide credit for their customers as they provide their services before getting paid in the case of post-paid customers. Thus, there exists the possibility that some of these people may ultimately end up defaulting on their agreements. Tele2 has recognized this possibility and states that it has increased its bad debt provisions but the company has not provided any exact numbers. With that said, it has noted that the overall business environment is improving but it is still too early to completely release these provisions. The fact that Tele2 is still performing so well in spite of this is a testament to the strength of its franchise.

The company reinforced the fact that it is weathering the current economic crisis quite well by reinstating its planned SEK 3.50 per share special dividend. This is something that the company originally announced back in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to being quite flush with cash due to strong business performance and some of its synergies and cost reductions following the Com Hem merger playing out as intended. The company suspended this plan in the first quarter of 2020, however. At the time, Tele2 was not sure how the coronavirus and resulting global economic shutdown in many of its key markets would affect the company. The company thought that it might be "prudent to maintain a financial buffer" in case its business proved to be weakened. As I predicted in my last article on the company, however, Tele2 has proven to be quite resilient, which we clearly see in these results. As such, the company has announced that it will be proceeding with the extraordinary dividend as planned. This dividend will be paid on October 7, 2020, to its shareholders. It has not provided an ex-dividend date yet, but it is likely to be in either late September or early October. Thus, shareholders that chose to stick it out with the company through the pandemic are getting a bit of an extra reward, which is always nice.

In conclusion, this was a very solid quarter for Tele2. We can certainly see some impact from the global health crisis but overall, telecommunications companies are somewhat insulated from that and we certainly see that here. Overall, telecommunications firms are a reasonably good place to hide out from the economic malaise present worldwide and these results certainly show that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.