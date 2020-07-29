Source: Wikimedia Commons

Greggs (OTC:GGGSF, OTC:GGGSY) has since been hammered by the UK's coronavirus lockdown. Once operating at a record-breaking high performance in 2019, the household-name bakery reported its first ever loss in its most recent interim results. Consequently, Greggs' stock price has dropped from £24 pre lockdown to under £14.

However, as the company begins to re-open its stores and lockdowns begin to ease, should investors have Greggs in their portfolio?

Source: Trading View

All Time High To All Time Dough

Greggs' stores remained closed for the majority of its most recent quarter. As a result, like-for-like sales were down 49%, which led to a first-ever loss for the company. What's more, the loss of £65.2m is quite a substantial amount considering the company reported £36.7m profit in 2019 over the same period.

Shareholders who were previously receiving up to 35p per share are now receiving none.

Although in line with the company's expectations, weekly cash outflow due to the closure period amounted to a whopping £4.4m. Whilst Greggs secured £150m commercial paper under the UK's COVID Corporate Financing Facility, total net outflow in the quarter came to £102.5m. With just under £53m in cash, Greggs' cash pile is and will be depleting rapidly.

The UK is in somewhat of a precarious position regarding lockdown. Even though the majority of stores have reopened, fears of another UK lockdown are still lurking. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country will not need another lockdown but the sudden lockdown of Leicester and reinforced quarantine measures on Spain have suggested that a second lockdown is not wildly out of the question.

Greggs itself is turning to banks for extra financing in case the country enters another lockdown.

The first lockdown took a serious toll on Greggs and its chance of it surviving another lockdown is bleak.

Baking The Most Of It

To evaluate the Greggs' worth, we must take a look at its success prior to lockdown. In doing so, we find that Greggs was actually in an incredibly successful position.

Indeed, prior to the Coronavirus, Greggs was enjoying year-on-year growth in sales (13.5% between 2018 and 2019) and profit (27.2% between 2018 and 2019).

Such success has been a result of its popularity among its customers. Greggs is the number 1 choice for sandwiches in the UK. The bakery comes in second place for breakfast & lunch and third for coffee (overtaking Starbucks (SBUX)). Sausage rolls might be their signature product but their range of food is not only expanding but is just as popular.

Engaging with changing customer demands has also been a key ability of the bakery chain. After introducing its vegan sausage roll, the company reported that 24% of all its customers bought vegan. 14% of customers were new to the brand as well.

The success of CEO Roger Whiteside should also not be underrated. When Whiteside was appointed Chief Executive, Greggs' stock price was lingering around the £4-£5 mark. Under his management, the stock rallied to as high as £25.50.

Source: Trading View

Having already achieved phenomenal growth, Whiteside is still pushing growth by heavily investing in its supply chain operations. £100m was invested in the company to completely overhaul its supply chain to a more in-house centrally-run system. Manufacturing will be consolidated and thousands of new roles will be created in retail and distribution.

The model "will deliver improvements to product quality, our competitiveness and, alongside systems investment, will complete our transformation from traditional bakery to food-on-the-go", Whiteside said.

Heralded as "Next Generation Greggs", the company plans to operate with 2500 shops or franchises by 2023, shifting from high street to food-on-the-go retailer operations. Once this goal is achieved, Greggs will look to expand internationally by 2025.

Source: Greggs 2019 52 Weeks Report

In other words, whilst Greggs is already an established household British name, it still has a great growth opportunities and potential.

Boom or Crust

The future of Greggs will largely depend on how the company responds to the easing of the UK's lockdown restrictions as well as demand for their products. For now, Greggs' expansion has been taken a back seat as the company takes cautious measures to reopen safely and efficiently. 20 new stores were open in the quarter whilst 45 were closed. At the half year point, 2025 Greggs stores are in existence.

Greggs is instead focusing its attention on its 'Click + Collect' delivery service which will be rolled out across the country in the coming months. This will provide customers with a safer and more convenient option. The company's partnership with Just Eat offers direct delivery too. Having said that, it's questionable as to how many people will bother going to all that effort just for a sausage roll. Would people really bother having their £1 sausage roll delivered? Perhaps the company's new digital loyalty rewards scheme, 'Greggs Rewards', may incentivize customers but only time will tell.

In terms of demand trends, the majority of Greggs' customers are unable to work from home due to the types of employment they are enrolled in. 47% of their customers are students, unemployed or retired too, which suggests that Greggs is not dependent on the demand of office workers. Looking ahead, Greggs can accommodate its customer based whether they are working from home or not.

Source: Greggs 2019 52 Weeks Report

Despite their recent diabolical quarter, the most recent weeks are actually quite promising for Greggs. In its latest week, the company was operating at 72% of its 2019 level (remember that 2019 was a record year for the company). Greggs will expect to break even when sales return to around 80%, which actually doesn't seem too far off. Operating levels higher than that would restore profit. 75% of Greggs' workforce are now back to work too.

It's also rather promising that Whiteside bought back £179k worth of their own stock back in March at £15.89 per share - directly after the stock tumbled due to lockdown. The move, which increased the company's holdings by 7.5%, suggests that Whiteside has full confidence that Greggs will recover strongly from the pandemic.

"Greggs is now well prepared to deal with the challenges of social distancing and operate through the conditions we are faced with," Whiteside said in the recent quarter.

Source: Simply Wall Street 'Greggs insider trading March 2020'

Conclusion - Make It Or Bake It

Greggs had a stellar year in 2019 and the company was on the right trajectory for an even better 2020. Sadly, Britain's favorite bakery took a battering from the coronavirus lockdown. Now, as it navigates through the rocky waters of post-lockdown regulations and a second lockdown lurks in the background, Greggs' future remains in peril.

The company is responding cautiously, prioritizing safe operations over its expansion plans.

Investors can take solace in the knowledge that Greggs is under good management and will be attracted to their potential for growth if normality can be restored. Additionally, dividends will likely be filling investors' pockets too as business picks up again.

However, Greggs has shown how sensitive its business model is towards lockdowns. As long as the company remains at the mercy of such restrictions, Greggs will remain a risky investment.

Nonetheless, it's hard to ignore the success Greggs achieved last year and its potential to restore its highs is more likely than not, provided that the UK does not lose its battle against COVID again.

In terms of price, if Greggs is able to get back on track, investors will have felt foolish to have missed the opportunity to pick up the company's stock at £13. Having said that, the stock price could still fall further, especially whilst Greggs is making a loss and the UK economy is still hanging in the balance.

Essentially, if lockdown easing works in the company's favor, Greggs will once again be an incredible success. If it doesn't, Greggs will tumble even further and the outcome won't be pretty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.