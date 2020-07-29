Norsk Hydro remains a "Buy" - albeit a class 4 and speculative one next to safer alternatives in the same sector. Consider your choices with great care.

While short-term pricing and supply issues continue to pressure current company earnings, the prospects for the future are arguably better than ever.

Norsk Hydro reported 2Q20 this morning, and while the Oslo stock market in general was down during the day, the report had a considerable number of positives.

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) hasn't been a fun thing to own for the past year or so - especially with the recent pausing of the company's dividend, where the company, early during COVID-19, had provided a very different sort of dividend guidance.

Yet, here we are - things for miners and commodity companies like Norsk Hydro can be said to be problematic in some cases. However, these problems stem not from fundamental issues with the company's business - at least not in this case - but from the short-term trends which are currently wreaking havoc across the markets.

Let me show you what I mean.

Norsk Hydro - How has the company been doing?

The quarterly report tells us a story of two sides.

On the one side, we have things like:

Sequential EBIT drops, down to under 1 billion NOK in 2Q20 (down from 2.24 billion sequentially and up from 875 million YoY).

Negative EPS of -0.61 NOK/share.

500 million NOK lower in EBITDA YoY (down from 2.7 billion).

Sales prices for aluminum (ingots, etc.) down sequentially in 2Q20.

A massive drop in worldwide aluminum demand.

The company has taken impairment charges across the board following an impairment stress test covering nearly 80% of all long-lived assets. The impairments are primarily found in Extruded Solutions and primary metals as a result of changed market conditions and expectations.

Meaning that earnings-related metrics showed some incredible weakness during the quarter (not from goodwills, these are non-cash impairments).

On the other hand, we have things such as:

All-time-low production cost in Alunorte, leading to incredible cost improvements and energy efficiencies with energy consumption down to even below 2016 levels.

Improvement efforts are on track to 2020 target of 4.1 billion NOK in improvements, 2.7 billion of which will come from the curtailment reversal, with another 1.6 billion from operations improvements, SG&A and portfolio/organizational restructuring.

Despite all investments and troubles, the company still delivered almost 1 billion NOK of FCF during the quarter.

Ramping up production of recycling, renewables and battery production. Norsk Hydro now works with the company Northvolt to recycle electric car batteries.

Enjoying significant tailwinds from current and planned political deals, which serves to protect low-carbon aluminum through trade defense instruments. In the long run, this will make it harder/impossible for foreign producers trying to compete with Norsk Hydro in Europe using a higher-carbon aluminum than does Norsk Hydro. A specific example is the import of extruded aluminum from China, which, under suggested legal frameworks, will no longer be possible at that price, which will make Norsk Hydro aluminum the (likely) more profitable choice.

All raw material costs are down in 2Q20.

The demand for aluminum will rise with China's recovery, starting to become visible in 2Q20.

So, a story of two worlds.

Me, I see the positive before the risks here, as I'm more interested in the company's long-term trends. The lion's share of my position was acquired at a significant discount to the very long-term valuation, and as such, I'm waiting for things to recover somewhat over the coming years, for the company to become exceedingly profitable once again and for the investments it has made over the years to start bearing fruit.

On a segment-by-segment basis, things aren't currently much better than the overall results would suggest.

Extruded Solutions experienced further sales growth drops with a negative volume development for the period. On the positive side, however, things were starting to look up towards the end of 2Q20, and Norsk Hydro expects some amount of recovery in 3Q20. Transport and automotive were unsurprisingly impacted heavily during the quarter as well, posting deep losses.

Rolled products suffer from similar ailments, having a high amount of automotive exposure. Despite positive growth in Can and foil aluminum, automotive and litho contributed to a negative YoY development in terms of sales volume growth.

Metal markets saw negative developments primarily due to lower production (lower demand) and a resulting margin drop. However, recycling facilities are back to normal operations.

The positive segments were two. First, we have Primary Metal, which experienced a positive YoY development in production and EBIT due to raw material and positive FX.

