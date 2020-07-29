We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and at the same time, the Australian producers are busy reporting their fiscal Q4 results. One of the first companies to report fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results is Medusa Mining (OTCPK:MDSMF), a junior gold producer operating out the Philippines. The company had a solid year overall at its Co-O Mine, but a brief shutdown in fiscal Q4 contributed to a slight miss on production and cost guidance. Despite this headwind, the company still managed to add over $10 million to its balance sheet in the quarter, benefiting from near-record gold (GLD) prices. While it was a solid year operationally for Medusa and the valuation remains quite reasonable, I continue to see the stock as high risk given the jurisdiction. Therefore, I continue to see Medusa as an Avoid in favor of higher-margin producers in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Medusa Mining released its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 21,900 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,116/oz. This represented a 10% drop from fiscal Q3 gold production of 24,800 ounces, causing the company to fall short of its FY2020 guidance. However, it was a minor miss on guidance at 95,000 ounces vs. 100,000 ounces in the FY2020 outlook. The culprit for the guidance miss was mostly tied to a brief shutdown in April due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, costs were also affected by the lower production, with costs coming in 5% higher than guidance at US$1,132/oz. The one silver lining was that the company's average realized gold price jumped 9% sequentially, offsetting the minor headwind from lower production. It's worth noting that this was one of the highest realized gold prices in Q2 among Australian gold producers, as most are quite prudent with their hedging. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the table above, the company reported mill throughput of 105,600 tonnes in fiscal Q4 at an average head grade of 6.59 grams per tonne gold. These grades were 5% higher sequentially from the average head grade of 6.25 grams per tonne gold, but lower processing contributed to the drop-off in production (21,947 ounces vs. 24,802 ounces). The quarter's biggest contributor was the Level 8 shaft with 107,000 dry tonnes hoisted for the year, and work has continued on refurbishing the shaft to maintain its longevity. While the drop-off in production was disappointing due to COVID-19, the silver lining was recoveries, which remained quite high. Medusa's gold recovery rates at Co-O came in at 95.8%, and this was the highest quarterly gold recovery rate in the past two years.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, quarterly gold production continues to trend lower from FY-2019 levels, but we did see a pick up in grades for the quarter, which was a positive. This drop-off in production has been a headwind to costs, with all-in sustaining costs trending up from sub $1,000/oz in fiscal Q4 2019 and fiscal Q1 2020 to a trailing nine-month average of $1,193/oz. Unfortunately, these are some of the industry's highest costs, which doesn't help the investment thesis here given that Medusa is already a Tier-3 jurisdiction producer located in a country that isn't the most favorable for mining. As of the 2018 Fraser Mining Institute Survey, the Philippines was ranked among Tanzania, Bolivia, Panama, China, and the Dominican Republic for the worst 15 jurisdictions worldwide. This might have something to do with the Didipio Mine shutdown for OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), where it's still unclear why the mine was shut down, and we've seen no resolution since.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, Medusa is ranked 45th among 60 gold producers for costs with FY-2020 all-in sustaining costs of $1,132/oz, but it's also ranked among the worst producers from a jurisdiction standpoint. The red circles highlight Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 jurisdictions, while the green bars above show costs. The best producers are those that fall on the right of the chart with the lowest red dot reading on the chart, while the least attractive gold producers are those on the left side of the chart with the highest dot reading. As is clear from the chart above, this is not an ideal combination for Medusa from an investment attractiveness standpoint. While other names like West African (OTC:WFRSF) and K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) rank poorly on jurisdiction at Tier-3, they also have industry-leading margins that offset some of the jurisdictional risks. In Medusa's case, there's no redeeming quality like high margins to justify venturing into a less favorable jurisdiction.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, is there any good news?

Fortunately, there is some good news for Medusa, and it lies in the valuation. Based on the company's 207 million shares outstanding and a share price of A$0.82, the company is valued at just A$170 million. If we subtract out the company's $47 million in cash and convert this valuation to US Dollars at an exchange rate of $0.70, we've got a 100,000-ounce per year gold producer trading for a market capitalization of $119 million. Finally, if we subtract out $47 million in cash, we've got an enterprise value here of US$72 million. This is a dirt-cheap valuation for a gold producer that added over $14 million to its balance sheet and should add upwards of $15 million to its balance sheet based on the higher gold price in Q1 2021. Therefore, I would argue that for those willing to invest in the riskiest jurisdictions, Medusa Mining is under the radar.

(Source: Author's Chart)

However, it's important to note that this is a high-risk, high-reward play, and there are two reasons for this. The first is that Medusa Mining has less than three years of reserves left and could potentially run out of mine reserves by FY-2024. While exploration results have been encouraging, there is no guarantee that the company will still have sufficient reserves to continue as a gold producer past FY2024. The second issue is the jurisdiction, and a shutdown similar to Didipio would certainly kill this investment thesis quickly. Based on the current valuation, I would argue that the former issue is already priced in here. This is because Medusa is trading at a lower valuation than most explorers despite being cash flow positive. Personally, I prefer low-risk, high-reward investment, but there might be a thesis here for those that don't mind the added risk of a very high-risk, high-reward opportunity.

If we look at the technical chart below, we seem to be confirming this valuation thesis as someone looks to be bidding up the stock. As the monthly chart below shows, Medusa is carving out a massive cup base, and a monthly close above A$0.95 would be a bullish development. The other silver lining in the chart is that the monthly moving average has turned positive for the first time in several years, increasing the probability that we've seen the lows here.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Medusa Mining had a satisfactory year derailed by a brief COVID-19 related shutdown, but costs continue to remain high relative to the industry average even when accounting for the closure. However, at an enterprise value below $75 million, things are getting more interesting from a valuation standpoint at the same time as the technicals are improving. Therefore, for investors looking for high-risk, high-reward opportunities, Medusa doesn't look bad at current levels. However, low reserves at the Co-O Mine and an unfavorable jurisdiction are enough to keep me away, so I am avoiding the stock for now. This doesn't mean that it can't go higher; it just doesn't meet my risk profile, which is for low-risk, high-reward ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.