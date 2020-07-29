Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (English: Royal Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY)) is a steady business that benefits from the current crisis. While being a Dutch grocer, most of the revenue comes from the US. In this current environment, this low beta stock is a good value buy. Its eCommerce section is growing fast and people are spending more at grocers because other options are more limited.

Company overview

To sum up Ahold, here's how Morningstar puts it:

Ahold Delhaize is the product of the July 2016 merger between Netherlands-based Ahold and Belgium's Delhaize, forming the fourth-largest grocer in the U.S. and a top player in many parts of Europe. The United States is the largest market, accounting for 62% of pro forma sales, with Ahold Delhaize the leading grocer on the Eastern seaboard. The U.S. store network stretches from Maine to Georgia and includes such banners as Stop & Shop, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Food Lion, Hannaford, and Peapod. The Netherlands and Belgium account for 21% and 8% of sales, respectively, and Ahold Delhaize holds the number-one and number-two positions in these countries. A further 9% of sales come from Central and Southeastern Europe, including the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania, and Serbia.

For those who haven't heard of Ahold in the US, a name such as Stop & Shop might very well ring a bell. But essentially the sector in which the company operates is nice and boring. Which is good. Furthermore, what stands out is the fact that in most markets in which Ahold operates, it's a market leader. This gives it the necessary competitive edge that is needed in the grocery industry. Think of scale advantages and pricing power. Without those advantages it's hard to make a profit in this field because the margins are rather low. On the company's website they even state that 95% of their sales come from markets in which they are first or second. This is also a great sign of brand power and customer loyalty. 54 million customers a week prove this.

Source: Ahold Delhaize Investor Relations

With regards to the markets in which Ahold operates, it can be said that they are mainly mature and steady. More growth can be expected in the Central and Southeastern parts of Europe. The same can be said for the eCommerce part of the business that is growing at a fast pace in both the US and Europe. In Q1 the eCommerce side grew over 37%. Of course, COVID-19 might have helped a bit.

Data by YCharts

Over the last ten years the company has steadily appreciated. Combined with a dividend yield that has averaged near 4 percent a year (excluding a few special dividends), this has been a rather smooth and profitable ride for investors.

Something to consider is the fact that Ahold Delhaize has its primary listings in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

Financials

First, let's take a look at the income statements:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In 2012, the company changed its fiscal year, but for the overall picture, it doesn't really matter.

Looking at the revenue and net profit growth during the period, it's safe to say that these almost doubled. The big driver of this growth has been the merger between Ahold and Delhaize. This has also been the reason that the number of shares increased as of 2016. However do notice that the company has been steadily reducing the number of shares. For 2020, Ahold authorized a buyback program of 1 billion euro, which at the current market cap is a bit under 4% of the total amount. Overall, the income statements look as expected. Growing steadily and net income is just a small percentage of sales.

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the last decade Ahold has also been increasing its balance sheet. Again a prime driver was the merger with Delhaize. But also the new accounting rules regarding capital leases that came into effect in 2018 added to the size of the company (of course the leases were already in place, but were accounted for differently). Looking at the working capital of the company, it has been well managed throughout the years. Given that Ahold sells fast moving consumer goods, this is vital for the business. Also notice that while the company grew as a whole, the TTM long-term debt is just over 20% higher than what it was in January of 2011. Since the total equity has pretty much doubled, this has clearly made the company more robust. Something that I think the company should look into, is its pension scheme. These liabilities have grown quite a lot and buying out this portion could save it some money going forward. Overall, the company is growing in a stable fashion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Cash flow is in my humble opinion the most important thing for any company and Ahold has plenty of it. The company has a market cap of about $31 billion and the TTM operational cash flow amounts to over $7.8 billion. If we then subtract the $2.75 billion of capex and $1.52 billion of lease repayments (in the cash flow statement above mixed in with total debt repaid), this means over $3.5 billion in free cash flow for the business on a TTM basis. As can be seen, cash flow from operations is close to having tripled from January 2011 and at the moment you can buy Ahold for under 9 times FCF. This growth has already rewarded shareholders, because every year it finances buybacks and the dividend has more than tripled over the shown period. Furthermore, I expect things to have improved further during the next quarterly update. Recently competitor Albertsons (ACI) reported Q2 and those figures were up nicely compared to last year.

Metrics

The financial statements showed a great business, but what do simple metrics say and how do they stack up to the competition?

Source: Seeking Alpha

With all A's and B's, it's pretty clear that Ahold scores good when it comes down to value. Compared to its sector, it outscores them on every metric. As said, you get a lot of OCF for the current price and I do think that the FWD PEG is understated. As long as there is this virus going around, people will spend less time eating out and spend more on groceries to treat themselves.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the scorecard for growth, it's negatively skewed by the forward projections. Which, I think, is unwarranted. Q1 and the results so far for Q2 have shown that this sector profits from the current crisis and sales are actually up. Ahold is still reducing its long-term debt, adding stores and its eCommerce section is growing fast. It's not a high-flying tech start-up, but its prospects for the foreseeable future are rather good when it comes down to growth.

Bull case and risks

When it comes to why Ahold is a buy, the first thing is the current valuation. Given that the company is growing and yet has a price to fcf of under 9, is straight up cheap. Say a more sensible price to fcf of 12 would mean almost 30% upside on valuation alone. Second, COVID-19 has been a boon for grocers. Diluted EPS in Q1 was up almost 50% and Q2 has also seen more spending at supermarkets. For investors this should bring in higher dividends in 2021 or additional buybacks. The third reason is the free build-in option of eCommerce. eCommerce pure-plays trade at much higher multiples, but with Ahold you get a fast growing section as a bonus to your stable operations.

For potential investors, there are several risks to be considered before making an investment. First, there is the reliance on IT. Third-party vendors have significant influence and the company processes lots of data, including that of customers. Secondly, the field is highly competitive and new or existing players could start price wars to gain market share. Think for example what would happen if Amazon (AMZN) would want a piece of the action. A third key risk is personal expense. For a low-margin business every increase in costs has a huge impact. Since labor is the largest cost of Ahold, a bump in this area could hurt the bottom line. It's debatable however in the current climate how aggressive salaries will be negotiated.

Conclusion

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is a great and boring business that trades at a discount to its fair value. In contrast to most businesses, the Coronavirus is actually boosting its sales and this will reward its shareholders. With over 54 million people in mainly the US and Europe purchasing its goods, it has great consistency. At current levels, Ahold is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADRNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.