Second, and by far the most relevant, we have Bauxite & Alumina containing Alunorte, which has started to realize some of the synergies and effects from the filter upgrade and investments and came in at a roaring nearly 50% increase in alumina production YoY, and a massive increase in sales both YoY and sequentially. UEBIT was more than twice than in 2019. A massive success for the segment, with 3Q20 being expected to produce at 85-95% capacity due to a rescheduled maintenance and power outage.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Last but not least, we have the small Energy segment, which was down YoY due to unfavorable energy prices that have been hounding all producers for the past year or so. Production was up, sales were almost double those of 2Q19, but spot pricing still drove EBITDA down to around half of 2Q19. Unfavorable, but this too will recover in time (and as temperatures drop and we move into winter).

To conclude, the company gave us a higher upstream production due to increased efficiencies, lower raw material costs, savings, as well as positive FX. However, the flip side is that the overall global environment currently makes selling aluminum a bit of a problem, as there's still a supply/demand imbalance which likely won't be resolved for some time. This keeps Norsk Hydro's price and valuation down, even if there are signs of recovery on the way, with order intake levels of 75-80% (as opposed to 50%) during the end of 2Q20.

Further on the positive side, the company has addressed its debt during the quarter and reduced it by 2 billion NOK in the period. This was done using the current UEBITDA for 2Q20 as a run rate for FY20, meaning it has reduced the net debt/UEBITDA from around 1.22X to 1.06X.

It's important to note that this is not including any sort of dividend, which Norsk Hydro, of course, needs to pay during more standard operating years. However, this is to illustrate that the company's indebtedness isn't high, nor is it worrisome in the long term. Pension liabilities are also down, and overall, the company's capital structure and debt are a bit of a joy to look at compared to some peers. It has over 15 billion NOK in cash and equivalents currently, with another 15-16 billion in an undrawn credit facility available until 2025. This is currently completely undrawn.

Despite this ample availability in terms of overall liquidity, Norsk Hydro has frozen 2 billion NOK worth of CapEx in 2020 until conditions improve, and has issued a 7 billion NOK bond in May of 2020 to strengthen its cash position.

In terms of the dividend, the company has:

AGM approval to amend dividend proposal of NOK 1.25 per share and power of attorney granted to BoD to resolve distribution of dividend at later stage if conditions allow for it.



(Source: Norsk Hydro 2Q20 Report)

I personally wouldn't hold my breath, despite Norsk Hydro's previous stability in the dividend distribution. The coronavirus has created uncertainty, and the company's savings programs would ring somewhat hollow if it were to decide, without corresponding returns to stability in terms of sales, to reinstate the dividend. Any such decision during 2020 would, as I see it, need to be by a return to somewhat normal demand. The company might still surprise us, of course, but to buy the stock at this time because of the abnormally high theoretical yield would, as I see it, be a mistake.

Let's look at the valuation we're currently paying for Norsk Hydro.

Norsk Hydro - What is the valuation?

(Source: TIKR.com)

This simple graph following the company's tangible book value in terms of valuation tells a very succinct story, I believe. While we're no longer at bottom-feeding valuations of nearly half the tangible book value, we're still trading at well below the company average of 1.1X. However, there are very distinct reasons for this being the case.

The market for primary metals and aluminum is unlikely to recover short term. Norsk Hydro makes it clear that it expects challenges to continue well into 2021, and while it is well-prepared to be a market leaders in terms of VAP and VAP-related (value-added product) services in its field, there are a lot of challenges to maximize the company's value from the cost-effective metal it's currently producing. Because there is no tightness in the current market for aluminum (meaning supply is currently far higher than demand), the company can't expect much of a premium for standard ingot value. The same is unfortunately true for value-added premiums, as there simply are a lot of value-added metals available on the broader market.

The bottom line is, Norsk Hydro is unlikely to increase its profit and, therefore, its potential valuation until it turns these metrics around, which I see as being hard to do until the market goes back to a more balanced supply/demand situation.

This indicates that we're unlikely to see a fundamental return to stronger valuation levels until 2021, even if a positive 3Q20 or 4Q20 could provide a value expansion catalyst - and this makes the valuation for the company at current levels rather "logical", for lack of a better term.

