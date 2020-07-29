Dividend Changes: July 18-24, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

In this article series, I provide a weekly summary of dividend changes, including dividend increases and dividend cuts or suspensions.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, nine companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. No companies on the Radar list announced dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

The table following table presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC)

GCBC operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County, which provides various financial services in Hudson Valley, New York. The company provides a variety of deposit and loan products to individual and commercial customers. GCBC was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York.

On Jul 22, GCBC declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable Aug 31 to shareholders of record on Aug 14; ex-div: Aug 13.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

On Jul 21, HCSG declared a quarterly dividend of 20.38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.64% from the prior dividend of 20.25¢.

Payable Sep 25 to shareholders of record on Aug 21; ex-div: Aug 20.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)

HFBL operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. HFBL founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

On Jul 22, HFBL declared a quarterly dividend of 16.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.13% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Aug 17 to shareholders of record on Aug 3; ex-div: Jul 31.

The Hershey Company (HSY)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, HSY is a provider of chocolate and sugar confectionery. The company offers chocolate and sugar confectionery products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages; snack items, including spreads, and gum and mint refreshment products. HSY markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores.

On Jul 23, HSY declared a quarterly dividend of 80.4¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.01% from the prior dividend of 77.3¢.

Payable Sep 15 to shareholders of record on Aug 21; ex-div: Aug 20.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

LAD operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. LAD was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

On Jul 22, LAD declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Aug 28 to shareholders of record on Aug 14; ex-div: Aug 13.

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

LSTR provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third-party capacity providers. LSTR was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Jul 22, LSTR declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior dividend of 18.5¢.

Payable Aug 28 to shareholders of record on Aug 10; ex-div: Aug 7.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

On Jul 23, NEP declared a quarterly distribution of 57.75¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 4.05% from the prior distribution of 55.5¢.

Payable Aug 14 to unitholders of record on Aug 6; ex-div: Aug 5.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

SWKS, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. SWKS was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

On Jul 23, SWKS declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior dividend of 44¢.

Payable Sep 1 to shareholders of record on Aug 11; ex-div: Aug 10.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

SJM manufactures and markets branded food products primarily in North America. With projected annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the company provides various consumer food and beverage products, as well as pet food and pet snacks to retailers, wholesalers, specialty stores, and food distributors. SJM was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

On Jul 21, SJM declared a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.27% from the prior dividend of 88¢.

Payable Sep 1 to shareholders of record on Aug 14; ex-div: Aug 13.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for two of this week's dividend raisers: SWKS, and HSY.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

SWKS's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in SWKS in October 2010 would have returned 21.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HSY's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in HSY in January 2010 would have returned 15.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

