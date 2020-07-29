Fixed-Income Market Update

In this video, Gene Tannuzzo explains why the most attractive risk-adjusted returns are now in investment-grade corporate bonds.

Given that rates will likely be very low for an extended period of time, where can bond investors look for income?

There was a volatile start to the year in fixed-income markets - but it was met with strong monetary and fiscal policy responses.

By Gene Tannuzzo, CFA

In this environment, how can bond investors generate income?

There was a volatile start to the year in fixed-income markets - but it was met with strong monetary and fiscal policy responses. Given that rates will likely be very low for an extended period of time, where can bond investors look for income? In this video, Gene Tannuzzo explains why the most attractive risk-adjusted returns are now in investment-grade corporate bonds. And although investors should be more cautious on structured products and high-yield bonds in general, research can help uncover selected income-boosting opportunities in those sectors as well.

