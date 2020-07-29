Starbucks' high exposure to China has not been reflected in the stock's already high valuations and thus could serve as a portfolio hedge against a potential US/China economic decoupling.

Since the March lows, Starbucks' (SBUX) shares have rallied approximately 50% which is slightly ahead of the broader S&P 500's 48% gains during the same period. Unlike the broader index's second-quarter projected earnings drop of 50% from 2019 levels, Starbucks' fiscal third-quarter earnings flipped to a loss with an absolute net income drop near 150%. The company was not only vastly underperforming market averages but also its own direct peers in the restaurant industry. Company specific issues that impacted Starbucks' recent earnings combined with high exposure to China make its stock a good hedge against the potential decoupling of the US and Chinese economies.

Relative Earnings Performance

Earnings On An Absolute Basis

On an absolute level, Starbucks' fiscal third-quarter performance was horrid. Net income reversed from a $1.373 billion profit to a $678.4 million loss. This massive earnings turnaround exposes the leverage in the company's operations. Revenues dropped by 38.1% year over year to $4.222 billion, or an annual revenue drop of $2.6 billion in absolute dollars. In other words, a $2.6 billion quarterly revenue decline shifted net income by a degree of $2.05 billion.

Part of the disproportionate earnings decline is due to fixed operating costs, but additional ongoing costs incurred after the outbreak of COVID-19 such as safety measures and higher interest expenses are also to blame. In March, Starbucks issued $1.75 billion in new debt followed by another $3 billion in May. Interest payments in the third quarter rose almost 40% from the same quarter last year.

For the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter, Starbucks guided consolidated revenues to decline 10 to 15% on an annual basis. Using the midpoint of the company's guidance, GAAP EPS is expected to decline by almost 80% from Q4 2019 on just a 12.5% revenue drop. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to fare better with 'just' a 63.6% annual decline using midpoint guidance figures.

A more telling statistic is the degree of revenue recovery is lagging operational recovery. Currently, Starbucks has 97% of its global locations open, including 96% of its US company operated stores. However, consolidated revenues have been guided to decline by 10% to 15% which implied underperformance by a meaningful portion of the company's locations. Factoring in an 800 store count increase this year, revenue recovery appears even more tepid. In isolation, this may not appear negative, especially during a global pandemic where international tourism has ground to a halt, but when compared with peers, the company's relative weakness becomes more apparent.

Sales Relative To Main Peers

Although avid coffee drinkers like myself may disagree, coffee is not an absolute necessity. Starbucks' sales relative to large fast food chains shows how much more it has been impacted by COVID-19. The table below shows same-store sales for US locations for Starbucks, McDonald's (MCD), and Yum! Brands (YUM).

US Year Over Year Same-Store Sales Change

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 SBUX -10.00% -40.00% MCD -3.40% -23.90% YUM 0.00% Not Reported Yet

(Data compiled from quarterly results from SBUX, MCD, and YUM. Quarter based on calendar year.)

Both Starbucks and McDonald's have recently provided monthly same-store sales data which show how far behind Starbucks' recovery has lagged.

US Monthly Same-Store Sales Annual Change

March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 SBUX -19.00% -63.00% -43.00% -22.00% MCD -13.40% -19.20% -5.00% -2.30%

(Data compiled from quarterly results from SBUX and MCD. June data for SBUX shows an average based on end of May figure (-32%) and the high end of the company's forward quarter guidance (-12%).)

Underperformance In China

The closest equivalent to Starbucks in China is Yum China (YUMC) which operates close to double of Starbucks' China store count. Yum China, similar to Yum Brands in the US, operates Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut in China. Although Yum China's second-quarter results have not yet been released, the first quarter alone should give a very good idea on both companies' operating performance. China ended its country-wide shutdown before the end of March with the exception of Wuhan Province where the virus originated.

Q1 2020 SSS Q1 2020 Revenues SBUX China -50.00% -45.80% YUMC -16.00% -23.90%

(Data compiled from first quarter results for SBUX and YUMC. Yum China same store sales have been converted from constant currency to dollar denominated using an exchange rate of 6.82 RMB:USD in Q1 2019 and 7.05 RMB:USD in Q1 2020. Quarter based on calendar year.)

Aside from not being an essential nutritional subsistence, new work from home practices undoubtedly played some part in lower sales. Not only are office workers not picking up their daily dose of java on the way to work, but a new breed of at home brewers could be emerging. Many branded coffee suppliers saw a noticeable jump in sales after stay-at-home rules were implemented. Several home furnishing chains also noticed a spike in appliance sales including coffee makers. While amateur baristas may not pose a long-term threat to Starbucks' specialty beverages such as their new Nitro line, sales of less complex brews could be impacted on an ongoing basis.

Future Normalized Earnings

One of the main arguments for many bulls is that earnings will eventually return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Whether a vaccine is developed within a year, or the virus simply fades out of existence in 2-3 years, history tells us things will eventually return to normal. However, this does not mean every company will survive or business will return to the same state it was in prior to the pandemic. There is not much of a doubt Starbucks will survive, but what will its earnings look like post-COVID-19?