No companies on the Dividend Radar list announced dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: July 27-August 9, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (Jul 24) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 27 July (Ex-Div Date 07/27) Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) 10 $12.70 5.04% 10.3% 0.1 08/11 Fastenal Company (FAST) 21 $45.74 2.19% 12.2% 0.25 08/25 Tuesday, 28 July (Ex-Div Date 07/28) AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 27 $118.85 1.21% 5.2% 0.36 08/19 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) 6 $25.58 6.10% 38.0% 0.39 08/12 The Clorox Company (CLX) 43 $227.04 1.96% 7.5% 1.11 08/14 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) 6 $26.38 4.09% 11.6% 0.27 08/19 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 27 $262.66 0.24% 7.9% 0.16 08/05 Wednesday, 29 July (Ex-Div Date 07/29) First Republic Bank (FRC) 7 $114.82 0.70% 6.2% 0.2 08/13 Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 5 $11.43 15.40% 15.5% 0.44 08/14 Thursday, 30 July (Ex-Div Date 07/30) A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 27 $51.31 1.87% 22.6% 0.24 08/17 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11 $19.05 5.25% 5.6% 0.25 08/14 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 15 $32.30 2.85% 15.4% 0.23 08/07 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8 $19.04 4.20% 15.5% 0.2 08/13 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 16 $325.78 0.86% 12.6% 0.7 08/14 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 23 $18.25 9.75% 3.8% 0.445 08/12 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 39 $36.97 4.06% 8.8% 0.375 08/14 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) 5 $55.36 3.85% 2.07% 0.178 08/14 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 17 $53.12 2.86% 6.8% 0.38 08/17 Morgan Stanley (MS) 7 $50.18 2.79% 25.5% 0.35 08/14 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 31 $34.40 6.05% 4.2% 0.52 08/14 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 64 $53.54 3.57% 0.6% 0.4775 08/14 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 18 $31.20 8.59% 4.9% 0.67 08/14 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 11 $30.89 3.63% 9.6% 0.28 08/07 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 11 $37.66 4.04% 6.5% 0.38 09/01 Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) 5 $21.92 2.19% 0.12 08/14 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 7 $30.29 11.55% 21.2% 0.875 08/13 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 $46.44 7.62% 4.9% 0.295 08/17 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $30.99 4.65% 1.5% 0.12 08/17 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 17 $129.63 2.78% 21.3% 0.9 08/17 Unum Group (UNM) 12 $18.13 6.29% 11.6% 0.285 08/21 Friday, 31 July (Ex-Div Date 07/31) The AES Corporation (AES) 8 $15.40 3.70% 13.3% 0.1433 08/18 Aon Plc (AON) 9 $207.17 0.85% 10.9% 0.44 08/14 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) 5 $2.94 3.40% 20.1% 0.025 08/17 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 10 $27.83 3.88% 6.5% 0.27 09/01 Citigroup Inc. (C) 6 $51.67 3.95% 91.1% 0.51 08/28 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 21 $163.67 0.78% 9.9% 0.32 08/17 Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) 18 $13.66 4.39% 2.02% 0.15 08/17 Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) 18 $11.25 4.71% 2.05% 0.133 08/17 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 8 $14.72 4.48% 7.9% 0.165 08/13 First Community Corporation (FCCO) 8 $13.66 3.51% 12.1% 0.12 08/17 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 17 $77.59 3.51% 9.2% 0.68 08/17 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 7 $25.00 2.56% 18.0% 0.165 08/17 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 10 $10.57 4.73% 10.0% 0.125 08/17 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 25 $19.57 4.29% 10.7% 0.21 08/17 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $57.42 4.88% 4.3% 0.2335 08/14 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 6 $16.42 4.14% 5.9% 0.17 08/14 ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) 18 $28.72 13.02% 9.1% 0.935 08/14 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 5 $13.92 4.89% 55.7% 0.17 08/10 Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 7 $12.35 2.27% 10.8% 0.14 08/14 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 10 $72.19 3.44% 10.3% 0.62 08/27 People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) 28 $12.00 6.00% 1.5% 0.18 08/15 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 5 $20.67 6.58% 17.8% 0.34 08/17 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9 $81.38 3.85% 5.6% 0.7825 09/01 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 15 $52.90 2.95% 8.9% 0.39 09/01 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 34 $64.43 3.23% 4.4% 0.52 08/14 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 28 $60.75 2.70% 1.5% 0.41 08/14 Monday, 3 August (Ex-Div Date 08/03) Banner Corporation (BANR) 8 $36.77 4.46% 17.9% 0.41 08/13 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 6 $13.39 5.97% 25.9% 0.2 08/14 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 8 $38.22 4.81% 4.6% 0.46 09/14 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) 6 $11.65 15.79% 45.1% 0.46 08/14 Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 6 $17.16 15.56% 8.2% 0.6675 08/10 Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 10 $57.98 6.76% 22.7% 0.98 09/02 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 10 $99.43 0.74% 16.3% 0.185 08/18 Tuesday, 4 August (Ex-Div Date 08/04) Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 26 $45.40 0.75% 9.3% 0.085 08/12 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 9 $29.97 3.74% 11.9% 0.28 08/19 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 5 $34.16 2.93% 31.4% 0.25 08/19 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 9 $20.79 3.85% 14.9% 0.2 08/19 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 9 $93.00 2.88% 7.5% 0.67 08/31 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11 $505.81 0.47% 25.3% 0.6 08/19 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 8 $10.06 4.37% 9.5% 0.11 08/19 Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 7 $25.22 2.38% 22.5% 0.15 08/19 Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) 10 $27.10 5.90% 14.0% 0.4 08/19 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 10 $16.90 4.97% 8.5% 0.21 08/19 Wednesday, 5 August (Ex-Div Date 08/05) Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 28 $53.45 1.16% 10.3% 0.155 08/20 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 7 $37.17 2.26% 25.2% 0.21 08/20 Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 7 $7.07 7.36% 14.0% 0.13 08/20 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 7 $35.19 2.61% 5.3% 0.23 09/03 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 6 $59.92 3.70% 29.1% 0.5775 08/14 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 11 $9.93 7.65% 6.5% 0.19 08/14 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 5 $41.55 3.37% 17.6% 0.35 08/20 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 10 $56.04 1.57% 13.3% 0.22 08/25 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 7 $27.94 1.72% 20.4% 0.12 08/20 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 7 $44.65 2.51% 20.4% 0.28 08/20 Thursday, 6 August (Ex-Div Date 08/06) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 10 $37.77 3.28% 16.6% 0.31 08/21 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 28 $36.14 2.77% 2.95% 0.25 08/21 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 14 $64.05 2.54% 7.1% 0.4075 08/31 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8 $25.72 13.84% 11.8% 0.9 08/12 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 7 $30.27 4.49% 12.6% 0.34 08/17 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (OTC:FRAF) 6 $24.22 4.95% 11.39% 0.3 08/26 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 6 $31.18 2.57% 13.7% 0.2 08/29 Intel Corporation (INTC) 6 $50.59 2.61% 6.8% 0.33 09/01 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 17 $130.79 0.83% 5.3% 0.27 08/21 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 19 $41.88 9.81% 8.5% 1.0275 08/14 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8 $85.00 2.64% 24.3% 0.56 08/21 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 7 $14.10 2.84% 16.1% 0.1 08/21 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 10 $75.78 2.16% 21.1% 0.41 08/21 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 5 $34.94 2.06% 23.9% 0.18 08/28 Friday, 7 August (Ex-Div Date 08/07) American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 11 $88.05 3.18% 5.8% 0.7 09/10 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 8 $30.17 2.52% 10.4% 0.19 08/20 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 7 $123.37 0.60% 21.5% 0.21 08/28 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 7 $18.65 3.86% 12.5% 0.18 08/24 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 49 $110.56 1.95% 8.4% 0.54 09/11 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 38 $53.71 3.20% 5.6% 0.43 09/10

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Four stocks pass these screens: MS, SBFG, SIMO, and INTC.

Since MS is trading In the Margin of Safety and has the largest 1-yr TTR, we'll consider MS.

Dividend Challenger MS is a financial holding company that provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. MS yields 2.79% at $50.18 per share and offers an impressive 5-yr DGR of about 26%:

The stock has a quality rating of 15 (Rating: Decent).

