The stock has exhibited a high valuation historically, but a buying opportunity might appear over the next 12-18 months.

Porvair (OTC:PVARF) is an attractive long-term buy-and-hold investment - the type of stock one can put into a retirement portfolio and forget about for years. This is due to its strong position in markets with an element of regulation or certification, where changing the provider of a filter in a large industrial system is impractical for a customer. This company will however face a significant headwind from its aviation division over the coming 12-18 months, which is likely to drive the share price lower. Once the derating plays out, the stock should be an excellent long-term investment candidate.

Company Highlights

Porvair is a specialist filtration company. Regulation, certification/accreditation and high switching costs make PRV's customers unlikely to switch to another provider. In complex industrial systems, filters protect equipment further downstream, and their costs are comparatively low, while quality and dependency are of great importance. Furthermore, consumables (i.e. replacement parts) represent a significant part of the revenue. These qualities give PRV a very strong position in the markets it serves.

The stock trades on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker PRV and has a market cap of 255m GBP (325m USD). Ben Stock is the current CEO and has been at the helm since 1998.

Operating Divisions

Aerospace & Industrial (45%) provides filter systems to the commercial aviation industry (fuel/coolant systems) as well as industrial emission control systems (i.e. gasification/coal-to-gas), microelectronic filtration and nuclear cleanup to a range of industrial customers (i.e. Posco, Reliance and CNOOC). The Aerospace business is driven by aircraft ordering and passenger miles (maintenance).

Laboratory (28%) provides bioscience lab supplies and environmental testing, such as water analysis, regulated water testing, laboratory microplates, tubing and chromatography consumables. The acquisition of Rohasys in 2017 had advanced PRV's position in robotic automation for laboratories. Tightening standards of water quality and water contamination risks fundamentally support the long-term growth of this division. China is an important market as about a third of the revenue is generated there.

Metal Melt Quality (27%) specializes in filters for molten metal. In fact, all metals are filtered and entire systems are certified based on specific suppliers of various components such as filters. Patents create further barriers to entry. Alcoa is a major client in the aluminum space, while superalloys used for turbine blades are another area of focus. However, this division has delivered below-average margins, especially the Chinese operation, which until 2020H1 has been loss-making.

Covid-19 And Current Trading

Interim results for 6 months ending in May 2020, were not bad (Revenue +2%, EPS +11% YoY), however they were boosted by the acquisition of Royal Dahlman in September of 2019. Commentary was negative regarding the 2nd half (lower revenue vs H1) and guidance has been withdrawn (but dividend maintained).

Covid-19 and the associated economic downturn and impact on lifestyles - such as long-haul travel - will inevitably impact the group's markets and results. These three divisions/subdivisions are likely to be most impacted:

Aerospace, which represents around 20% of group revenue, but a slightly bigger share of the profit, will surely be a major drag in the coming quarters, given empty airports and grounded planes around the world. Management confirmed that the impact was already felt in Q2.

Metal Melt Quality: Management signaled that this division was also negatively impacted in recent months. My understanding that it's driven by a short-term cycle ("destocking recession") and should bounce back with economic growth in late 2020/early 2021.

On the positive side, the Laboratory division has exhibited positive trading, driven by the pandemic-related demand for lab diagnostics.

Investment Strategy: Risks And Opportunities

Porvair is a high-quality business with the ability to reinvest its earnings at high rates of return - a classic compounder. However, the company faces headwinds, which might prove difficult to overcome in the short term, and the impact of these headwinds has not yet been reflected in recent results. I believe that the market is broadly aware of PRV's exposure to aviation, but the full year results in early 2021 (for FY ending in November 2020 might still come as a surprise (a cold shower of sorts) for investors.

In the second half of 2020, we will be looking at the aviation subdivision that is severely impacted as new aircraft orders grind to a halt and passenger miles collapse, Metals Filtration is in a cyclical downturn (starting from a low-margin position), while Industrial Filtration and Water testing are chugging along. Lab diagnostics is likely to be the star performer, however on its own (10-15% of revenues is my estimate), it is too small to steady the ship.

At 550p/share, PRV trades at 14x EV/EBITDA and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Given the cyclical risks to metals filtration, as well as medium-term risks to the aviation division, further derating is likely over the coming 12-18 months. I will thus take a pass today and not purchase the shares. However, if the share price were to revisit March lows of around 400p (giving it a valuation of 10x EV/EBITDA), I would judge the risks to be sufficiently discounted and the strong incumbent position of Porvair would support a decision to send a buy order to my broker. Indeed, this could become an excellent buy-and-hold retirement holding one day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.