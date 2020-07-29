The Q2 2020 earnings season, which is going to be indicative of a disastrous situation in many sectors of the economy, appears to be completely routine for gold miners like Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY). Production results for the second quarter showed that the company's key production metrics were virtually unaffected by the pandemic. I find this fact really encouraging and hope the company will keep up the good work until the end of the coronavirus madness.

In the meantime, the stock had a marvelous run these days, but it seems that Polyus has already entered the zone where speculative interest prevails over fundamentals. I expect higher volatility in the near term and temporarily downgrade the stock to Neutral, as the current prices don't look attractive for a Buy.

Q2 Production Results Overview

Total gold production in Q2 was 690 Koz versus 595 Koz in Q1 2020 (16% QoQ; 1% YoY). Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and over 1,000 infected employees, the Olimpiada mine demonstrated 23% QoQ production growth. It should be noted that production rates at Olimpiada are volatile due to changes in gold in inventories.

Traditionally, production in Q2 has increased due to seasonality. Affinated gold production grew by 21% QoQ to 646koz due to increased alluvial mining and increased heap leaching processing at Kuranakh (both are unavailable for mining in winter). Sales grew by 21% QoQ to 646 Koz following the production growth.

Total gold output for H1 2020 was 1,285 thousand ounces, remaining flat compared to the first half of 2019.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Ore production amounted to 17,364 thousand tons, which is 5% lower than in the previous quarter. Ore production increased by 11% on an annual basis.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Estimated gold sales in the reporting period totaled approximately $1,148 million, compared to $861 million in the previous quarter and $886 million in the second quarter of 2019. The estimated weighted average selling price of gold was $1,723 per ounce.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Polyus reports that the outbreak of coronavirus at the Olimpiada mine has been successfully contained.

As for production, Polyus has undertaken a thorough review of the updated mining plan for the Olimpiada and confirms its original 2020 production forecast of approximately 2.8 Moz of gold. The company continues to improve production efficiency at the Olimpiada, Verninskoye, and Natalka in full compliance with the schedule. One of the major initiatives in this regard is the throughput capacity expansion project at Olimpiada, which is aimed at stabilizing throughput capacity at 13.4 million tonnes per annum.

In addition, in the coming months, Polyus plans to present the main results of the Pre-Feasibility Study, as well as the first estimate of Proven & Probable reserves at Sukhoi Log.

On The Stock

Source: TradingView

Excess dollar liquidity caused by unlimited money printing and exacerbated by the weakness of the US economy starts to take its toll: the US dollar index, which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of currencies, slides down to local lows. Unsurprisingly, the last two weeks were marked by a crazy rally in gold as investors seek to escape from fiat currencies.

Source: TradingView

Polyus has been one of the key beneficiaries of this rally, demonstrating significantly better growth compared to some of its peers (+29% since my last article). A healthy correction we observe at the moment looks reasonable, as the stock is a bit overheated due to heightened interest from investors.

Another interesting point to consider is that limited liquidity (only 20% of free float) doesn't seem to be an obstacle for stock appreciation.

Taking into account that the initial momentum of post-lockdown economic recovery is now out of steam, the risk-off sentiment is likely to continue to dominate, therefore boosting demand for precious metals in the medium term.

Nonetheless, it's hard to recommend buying the stock at all-time highs, so a buy-on-dips strategy is more preferable.

Final Thoughts

The most intriguing quarter of this year turned out to be boringly good for Polyus: my concerns regarding the spread of the virus at the Olimpiada mine weren't reflected in the production results. The company managed to ensure another set of solid financial results, which is going to be published on August 6, so stay tuned for updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.