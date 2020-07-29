I like the deal on its strategic and financial merits, yet want to see some proof given the corporate past.

NRG Energy has seen quite a turbulent history with M&A on both the buy and sell-side.

NRG Energy (NRG) is a utility company which to date I never have covered, yet as the company announced what appears to be a very sizable and transformative transaction, it is time to review the investment case. To judge the deal on sits merits, lets first see what NRG itself is about before spending nearly $4 billion on Centrica's operations in North America.

The Company

NRG became independent in its current form in 2000 and following a string of acquisitions the company has grown over time. The company has dozens of plants and other electricity generating capacities which combined add up to 23,000 MW, including a big renewable part. The company serves 3.7 million retail and business customers, but moreover it is a generator instead of a distributor.

The stock has seen quite a few volatile moments over the past two decades and traded in a wide range between $10 and $40 per share as periods of acquisitions and rapid built up in debt have been followed by divestments. With the company under the pressure of too much leverage in 2015 and 2016, causing shares to fall to just $10, activist investors Paul Singer got involved. Mr. Singer demanded and got his divestment plan in the summer of 2017.

The company generated total revenues of $9.82 billion in 2019, a 3.6% increase compared to the year before. The company managed to improve operating earnings from $982 million towards $1.29 billion, driven by a combination of lower depreciation charges, impairment costs and restructuring charges.

The company reported a spectacular profit of $4.44 billion yet that was only due to a major tax benefit. Based on the reported operating profits and assuming a 25% tax rate, earnigns otherwise would have come in around $590 million. Based on the reported share count that resulted in earnings per share close to $2.25 per share.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.98 billion for the year as rising EBITDA metrics are much desired given net debt load. The company ended the year with $353 million in cash. While bank debt totals just $5.89 billion, this number rises to $8.4 billion if we include financial leases, operating leases and derivative liabilities. Based on the definition of net debt, this comes in around $5.5 billion to $8 billion, for leverage ratios of 2.7-4.0 times.

Based on the realistic earnigns power calculated above, and shares trading at levels in the high thirties as the start of the year, marking the highest levels since the recession of 2008, shares traded at a market earnings multiple in part driven by a dividend yield just in excess of 3% despite the leverage incurred.

What Happened?

Just like many stocks and utility names shares lost a great deal of value during the Covid-19 period with shares at their darkest day almost down 50%. Despite the uncertainty introduced by Covid-19, the company maintained the full year guidance when it reported the first quarter results during the crisis.

Given the fact that the company has only a few years ago initiated and completed a divestment program to transform the business, and given that the current situation is highly uncertain, it is somewhat surprising to see that NRG is now embarking on a very large acquisition.

By the end of July the company announced the acquisition of Direct Energy, a North American subsidiary of UK-based Centrica PLC in a $3.625 billion cash deal. Management is very enthusiastic on the addition of 3 million retail customers across the US and Canada while expected to generate $740 million in adjusted EBITDA, representing a 4.9 times multiple.

The deal furthermore brings diversification in end markets, earnigns sources and provide a better match between power generation and customer demand. Besides the strategic benefits of the deal, there is furthermore the expectation of $300 million in synergies per annum, to be fully realised by 2023. These synergies are a very sizable amount in relation to the purchase price as the net earnings power of the synergies alone come close to justifying the deal price!

The Pro-Forma Impact And Market Reaction

Quite frankly the market did not have a big reaction to the announcement of the deal with shares basically flat at around $34 per share. With a share count of 244 million shares, the equity value of the company stands at $8.3 billion, for an enterprise value to $14-$16.5 billion (depending on the definition of net debt), or around 7-8 times EBITDA.

So besides the strategic benefits and the fact that the company is paying a lower EBITDA multiple for Centrica's activities, on top of the projected synergies, there is quite some stuff to like. Pro-forma EBITDA is set to surpass $2.7 billion with the company pegging net debt at $7.1 billion. While absolute debt will increase, relative leverage ratios will come down a bit.

A few reasons for the modest reaction might be the realization of investors that $150 million in transaction costs will be incurred as the company will actually raise $1.4 billion in equity or equivalent securities. That suggests 17% dilution for equity holders on the back of 37% increase in EBITDA which given the financial and strategic benefits actually sounds like a very sound deal.

Concluding Thoughts

NRG makes a bold move and given its history of quite some dealmaking both on the buy and sell side, the timing of the purchase is a bit odd given the current conditions. Furthermore, the company quite recently only completed a divestment program initiated by activist investors.

Reality is that if we look at the Centrica deal, the strategic and financial rationale seems to make sense, as leverage ratios actually come down following the deal and the debt maturity profile is quite prolonged into the future, as the company is becoming more diversified.

All of this and relative large renewable energy generating portfolio makes that I do see some reasons to become upbeat. Assuming the EBITDA generation from Centrica's activities will initially be neutral to just slightly accretive after financing costs, the $300 million in synergies alone could add approximately $0.80 per share to reported earnigns a few years from now.

Based on the moderating leverage ratios, improved and diversified earnigns power and large positioning towards renewable energy, there is a lot to like other than that the corporate history of dealmaking fortunately is not too good.

Weighing it all together I am not actively adding or initiating a position here but first would like to see some proof of the deal working out as anticipated, yet the situation is certainly interesting enough to keep an eye on the shares going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.