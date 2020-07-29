Although the company is priced at 52x trailing sales, there's still more upside potential left.

Livongo is growing at a rapid pace and has an attractive business model.

Investment Thesis

Livongo (LVGO) is a fast-growing company that has a very enticing health platform that keeps its members locked into monthly contracts.

I make the argument that Livongo is cheap, and that it's high gross profit margins are highly enticing, and that investors paying 52x trailing sales are not paying an irrational multiple to participate in this growth opportunity.

Growth at Breakneck Pace

Source: author's calculations, *updated guidance; ***high end company guidance

Livongo Health offers personalized health solutions. Livongo aims its services at people with chronic conditions, mainly diabetes, but it's attempting to expand to hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and other markets.

Indeed, the argument can be made that COVID has played a meaningful role in accelerating the demand for virtual care delivery.

Recently, Livongo got a large and attractive contract with the Government Employee Health Association ('GEHA'), which is a strong vindication of Livongo's business model.

High Gross Profit Margins

As you can see below, Livongo has very high gross profit margins that are largely around 71% to 74%.

Source: Investors Presentation

But what should also stand out to the investors is that Livongo is rapidly going from being unprofitable towards breakeven. As we look at Livongo's adjusted EBITDA guidance 2020 is likely to finish at negative $12 million.

However, Livongo believes that at some point in 2021 the company will be sustainably EBITDA positive.

Highly Incentivized Management Team

Everyone invests differently. Some are more obsessed with a good stock story. Others prefer strong growth opportunities. I'm happy with strong free cash flow, that's my focus.

And even though the company doesn't have a sustainable path to free cash flow right now, I need to know that management is driven and correctly incentivized to get the company there.

Source: Proxy Statement

Accordingly, given that management has so much skin in the game, I believe that their interests are correctly aligned with those of the shareholder.

Valuation -- Still A Significant Margin of Safety

Livongo trades at 52x trailing sales. This would typically strike me as bubble-territory. Remember these are not even earnings, but sales. However, given the fast pace of growth, together with its very compelling business model, I can easily see Livongo's fundamental operations growing into this valuation.

Looking out to its guidance for 2020 of $300 million, this puts the stock trading for 37x sales, which many companies are trading around in our market at present, despite incurring even higher bigger GAAP losses.

Having said that, despite all the enthusiasm for the stock, looking out to next year, there's the expectation of a marked slow down in Livongo's revenue growth rates:

Source: SA Premium Tools

How does a company exit Q2 2020 growing at more than triple digits, to so dramatically slowing down so that in twelve months it is expected to grow just less than half that rate?

Even if those estimates are too low, and ultimately get revised back up, investors still need to keep an eye open for the potential and unexpected slow down to its revenue growth rates. And this takes to consider Livongo's investment risks.

Investment Risks

The number one obvious risk that you are looking that for now is that it is still a GAAP unprofitable company that is valued off sales. What's more, 52x trailing sales multiple is high and the stock is trading with very high positive expectations. There's likely to be a period of slowing down or even reversing as the stock steps back from the strong run it has been on.

For the bullish thesis to work, there's the expectation that a huge number of members will not stop their subscription, but it's entirely possible that once members get used to having their diabetes monitored with Livongo, that members could stop their monthly subscription.

Source: Investor Presentation

Hence, investors should keep an eye on Livongo's Estimated Value of Agreements, if that number starts to rapidly slow down, it could mean that members are starting to churn out.

The Bottom Line

Livongo is making all the right noises at the right time, servicing the need of members for virtual personalized solutions.

What's more, COVID could have been partially responsible for speeding up what was likely to have taken place over a longer period of time. Further, as members were forced to embrace shelter-in-place, the pace of digitalization was forced upon members that would have otherwise avoided this type of digital interaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LVGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.