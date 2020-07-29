Zendesk (ZEN) is a high growth company which is consistently driving its revenue higher. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 33.11% in the last five years. The company has a few strong growth drivers which will help grow its revenue in the next five years. However, in the near-term the company's stock is fully valued. Long-term investors can buy the stock during pullbacks.

Zendesk is a CRM (customer relationship management) company, that primarily offers its clients customer engagement software. The company provides organizations of all sizes the ability to deliver a transparent and responsive customer experience. The company's flexible CRM platform is built on public cloud technologies and open standards. The company integrates machine learning and artificial intelligence with its solutions, so that its clients can be efficient and proactive with their customers. Source: The Blue Diamond Gallery

Growth Drivers

Zendesk Support and Zendesk Talk

Zendesk Support, Zendesk's flagship product, offers help desk tools to clients' customer support agents. It is used to track, prioritize and solve customer support tickets, bringing customer support interactions in one place. It ensures communication between agents and customers is personal and efficient. Zendesk Support allows clients to customize their support, and with it, agents give customers quick and easy resolutions to their issues.

Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center solution, offers phone and short message service support conversations to clients' customers. Zendesk Talk is embedded in the Zendesk Support ticketing system. Together, Zendesk Support and Zendesk Talk offer an efficient and a reliable contact center solution. According to a report:

The global contact center software market size was valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2027.

I believe Zendesk's revenue from Zendesk Support and Zendesk Talk will also grow at a similar rate. Since these products are flexible and can be configured according to the preferences of Zendesk's clients, the adoption of these products will rise. With cloud-hosted and web-based contact center solutions becoming very popular, the demand for Zendesk's contact center solution will increase significantly in the long-term.

Zendesk Guide

Zendesk Guide is a customer self-service software. It helps clients create a knowledge base which offers customer self-service. The knowledge base content is created by Zendesk's clients, and is available through self-service websites. The content is created by organizing frequently asked questions, product details, policies, and more. Within Guide, there is an Answer Bot, which uses machine learning to answer customers' questions. According to a report:

The customer self-service software market was valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025), to reach USD 21.91 billion by 2025.

I believe Zendesk's revenue from Zendesk Guide will also grow at a similar rate. The company offers powerful software to create and handle knowledge base content. The software offers a WYSIWYG editor to create the knowledge base. Creating a well-stocked knowledge base is a fast and intuitive process with Zendesk Guide and therefore it will see rising demand.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Zendesk's first quarter 2020 revenue came in at $237.5 million, an increase of 31% over the year-ago period. GAAP net loss for the quarter came in at $42.8 million, compared to $44.7 million in the year-ago period, and GAAP net loss per share for the quarter was $0.38, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $12.4 million, compared to $5.1 million in the year-ago period, and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter was $0.11, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago period.

The company delivered good results amid a challenging quarter. The company's financial results were not significantly impacted by COVID-19 during the initial phase of the pandemic. However, some of Zendesk's clients will see revenue contraction in the coming quarters, such as airlines, retail, and travel and hospitality companies. As a result, I expect Zendesk will see a slowdown in revenue growth in the coming quarters. Zendesk's stock is richly valued, and if investors wait, I believe they will get a better entry point to buy the stock.

Competition

The customer engagement software (help desk, ticketing and CRM software) market is highly competitive. In addition, this market is fragmented and rapidly evolving. Zendesk's competitors in this market include Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW). These competitors have greater financial resources and operational flexibility, so that they can bundle competing products and services with other products. As a result, Zendesk's solutions could see lower demand. The competitors can also offer lower prices for their products, which could negatively impact Zendesk's competitiveness.

Zendesk's competitive advantage is that it is continuously developing new products. Although its main product is help desk and ticketing software, it has developed a CRM platform to grab market share of Salesforce and other competitors. Zendesk receives positive customer reviews for its customer support tools, and I believe the company will continue to develop new and innovative products in the areas of customer support and CRM. As a result, its revenue will continue to grow.

Valuation

Zendesk's most similar peers include Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft and ServiceNow. Zendesk's non-GAAP forward PE multiple is 210.69x, compared to Salesforce's 63.73x, Oracle's 13.73x, Microsoft's 31.32x and ServiceNow's 100.44x. Zendesk's trailing twelve months price to sales multiple is 12.07x, compared to Salesforce's 8.90x, Oracle's 4.57x, Microsoft's 10.71x and ServiceNow's 21.56x. Zendesk's trailing twelve months price to cash flow multiple is 158.84x, compared to Salesforce's 40.20x, Oracle's 13.00x, Microsoft's 25.12x and ServiceNow's 59.33x.

Zendesk is richly valued compared to its peers. It has an okay balance sheet consisting of $468.10 million of cash and $597.80 million of debt. Zendesk is richly valued because of its growing portfolio of products. In the last five years the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 33.11%, which is very impressive. The company's contact center and customer self-service software products are high growth products. Global revenues from these products will grow around a CAGR of 20% in the long-term. Since these products are Zendesk's main products, I believe the company's overall revenue will grow at a CAGR of high-teens in the next five years.

Zendesk's revenue on trailing twelve months basis is $872.4 million. Assuming that revenue will grow at a CAGR of 18%, the company's mid-2025 revenue will be $1,996 million or $17.47 per share. In the last five years the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 6x and 15x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 15x on the company's mid-2025 revenue per share, I get $262.05 as the company's mid-2025 share price. Currently, the stock is trading around $95, and it has meaningful upside left in the long-term. However, in the short-term, the stock is fully valued and expected to stay in a range. Long-term investors can buy the stock during pullbacks.

Risks

For attracting new customers and increasing revenue from existing customers, Zendesk must be able to improve or enhance its existing product and platform solutions and introduce new solutions in a timely manner. For growing its business, Zendesk must be able to expand its solutions beyond customer service to other areas of relationships between organizations and their customers. If the company cannot do these, its revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

Zendesk's product and platform solutions are integrated into a diverse range of technology environments and specialized use cases. The company's future success will depend on such integration. In many cases, the company assists its customers in integrating its solutions with their technology, and in other cases the customers themselves integrate the solutions. If the company or its customers are unable to integrate the solutions successfully, customers' perceptions about Zendesk's solutions could be impaired and they may choose not to use Zendesk's product and platform solutions.

Conclusion

Zendesk's business is a fundamentally strong business and its customer base is diverse and resilient. Although I expect the COVID-19 pandemic will result in slowdown in the company's revenue growth in the coming quarters, the extent of the slowdown will not be significant, as computer software and e-commerce companies will support revenue growth. As far as the stock is concerned, currently the risk-reward ratio is skewed towards risk, but in the long-term the stock has significant upside left from the current level.

