Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) have had a tremendous run over the past twelve months with shares up over 40% to a new all-time high. TMO is essentially the scientist for scientists, providing critical testing, devices, and services for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. Given increased investment in biotechnology, TMO has enjoyed a secular upswing, which is likely to continue for several years, and its COVID-19 testing business has helped to insulate its business further. However, at current levels, all of this good news is more than fully priced in, and investors should take profits.

Q2 Results Were Strong

In the company’s second quarter, Thermo Fisher (financial data available here) earned $3.89 per share on a non-GAAP basis, which was $1 ahead of consensus on in-line revenue of $6.92 billion. Q2 organic revenue growth was 11%. Operating income was up 26%, pointing to significant operating leverage. Indeed, operating margins expanded 350bp to 27%.

This revenue growth is particularly impressive considering that most companies in the healthcare sector are facing declining revenue. Pfizer (PFE) saw revenue fall 11% while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) saw revenue fall 10.8%. With governments imposing lockdowns and bans on elective surgeries, we face the surprising reality that a global pandemic has temporarily caused a drop in healthcare spending. Indeed in Q1, healthcare spending fell by nearly $100 billion sequentially, and we may see a further decline in Q2 when GDP is released.

That is because while restrictions impacted TMO’s core business, it has a COVID-19 hedge, namely that it manufactures tests. Indeed in the second quarter, its COVID-19 products generated revenue of $1.3 billion, or 21% of total revenue as testing ramped up. This result implies the rest of Thermo’s business was down 10%, more in keeping with its healthcare peers.

Thermo’s main business units - Life Science Solutions, Analytical Instruments, and Specialty Diagnostics - provide instruments, software, reagents, and products needed to operate laboratories and develop medicines. COVID-19 has led the FDA to slow approval for other drugs as it focuses on vaccines and therapeutics for the coronavirus. As such, it is unsurprising demand for these products would falter. This has been offset by the fact Thermo’s fourth unit, Specialty Diagnostics, develops tests and diagnostic kits. TMO of course has a COVID-19 test on the market.

Between providing lab support for COVID-19 trials and making COVID-19 tests, this ancillary revenue is mitigating losses from the rest of the business, leaving the company well-hedged for a continued pandemic. And as the healthcare system operates more normally and COVID-19 fades, TMO’s “typical” businesses will reverse their revenue losses. Indeed, TMO expects that trend to start. In Q3, TMO expects organic revenue of 15%, including an 18% bump from COVID-19, meaning regular business will be down 0-5%, a sequential improvement from Q2’s 10% drop. As such, after a strong Q2, strong results should continue through year-end.

Thermo Fisher Has Enjoyed Secular Growth

From 2010 to 2019, TMO has grown EPS at a 16% pace per year, making the company among the most impressive long-term compounders. With Q2 EPS up 28%, 2020 will continue this trend of double-digit earnings growth. Thermo Fisher has been a prime beneficiary of rising pharma R&D spending, which has grown at a 3.6% per annum pace during the decade. Thermo Fisher has grown substantially more quickly than overall spending as pharma R&D grows more technologically complex. Owning TMO is essentially a bet on continued growth in biotech without betting on any specific drug to get approved.

Critically, pharmaceutical spending is expected to continue to grow north of 3% per annum through 2024. As a consequence, Thermo’s business should continue to thrive for several years. This past quarter showed the underlying strength of its franchise, and as the world becomes more normal, and pharma R&D returns to trend, non-COVID growth will resume.

(Source: Statista)

Valuation Reflects The Good News

Fundamentally, there is nothing to dislike about TMO. It is a winner in a winning industry. Unfortunately, all of this is in the stock. I expect earnings to grow double-digits to about $17.5 per share next year. That leaves shares trading 23.3x per earnings. With $3.5 billion in free cash flow capacity, the stock is trading with just a 2.25% free cash flow. That is a really lofty multiple. There is also no reason to own the stock for income as its dividend yield is a paltry 0.22%.

Given long-term growth prospects, TMO is not a stock to actively short. Rather, investors should wait for a pullback to get into a great growth company at a more reasonable valuation. I would be more comfortable buying shares 20x 2021 EPS or about $350. 20x is still a hefty valuation, but TMO’s strong performance and positive outlook are worthy of a premium multiple. But at over $400, several years of growth are already priced in, and investors should await a pullback.

