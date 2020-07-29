For the 22 transactions with available data, the average acquisition was at 14.6 times EBITDA, while the median multiple was 12.8 times EBITDA.

There have been many acquisitions within the industry with acquirers paying higher multiples for companies in countries with low beer consumption and brands in the premium and super-premium segments.

This article adds to my initial articles outlining the business operations of Ambev (ABEV) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) by valuing both companies based on recent acquisition multiples in the beer industry. Acquisition multiples can give us an idea of how industry executives value companies and can be used to value other companies in the industry. The theory behind using acquisition multiples to value a company is that industry participants do detailed valuation work to determine the value of the target. Within the beer industry, there are several transactions with available valuation data.

The beer industry is a mature industry with an expected annual growth of 1.8% from 2019 to 2025. Its four-firm ratio of 54% is at the low end of the moderate concentration, while its Herfindahl-Hirschman Index indicates it is fragmented. The fragmentation combined with the maturity of the industry and economies of scale in the form of production, distribution, and marketing makes the industry ripe for consolidation.

Acquirers are willing to pay higher multiples for growth. Brewers in markets with low per capita consumption and premium and super-premium segments are expected to grow faster than the overall market.

Ambev

Valuing companies based on acquisition multiples alone is speculative because there is not a 100% chance of a company being acquired until it actually is completed. If an acquisition is not completed, the company’s valuation reverts to the earnings it produces or the asset it has to sell. In my opinion, the best way to value companies using transaction multiples is to assign a probability to acquisition and weight the valuation based on acquisition multiples by that probability. The remaining weight should be an earnings-based valuation.

The estimated probability of Ambev being acquired is low at 10%. AB InBev, the largest beer company in the world, owns 61.8% of Ambev’s voting shares. The company is a crucial part of the AB InBev empire. If it were to be acquired, it would probably take a multiple that is disconnected from the value of the business. AB InBev has sold businesses in the past. It sold both its CEE business and Australian business for close to 15 times EBITDA.

Similar to my earnings-based valuations in my initial Ambev article, the company is valued under three scenarios. Under the base case, a 12.5 times multiple is applied to EBITDA equal to the median acquisition target. Under the bear case, a 10 times EBITDA multiple is applied, while the bull case uses a 15 times EBITDA multiple.

Using transaction-based multiples leads to a bear-case fair value per share (FVPS) of BRL12.51, a base-case FVPS of BRL15.77, and a bull-case FVPS of BRL19.03. There is a 17% downside from the current share price of BRL15.09 to the bear case, 5% upside to the base case and 26% upside to the bull case.

Blending the earnings-based valuation with the transaction-based valuation leads to a blended FVPS of BRL11.48 in the bear case, BRL15.00 in the base case, and 20.24 in the bull case. An earnings-based valuation and a transaction-based valuation provide similar valuation outcomes. The largest difference between an earnings-based valuation and a transaction-based valuation is 10% in the bear case.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas

The estimated probability of CCU is slightly higher than Ambev’s at 20%. If there were a change in ownership structure, the most probable event would be Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) buying out its local partners.

The company’s shareholder structure is illustrated above. With CCU, it also has the wine business, which generated 9% of the company’s gross profit in 2019. There was one major wine acquisition when E&J Gallo acquired Constellation Brands' (NYSE:STZ) wine business for 6.5 times EBITDA. Given how small wine is as a portion of the overall business and the small sample size of wine acquisition multiples, beer multiples are used to value the company.

Exactly the same methodology as was used for Ambev is used to value CCU. The EBITDA multiples under the three scenarios (bear, base, and bull) are 10, 12.5, and 15.

The bear-case transaction FVPS is CLP9,250, 57% above the current share price of CLP5,895. The base-case FVPS is CLP11,497, 95% above the current share price, and the bull-case FVPS is CLP13,743 per share, 133% above the current share price.

The table above shows the transaction-based valuation and its estimated probability combined with the initial earnings-based valuation. The bear-case blended FVPS is CLP7,361, 25% above the current share price. The base-case blended FVPS is CLP9,427, 60% above the current share price, while the bull-case blended FVPS is CLP11,954, 101% above the current share price.

After taking into account transaction-based valuation, there is no change to the bearish recommendation of Ambev and the neutral recommendation of CCU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.