Stop Telling Retirement Investors They Need A Million Dollars

In our non-linear life, those needs will ebb and flow on a trajectory that's anything but predictable.

You don't need a nest egg. You need income to meet your needs.

Maybe it's time to rethink the way we view retirement and start saving for it differently.

While we focus on millennials, anxiety over having enough money to retire spans generations.

It's everywhere. And it's probably the worst possible advice you can give to investors, particularly millennials (26 to 40 years old) and Generation Z (5 to 25 years old). The long-held belief that you need a million dollars (or more) to comfortably retire at or around 60 years old.

Throw away the retirement calculators and savings what-ifs. They're nonsensical, not helpful and incongruent with the way millennials and Generation Z live life. I'm on the younger end of Generation X and, like many others at or around my age, I'm absolutely not on the traditional path to retirement.

I don't have a million dollars. I probably will never have a million dollars. And I don't need a million dollars to retire. Because my "retirement" will look nothing like that of my baby boomer (56 to 76 years old) mother and silent generation (north of 76 years old) father. My life, to this point, looks nothing like theirs.

What I need to do, and what the retirement industry should teach people, is to generate and allocate income in a way that is compatible with our needs, desires and non-traditional life paths. Something like a million bucks could quite possibly follow. But it doesn't matter. What matters is meeting your changing needs, irrespective of your age.

The Non-Linear Life

Bruce Feiler recently published an excellent book, Life Is In The Transitions: Mastering Change At Any Age.

Feiler spent several years collecting the life stories of people from across the country:

What Feiler discovered was a world in which transitions are becoming more plentiful and the skills to manage them more urgent for all of us to master. The idea that we’ll have one job, one relationship, one source of happiness is hopelessly outdated. We all feel unnerved by this upheaval. We’re concerned that our lives are not what we expected, that we’ve veered off course, living life out of order. But we’re not alone. (emphasis added)

I spent several years feeling like a failure because my life, ever since I was a teenager, looked nothing like what I thought it was supposed to look like.

I didn't go to college until I was 27. I dropped out of a PhD program at 33. I have had five careers, the first of which effectively commenced when I was 13. I have had something in the neighborhood of 16 jobs. (I am probably forgetting a few.) I have lived in 13 different apartments in 9 cities between the ages of 19 and 45.

At some point during quarantine, I started questioning my feelings of inadequacy. Long story short, I came to the conclusion that I'm anything but a failure or inadequate. I have just led the type of non-linear life Feiler describes. I am probably more like a lot of people, particularly those my age and younger, than I am unlike them.

Of course, I probably shouldn't be comparing myself to other people in the first place. But for the purposes of this existential exercise, it made sense. Because it showed me I'm in good company.

But beyond that, it actually made me appreciate the way my life has played itself out - fits, false starts and all. Because I decided to - sometimes willingly, sometimes not - follow non-traditional paths, I have had experiences lots of people will never have.

Concerns over retirement fueled a considerable bit of the angst I felt.

The Non-Linear Retirement

I have ruminated a fair bit in recent months.

Did my experiences rob me of wealth?

Had I stayed in radio (the career I started at 13), would I be a millionaire today?

Maybe I would have already retired?

I could go through each ending, career or otherwise, speculating on how things might be different today had I stuck with whatever I was doing or who I was doing it with.

For a while, I equated sticking with what I was doing - and making a forever career out of it - with financial security and stability and a traditional, million-dollar retirement. To use a traditional phrase, hindsight is 20/20. But we should not equate those words with regret. Instead, the decisions I made put me in a more flexible position to live the way I want to live today.

I do several things to make money. Some of them will provide passive income for the foreseeable future - maybe until I'm dead and thereafter. And I have come to understand that I have to leverage my income in a different way than the person who skimps and needlessly sacrifices to save $XXX each month for a few decades striving to hit that magic number of a million bucks by about age 60.

While that method of retirement investing might not even be the best approach for somebody on a traditional path, it's certainly not the way to go for me and others like me.

Focus On Income, Not Your Nest Egg

The retirement industry needs to retool its arsenal of advice. It should focus on targeted saving and dividend growth investing.

It should not focus on total portfolio value. It should focus on how much income you generate each month at various points in time. It should focus on how much money you have access to in order to live your life, the way you want to live it, through its various, often out-of-order stages.

Here's what I'm doing. It may or may not apply to other Gen Xers and today's millennials and Gen Zers. But I feel like it sets a better path than the predominant one-million-dollar narrative we keep hearing repeatedly in personal finance articles and from so many retirement advisors.

Living Expenses. I keep a checking account that looks roughly two months out. I keep the cash I need in that account to meet my living expenses. These include fixed expenses, such as rent, transportation and leisure spending. Simple enough.

Emergency Fund. I keep a savings account with about three months of living expenses. I don't mind keeping this money in a low interest rate environment. I appreciate knowing that money is there. If I never touch it, I chalk that up as success, as a form of stress relief. That's worth a few bucks in interest to me.

Other Funds. From time to time, we'll need money for things that fall in between living and emergency expenses and long-term investing. For some people, that's a new car or travel fund. I tend to not go that route. I'd rather pull back on spending and use the resultant living expense surplus on taking a vacation.

At the moment, I am building another pot of money to fund a move I am plotting mid-to-late next year from Los Angeles to Portland. I have visited Portland regularly since almost moving there in 2006. And it's time to finally end up there for good to benefit from the lower cost of living, smaller population, more walkable neighborhoods and better weather. (I love clouds, mist and rain alongside hot summers.)

I'll need money to make the move and to, most likely, live in both Los Angeles and Portland for a short period. Once I settle in Portland, I'll probably want to work a little less, so I have factored in how much I'll need to make that happen.