First, let's assume a best case scenario where everything returns back to fiscal 2019 levels which was a record year for Starbucks in terms of revenues and adjusted net income. In addition, we will assume most workers return to their office jobs and retire as amateur baristas. All other operating costs incurred due to COVID-19 are also assumed to be phased out with the exception of higher interest costs due to additional debt incurred during the pandemic.

Under this scenario, we will apply Starbucks' non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal year 2019 and adjust its net income to factor in higher interest expense and a normalized tax rate of 25%. The company enjoyed a sub-20% non-recurring tax rate in fiscal 2019 and has guided fiscal 2020's tax rate to be in the mid/high 20s percentile.

At the company's midpoint guidance for annual interest expense, fourth-quarter interest expense would be around $128 million. This is up from $121 million in the third quarter and $99 million in the second quarter. Since the start of fiscal 2020, total debt has risen from $11.17 billion to $16.83 billion at the end of the third quarter. Thus, if we annualize fourth quarter's projected interest expense, annual interest expense will increase to $512 million from the $331 million recorded last year. As a result, pre-tax net income would be reduced by $181 million.

Using Starbucks' fiscal 2019 adjusted non-GAAP pre-tax net income and subtracting $181 million in extra interest payments yields $4.05 billion. After applying a 25% tax rate, net income would come to $3.04 billion, or $2.60 in adjusted non-GAAP EPS. While not horrible, it would be a slight decrease from $2.83 in non-GAAP EPS posted last year. This represents a normalized earnings hit exceeding 8% due to COVID-19.

At the midpoint of the company's fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS guidance and assuming this quarterly run-rate could be maintained for each quarter, Starbucks would post an annual non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 at 87.5% of fiscal 2019's revenues. This represents almost a five to one magnitude hit to EPS relative to revenue decline.

Until revenues can recover enough to produce an annual non-GAAP EPS near $1.50, Starbucks may not be able to produce enough free cash flow to maintain its current dividend without incurring additional debt. The company has averaged $1.77 billion in annual capital expenditures in the three prior years and has guided for another $1.5 billion in capex this year. While dividends appear secure at this capex rate barring another global shutdown, continued share repurchases which helped augment its earnings per share growth may be more difficult to sustain after the recent increase in total debt. The company spent over $10.2 billion last year to repurchase shares which helped reduce the total diluted share count by 11.6%.

(Data compiled from SBUX's 10-Q filings. Dollar figures in millions.)

Technical Outlook

In the past three months, SBUX has been range bound between $70 and $80. At its current $75 mark, the stock is in no man's land for traders and should be of little interest except for those with longer term directional bets. The $82 level has held as support several times during the past year prior to the COVID-19 induced selloff and could now serve as resistance. This level was also a check for the early June failed breakout above the 200-day moving average. With other momentum indicators fairly neutral, key moving averages should be more of a trading guide especially since the stock has tracked closely with the 200-day moving average during the past year.

(Daily chart for SBUX with 50- and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. The MACD indicator is shown below the main chart. Chart source: Yahoo Finance.)

With this range in mind, SBUX should be bought near $70 and sold near $80. Above $80 and towards $82, SBUX may even be a good shorting opportunity for an adept trader who can manage losses with disciplined stop orders above this level. Since the stock's trading range has been fairly narrow, the trading risk-reward profile is not as favorable compared to many other names primed by the Federal Reserve's recent liquidity injection. In other words, the stock may not garner enough attention for a big move in either direction.

Final Thoughts

As I noted in a previous Starbucks article, the company has not been able to meaningfully and consistently grow at an organic level for the past several years. Through increased debt and share repurchases, Starbucks has been able to manufacture earnings growth on a per share basis. Even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, debt levels had risen substantially and to a point where management cited slowing EPS growth due to lower levels of future share repurchases. Combined with a higher normalized tax rate, EPS growth was already in the single digits before the pandemic took the floor out.

At over 30x earnings then, Starbucks was at its historical top end valuation range and its stock was already showing signs of weakness after peaking near $100. COVID-19 only accelerated the selloff and gave shorts and early payday. Now with the Federal Reserve flooding the system with so much liquidity, it may not make sense to stand in the way of even fundamentally weak stocks. Aside from low organic growth and the ballooning debt that will make both earnings recovery and future growth challenging, Starbucks has, in my opinion, a vulnerability most investors have not fully priced in.

Starbucks has extremely high operational risk in China due to the billions it has poured into the country during the past few years. The outbreak of COVID-19 only exposed the company's operating structure in China and the earnings impact even when quarterly revenues only dropped by 46%. Should tension between the US and China worsen, an eventual decoupling of both economies appear in my opinion almost inevitable. This could result in an all out boycott of US brands which I have explained in greater detail in previous articles. In a worse case scenario, Starbucks' net income could be shaved by over 30% off normalized levels and could eventually lead to a write-off in the billions.

Thus, while a directional trade in SBUX may not appear interesting to most traders, the company's weak fundamental outlook combined with its heavy exposure to China make it a prime hedging target for a portfolio that could be impacted by a potential decoupling of the US and Chinese economies. A post earnings overreaction off 'better than expected loss' would make hedging entries more favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SBUX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.