Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) generated a net profit of $0.54 per share in the first quarter, but saw results rebound to $0.61 in the second quarter. Second quarter results were driven by both an improvement in revenue and a bank-wide reduction in overall expenses, when compared to the first quarter. While second quarter results did show an improvement, some investors might be a little cautious on Arrow because of the excessive valuation relative to smaller community bank peers.

That said, if I were a shareholder, I would feel very comfortable sleeping at night given the proven earnings profile and historically clean credit record. Overall, pre-provision earnings per share continues to increase quarter after quarter and the healthy dividend of 3.7% looks very safe.

While valuation is likely to remain above peers, I don’t think there will be any major catalyst to cause the valuation premium to re-rate to the upside or downside over the medium term. Since AROW has proven to grow earnings faster than peer banks, I would expect future long-term out-performance as fundamentals return more into focus and the healthy dividend should compensate shareholders for however long that might take.

Data by YCharts

Quick Second Quarter Review

When looking at second quarter results, it becomes very clear that even with an increase in provision expense, operating results took reserve building in stride. At the end of 2Q20, the allowance for loan losses totaled $26.3 million, which represents 1.03% of loans outstanding. This is up from 0.98% in 1Q20, 0.89% in 4Q19, and 0.91% in 2Q19. This steady increase was met with continued EPS growth, as seen in 2Q20.

Remember, an increase in provision is a direct hit to earnings for that quarter. In the second quarter, AROW remarkably increased both its provision expense (to fund its loan loss credit reserve) and produced sizable linked-quarter earnings growth. While the current reserve level is a little lower than regional peers, I do find the historically low level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs reassuring to the credit profile.

Solid Credit Leads To Solid Shareholder Returns

During the second quarter, net charge-offs were $377 thousand, which equates to about 0.06% of average period loans. Putting that into perspective, AROW has charged-off either 0.06% or 0.05% of average loans per quarter for the past year; a remarkable feat given the economic volatility experienced over the past 12 months.

Driven by the heavy consumer-oriented lending profile, I expect any future credit problems to be much more limited relative to peers. The recession we are currently in is much more business-oriented rather than the 2009 housing/consumer recession. For AROW, consumer loans (“Consumer Loans” + “Residential Real Estate Loans”) make up more than 65% of the loan portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings

One area I like to look at is criticized loans, as they are often a precursor for future losses. Remember, a criticized loan is one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default. AROW has done a remarkable job of both growing its balance sheet while also reducing the overall criticized loan size, let alone criticized loans as a percentage of loans, further solidifying my thesis on overall credit soundness.

I feel good about the current credit profile and even expect it to improve as we work into the second half of the year. Although credit quality remains strong, one might ask "Why increase the provision?" I would answer by saying that the increase in provision for loan losses was probably generated from the uncertainty of both the economic and COVID-19-related future more than anything. Also, when loans are added to the balance sheet, a small provision is also needed. Since AROW did grow loans, a minor provision would have been required.

In the future, if the reserve levels are deemed too high, the provision will run negative and it will be pushed back onto the income statement and aid future earnings.

Resilient Margin Likely To Continue

Net interest income for the quarter increased to $24.8 million, up 14.4% from $21.7 million in 2Q19. More importantly, net interest income increased $1.8 million from the first quarter of this year. The strong results were largely driven by the overall growth in average loan balance coupled with a resilient net interest margin (NIM).

Many regional banks have posted sizable decreases in their margin, so the fact that AROW posted a stable net interest margin at 3.05%, proved rather impressive. Peer banks have seen margin compression caused by their relative commercial exposure, which carries a floating/adjustable rate in commercial loans. Remember, when the Fed adjusts rates, banks see an immediate effect in most commercial loan yields.

If the Fed never lowered interest rates, AROW was primed to increase the NIM, however, the linked-quarter stability in NIM was primarily the result of the increase in the deposit balances combined with the decrease in market rates. Going forward, I am modeling a very stable margin at around 3.00% and would expect overall net interest income to continue to show resiliency once the NIM bottoms out next quarter.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Dividend Looks Very Safe

When breaking it all down, just thinking mathematically, core fundamentals could be cut in half and the current dividend would still be possible. Core earnings have been ~$0.60 per share over the past couple of quarters while the dividend has been $0.26. It would take a sizable provision (or credit loss) to deter management from funding the dividend. While the yield does appear relatively high, AROW should have no problem sustaining a $0.26 dividend every quarter.

As the market saw from Wells Fargo (WFC), past earnings play a role in how the Federal Reserve (and other regulatory bodies) view future dividend approval. While the bank could sustain a higher dividend, I would not expect any material change in the middle of a recession. Since AROW is likely to continue to produce solid results, the dividend looks very sustainable at current levels.

The Outlook

I think operationally, while navigating through the economic cycle, Arrow should be a better than average performer in terms of overall credit losses. I think the bank currently does have the capital base to withstand almost any adverse scenario without having to raise any future funds. The dividend does look sustainable, and while not my base case, it could be cut and those funds directed towards capital preservation (only if the market gets really bad).

Because the bank has proven it can continue to grow overall earnings, even while increasing its provision, future operating metrics like ROA and ROE are likely to continue to be better than peers. Driven by a history of solid operating results, I believe the bank is likely to out-perform over the longer term.

That said, if the overall credit environment does improve materially over next few months, lower-quality bank peers are likely to perform better than high-quality banks (like Arrow). That said, Arrow's stock price would still likely go up, but peers would have better share price returns over that time frame.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.