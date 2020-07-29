There are crucial aspects of HBO Max that almost all investors are missing.

The roll out of HBO Max has been described as a catastrophe. A comparison to rivals results provides important insights.

The dividend is sustainable and the debt is manageable.

There is a great deal of debate regarding AT&T's (T) debt burden, the company's ability to support the dividend, and the likelihood of lackluster growth for the foreseeable future.

After all, a half decade ago management regaled investors with claims DirecTV would lead to reduced churn and increased growth. With a price tag of $67.1 billion, DirecTV failed miserably.

When DirecTV stats are combined with U-verse, AT&T lost roughly 5 million subscribers from 2016 through Q3 of 2019. In the two quarters that followed, the number of DirecTV subscribers plummeted by nearly 2 million.

Fast forward 5 years, and there is talk of divesting DirecTV to reduce debt.

We are now told that HBO Max will complete the mission originally tasked to DirecTV. However, many view the HBO Max rollout as a failure. Max numbers pale in comparison to Walt Disney's (DIS) 54.5 million subscribers, and there are estimates that over 200 million people are watching Netflix (NFLX).

However, there is a side to HBO Max that is not understood by many investors, and it provides hope for the future.

A Glance At Recent Results

Largely due to COVID related concerns, revenues were down across all segments in Q2 2020. Warner Media revenues dropped 22.9%. The company lost 886,000 TV subscribers, and customers using AT&T Now dropped 46% YoY.

Management estimated COVID impacts of $2.8 billion. Adjusted EPS stood at 83 cents versus analysts' estimates of 79 cents. Consolidated revenues dropped from $45 billion in Q2 2019 to roughly $41 billion.

Source: Earnings call presentation

HBO Max. Was It A Failure To Launch?

The HBO roll out has been characterized by some as a "failure" and by others as a "disaster." You know something is amiss when the HBO Max debut is lambasted by the host of a night show broadcast on HBO:

Voting is a right. It has to be easy to understand and accessible to everyone. Unlike, say, HBO Max. What the %*#! is that by the way? Does anyone actually know? How do I get it? I'm on it and I don't know. John Oliver "Last Week Tonight" host

There are valid criticisms and concerns leveled at AT&T's efforts. Consumers are confused and ill-informed regarding the differences between HBO Max, HBO Go, and HBO Now. However, that is arguably the least of the company's rollout related problems.

AT&T launched HBO Max without 4K or 4K HDR support. Of course, not everyone owns a 4K HDR compatible television, and not all of its rivals program offerings are in 4K. Nonetheless, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Vudu, and YouTube all offer a selection of content in 4K or 4K HDR.

There were 57 movies and television shows advertised as a part of HBO Max that were not available on day one.

AT&T did not partner with Comcast (CMCSA) until after the launch.

The most damning problem of the lot is that HBO Max cannot be accessed through Roku (ROKU) or Amazon Fire TV. How important are Roku and Fire TV to HBO Max?

With 39.8 million users, Roku constitutes 30% of the streaming market while Fire TV holds at least another 12%. Unfortunately for investors, those numbers may be conservative. In a press release early this year, Amazon claimed Fire TV counts 40 million users. If so, Max lacks access to over half the current streaming market.

So did AT&T investors benefit from the launch? HBO Max added 4.1 million subscribers within one month of the rollout. Detractors will be quick to point to Disney Plus with nearly 55 million subscribers; however, this is the classic apples to oranges comparison.

When you combine HBO and HBO Max, the number of subscribers swells to 36.3 million, up 5 percent since the end of 2019. Also, the difference in pricing of the services increases revenue per subscriber for AT&T.

At the end of Q1, Disney announced an average revenue per user (ARPU) of $5.56 from a $6.99 monthly subscription price. It is reasonable to assume that HBO Max, due to a difference in pricing, has an ARPU roughly 2X Disney's.

I'll add that while Disney+ is seen as an unrivaled success, the company's direct-to-consumer segment, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, lost $1.81 billion in fiscal 2019.

Where The Rubber Hits The Road

AT&T guides for $5 billion in incremental revenue in 2025. Those projections have $4 billion to $4.5 billion flowing from subscriptions and $500 million to $1 billion from advertising and content licensing.

However, AT&T's claim that a 1 basis point reduction in churn results in $100 million in revenue is the pivot point that is unknown to most investors. Management stated consumers purchasing two or more services exhibit a lower churn rate. Can HBO Max provide a significant reduction in churn? IF so, that could have a considerable positive effect on future revenues. The initial response to Max seems promising.

A reduction of 1 basis point of wireless churn across the base is worth about $100 million to us annually. AT&T's John Stankey

A JD Power survey indicates AT&T customers are most satisfied when they bundle three services with their wireless (ISP, TV, and landline), and consumers who move from two to three services also express a greater degree of satisfaction.