Using earnings multiples such as P/E or even normalized/averaged P/E ratios gives a flawed picture, given the current depression in earnings unrelated to the company's actual fundamentals. Norsk Hydro isn't selling less because it's bad at what it does - but because of COVID-19. Therefore, at times like these, I focus on multiples more related to fundamentals and book values, multiples transcending the quarterly or annual earnings of the company.

(Source: Börsdata, Norsk Hydro share price)

To further reinforce this, I want to show you Norsk Hydro share price for the past 10 years, with all its ups and downs. What the company is currently going through is no strange or unprecedented trouble. In fact, following the slight recovery, we're in what I would call standard "undervaluation multiples" for a typical unbalanced supply/demand situation that the company has previously experienced.

What is different this time is that Norsk Hydro has invested billions in CapEx, production methods, recycled aluminum and low-carbon aluminum and other projects that provide a fundamentally higher appeal to the company's product in the long term. Because of this, I believe that when the market balances out with trade protections in place and demand in Europe once again picking up, Norsk Hydro will be in a prime position to take advantage of such trends and sales will catapult upwards.

I would have preferred that while this materialized, I could have enjoyed a near-record high 3.5-4.5% YoC for the company, as the dividend is well-covered by actual cash flows, but COVID-19 has put an at least temporary stop to that.

Norsk Hydro remains, however, a very low indebted company with investment-grade BBB credit rating, at a current theoretical 4.5% yield (based on the proposed dividend of 2019/2020), with excellent fundamental safeties, appealing structure, market position/penetration, and with one of the (if not the) most modern aluminum production facilities in the entire world.

With these trends, I'm willing to go to a 0.85X-0.9X tangible valuation for the company, but no longer than that given the long-term potential upside here. That gives the company, based on the current price of ~27.7 NOK/share, a potential upside of 8-9%.

Now, in terms of Street targets (as a means of comparison), there's a vast degree of variance between low and high here. S&P analysts target everything from a 19 NOK/share target, representing a pessimistic view of Norsk Hydro's short-term and medium-term future, to a 45-46 NOK/share level, representing essentially a return to normal sales as early as the end of this year. I don't believe either is all that realistic. The average of 16 analyst targets is around 28.5 NOK/share, and while I target higher, this is because I'm positive on the company's long-term potential.

With all that long-term potential, however, there's still the fact that there are other companies which are arguably better at this time, since they haven't cut their dividends and post stronger results. Even companies that, according to my own way of measuring things, are higher-quality businesses at this time and warrant a class 1 or 2 rating.

Therefore, the thesis is somewhat complex.

Thesis

If you're willing to invest for the longer term, I believe Norsk Hydro's drop a few months ago until now exposed a potential for a 100%+ capital appreciation and a 4-5% YoC at the then-relevant share price. That's what I invested in, and that's where I believe the company is going over the next few years, even with my own current cost basis.

However, such a perspective requires a considerable amount of patience, and even currently working entirely without dividends, which may be a dealbreaker for some (and usually is for me as well).

So, on a comparative basis to other basic materials companies active in chemicals, metals, and other commodities, Norsk Hydro may currently not compare all that favorably, and I would tell you to look at companies I consider more along the line of "class 1" in the sector - including Eastman Chemical (EMN), Nucor (NUE), Celanese (CE) and others, all of which I personally have invested in. All of them are safer in the short term, and all of them have a decent upside, despite some of them being even slightly above fair value.

Norsk Hydro is the investment you make when you, like me, hold a firm future belief in the company's fundamentals and ability to deliver in the long term. My own stake is large, coming in at close to 3.5% of my portfolio - and it should illustrate my long-term conviction in the company's viability, as it's my largest Basic Materials stake in the portfolio. I expect it to deliver significant alpha over the medium to long term as dividends return and prices appreciate to a level that better reflects the company's new abilities - and this will likely happen when the market balances.

Because of all of this, 8% undervaluation equates to a "Buy" rating - but this Buy rating comes with all the caveats mentioned here, and a recommendation to tread very carefully given both the nature of the investment (Norwegian, FX, Oslo stock exchange) and the inherent volatility of the sector itself.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Norsk Hydro's results point in a positive direction in the very long term, and the company warrants a weak "Buy" stance here on the basis of 8% undervaluation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHYDY, NHYKF, EMN, CE, NUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.