By directing money to this separate fund, I'm not using my living expense or emergency fund to pay for this eventual move and its attendant expenses.

Dividend Growth Investing Portfolio. This is where the long term comes in. In my mind, there is literally no other way to proceed as a long-term investor than via DGI (Dividend Growth Investing).

After I have allocated income to the aforementioned three funds, the rest goes into an investment account comprised almost entirely of dividend-paying stocks.

The goal is to ultimately generate enough income in this portfolio to be able to live off of it. As long as I'm working and able to fill my living expense fund, emergency fund and any other fund or funds, I won't touch the portfolio. Given that I expect to work for a long time, I hope to never have to touch it. I hope it always remains a choice. Knock on wood.

During my quarantine ruminations, I read a lot of Regarded Solutions' work on Seeking Alpha. He takes a realistic, straightforward and helpful approach to the discussion of how long you'll be able to work (or not) and the choices you'll have to make with your investments and the income they produce.

Speaking of Regarded Solutions, he wrote another excellent article the other day on AT&T (T):

The haters will continue to say that the lower share price negates the dividend. Let's look at it this way: As long as you do not sell the stock, there is no loss aside from the way your total portfolio value might look. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, however - because as long as you hang on to and even add shares at lower prices, that dividend will continue to help you pay the bills.



If you bought an annuity for cash flow, you literally give your money to an insurance company, which just might invest in AT&T to pay you your own money back! As a dividend investor are you going to worry that the total value dips a bit from time to time? You still have the cash flow, and your portfolio is intact at your fingertips. (emphasis added)

I could not have said it better myself. And I could not have found a better way to segue into the heart of my thesis. That you don't need a million-dollar portfolio to retire. Or, at least, getting to a million should not be your primary goal.

You can allocate elsewhere some of the income you might otherwise throw at the struggle to get to the psychological marker and status symbol of a million. However, you can only do this if you're an income investor of some sort. There's no better way to go about it than as a dividend growth investor with Regarded Solutions' take on stock price versus cash flow.

Consider for the sake of an easy-to-outline argument that you have a $250,000 portfolio entirely in AT&T. At the moment, a quarter of a million dollars in T gives you a position of about 8,535 shares. The company's present dividend of $2.08 throws off roughly $17,753 in annual income.

But remember, I'm only 45 years old and I don't need that income right now. So, I'm reinvesting it in more shares of AT&T. Some rough math shows that I would have reinvested my dividends in T close to both its recent highs and its present low, for an average over the last year of $34.08 per share. That's another 521 shares added to my position, bringing the total number of shares I own to 9,056. This ups the annual income from this position in T to $18,836.

Again, this is quick back-of-the-envelope math to make a point. But it's absolutely in the ballpark, hardly off by much. If we continue this exercise, I have more than doubled my income long before I hit what we consider a traditional retirement age.

With any luck, I can let the compounding magic continue or simply use some of my income from the AT&T position to supplement my other income sources.

Of course, in real life I don't have $250,000 in AT&T. As much I love the way those numbers look, I believe in a diversified portfolio. So, I divide my portfolio into sections that look like this:

Dividend Aristocrats. As many DGI fans in the Seeking Alpha community know, Dividend Aristocrats have raised their dividend, every year, for at least 25 years. Here's a list, courtesy of Seeking Alpha contributor FerdiS.

Of course, AT&T is on this list, and it occupies roughly 10% of my portfolio. I own several other Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG). I recently added two new additions to the Dividend Aristocrats list: Realty Income (O) and Essex Property Trust (ESS).

I like the latter because I think it's well-positioned to ride out the COVID-19 storm. I live in a region (Southern California) where Essex has quite a few properties. The white-collar workers in affluent segments of markets such as Los Angeles who tend to rent Essex-run apartments will fare better and/or recover more quickly as the pandemic rages. Which nicely leads into the next section of my dividend portfolio.

Future Dividend Aristocrats. I own two stocks that I believe will one day populate the Dividend Aristocrats list. It's literally only a matter of time. The first combos with my Essex thesis: AvalonBay Communities (AVB).

(AVB Dividend Summary)

And the second, of course, is Apple (AAPL). No explanation needed.

(AAPL Dividend Summary)

You can check out my latest article on Apple here for a snapshot of my recent bullishness.

Preferred Shares. I am in the process of rounding out my portfolio with preferred shares in the REIT space. I like the relative safety and high yield in preferred stocks. I will update this track, along with a complete look at my entire portfolio, in the coming weeks.

I used to leaving a little bit of room for pure speculation in my portfolio, however, I don't do that anymore.

Just as I am okay with cash collecting scant interest in my emergency fund, I am more than fine "missing out" on speculative stocks (that do not pay dividends) that go on a run, even if that run lasts a decade or more.

Have names such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) made retail investors rich over the years? Absolutely. But probably not as many as you think. I'm not ashamed to admit that I hesitated to push the "Buy" button on these stocks ten years ago. And I hesitated multiple times over the years, thinking they had run too hard, too fast. Even if I had purchased shares, I am sure I would have sold "too soon," missing out on huge future profits.

I have zero regrets. I am perfectly content watching my DGI portfolio do what so many in the Seeking Alpha community have advertised it to do. Because I allocate my income so that I can meet my needs and wants, I don't feel like I am missing out by eschewing speculative stocks that have produced outsized gains.

In the shell of a nut, it's so much less intimidating and stressful to focus on income generation than it is to obsess over reaching some arbitrary number that says, "Okay, you're good, you can retire now." It's so much more refreshing to give yourself access to the money you need to actually live - in the here and now - than to mindlessly plow every dime into a narrowly focused, myopic portfolio that doesn't deal with your real life needs now and into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL, AVB, ESS, JNJ, PG, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.