Q2 results saw wireless postpaid churn drop 2 basis points while prepaid churn was the lowest ever recorded. Of course, we do not know COVID effect on these metrics, so we must guess as to whether the trend will prevail. However, there are reasons for optimism.

Subscribers' weekly streaming hours are 70% higher on Max versus HBO Now. According to Stankey, customer satisfaction for HBO Max is double that of the company's other TV services.

That is the underappreciated (largely unknown) aspect of HBO Max: the ability to increase consumer engagement while lowering churn.

Furthermore, a comparison of HBO Max with rival's offerings shows AT&T has a compelling case to claiming it is competitive.

A Comparison Of Streaming Services

There is much ado regarding HBO Max costing $14.99. However, comparisons center around the lowest, and therefore the least attractive, costs for competitors' services. When one looks at services providing somewhat equal content, and/or the most popular options provided by rivals, the cost of HBO Max is reasonable.

Netflix's most popular plan runs $12.99 per month, while Hulu premium is $11.99. A bundle with Disney +, ESPN+ and add-free Hulu costs $18.99. Furthermore, AT&T is offering a promotional price of $11.99 per month, and there are plans to provide an ad supported HBO Max in 2021.

Most pundits view Netflix as the content leader with 36,000 hours of viewing available as well as 50,000 titles. HBO Max is widely considered as the runner up.

Aside from Netflix, HBO Max is the only service that produces non-English series on a wide scale, and this bodes well for AT&T as it seeks to expand overseas.

I reviewed a number of articles rating the streaming services, and there is a universal opinion regarding HBO Max: the service is a programming powerhouse. The HBO Max library has 10,000 hours of content, including 1,300 movies. That is twice the size of legacy HBO services.

The entire Warner Brothers content library has over 100,000 hours of programming including 8,600 feature films and 5,000 TV programs.

Where Max falls short is in a lack of original series; however, there is reason to believe AT&T will remedy that once COVID induced constraints are lifted. Furthermore, six of the streamer's originals rank among the 25 most popular content pieces.

Furthermore, HBO Max has a long runway. There are projections that US consumers using streaming services will increase from 182.5 million in 2019 to 205.6 million in 2023, and many of those customers will use multiple providers.

How Xandr Ties Into HBO Max

Xandr, AT&T's advertising unit, merged with Warner Media. While the advertising wing provides a small fraction of overall revenues, Xandr has been growing at a double digit pace.

Digital advertising is also projected to overtake traditional advertising spend by 2021.

Source: eMarketer via StL Partners

Source: Zenith via StL Partners

When perusing AT&T's failure to partner with Amazon Fire TV and Roku, there was some discussion the stumbling block was related to rights to advertising and data mining.

While Xandr is currently a bit of a backwater in AT&T's vast empire, the potential to capitalize on the company's 170 million strong consumer base is enormous. HBO Max increases the data available and is a medium for increased ad sales. As noted below, streaming services advertising revenue is set to more than triple this year.

Source: iSpot.tv via Deadline

Dividend, Debt And Valuation

AT&T's current yield is 7.1%. The company anticipates a dividend payout ratio at year end to be in the lower 60% range.

The credit agencies rate the company as investment grade/stable. AT&T has made significant headway in addressing the debt burden.

Source: Earnings call presentation

As I type these words, T trades for $29.81 per share. The average 12 month price target of 28 analysts is $35.28. The average target of 9 analysts rating the stock since Q2 earnings is $35.00.

My Perspective

There is more to consider when weighing AT&T as a prospective investment; however, my goal was to provide insight into a little appreciated aspect of the HBO Max launch (I readily admit I was unaware of the effect on churn before I conducted this investigation). Lest readers consider my view Pollyannaish, I point to two prior articles: AT&T: Why I'm Not Buying This Story, and Why I'm Steering Clear Of AT&T.

In the last of the two articles, I revealed I sold my position in AT&T, largely due to my overvaluation and poor growth prospects. On the day that article was published, the stock traded for well over $38 a share.

Of course, AT&T now trades for under $30 a share, and that fact is the foundation for my investment. After all, there is a significant difference in investing in the same company when it is trading roughly 25% lower. That also holds true of the 7% plus yield.

Although the future for HBO Max and AT&T are a bit opaque, there is reason for optimism. While I doubt investors will witness market beating growth, I hope I've demonstrated HBO Max can provide a means to lower churn while stimulating ad revenues.

Furthermore, management is addressing the debt burden, free cash flow is sufficient to provide support to the dividend, and the yield while growing at an anemic rate, nearly matches the long term average annual market gains over my lifetime.

I'll add that 5G may offer additional avenues for revenue growth, and the company is proceeding well with cost cutting initiatives.

Considering all the above, I rate AT&T a Buy.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.