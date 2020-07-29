Looking at the long run, we recommend investing at current prices to take advantage of the cash flow.

The company is moving towards positive FCF after capital expenditures and an exciting reaffirmed near 20% dividend yield.

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets that support exciting cash flow. The company can use that how it chooses.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has announced that it has chosen to maintain its near 20% dividend yield, or $1.22 annualized. That announcement came on the back of concerns over the company's credit rating, despite the outlook changing from negative to stable. A drop in the company's credit rating would make it no longer investment grade and force it to potentially cut its dividend.

However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive asset base and steady cash flow mean the dividend is sustainable along with the rest of its portfolio.

Energy Transfer Asset Base

Energy Transfer has an impressive asset base that define both its cash flow and its potential for future returns.

Energy Transfer Asset Base - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer has built an incredibly well distributed base of assets across the United States. The company's assets are connected to every major energy play in the country and the company's pipelines are some of the largest in the country. The company consistently moves millions of barrels of oil on a daily basis, and regardless of the price of that oil, extracts a toll.

In fact, Energy Transfer's strength and ability to maintain cash flow throughout the downturn come from that key ability - the company is a "toll operator". That means that the company extracts its toll at every step of the process regardless of the price of oil. And that means high quality cash flow for shareholders for years to come.

It's also worth adding an excerpt here about how the company's asset base is essential to our standard of living. Natural gas and oil define the quality of our modern day-to-day lives - and the energy required is essential. Being connected to these plays means the business market for Energy Transfer will always exist.

Energy Transfer 2020 Financial Outlook

Energy Transfer expects 2020 financial EBITDA of roughly $10.6-10.8 billion, in line with 1Q 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $2.64 billion.

Energy Transfer 2020E EBITDA Forecast - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $2.64 billion which it turned into DCF of $1.42 billion. The company distributed roughly $800 million leaving it with almost $600 million of post dividend DCF. The company has highlighted $250 million in cost cutting emissions and is focused on additional capital reductions. That'll more than make up for the drop in adjusted EBITDA.

More importantly, the company's adjusted EBITDA is incredibly secure with 90-95% fee-based capital, ~4% commodity and 4% spread susceptibility. That means, that worst case scenario, if prices collapse again, the company's drop in adjusted EBITDA will be another few hundred million $, however, even that is quite unlikely.

Energy Transfer Capital Spending - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

On top of the company's adjusted EBITDA and DCF, which have remained strong, the company is committed to growth capital. While we feel that the company should cut growth capital for the downturn, the company planned for $3.6 billion in 2020E growth capital, and is evaluating another $300-400 million reduction.

The company's reductions more than make up for the 2020 adjusted EBITDA decline. Going forward, the company is planning to reduce its capital spending significantly and expects its capital expenditures run-rate over the next 3-4 years to be <$2 billion. The company's quarterly DCF is $1.4 billion and its quarterly dividend cost it roughly $800 million.

It's planning on capital spending of $400-500 million annualized leaving $100-200 million quarterly that the company can put towards debt pay downs or other goals. That doesn't count the growth in cash flow from additional capital spending by the company. This shows how the company's dividend and financial position is impressive.

Energy Transfer Debt Maturities

Energy Transfer's largest risk going forward is the incredibly sizable amount of debt the company has in relation to the remainder of its portfolio. That amount of debt could potentially force the company to cut its dividend.

Energy Transfer Debt Maturities - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer has no debt due for the remainder of 2020 and $1.4 billion in debt due to 2021. That's 7 quarters remaining until the end of 2021, meaning $200 million on a quarterly basis. That means the company can afford that, even with its current plan of capital spending along with continuing to support its dividend.

The company has a much more significant amount of debt due in 2022, with $3 billion. Fortunately, we're at incredibly low interest rates which means the company can comfortably refinance debt. At the same time, the continue continues to have $4 billion in liquidity to cover any debt that's due even if the cash flow isn't there or the company can't refinance.

Overall, Energy Transfer's debt maturity schedule is incredibly manageable. It's also worth highlighting that paying off this $4.5 billion will save the company hundreds of million in annual interest expenses.

Energy Transfer Shareholder Return Potential

What's fundamentally important for investors to pay attention to is whether Energy Transfer chooses to use its cash to pay down debt, dividends, or capital growth what matters at the end of the day is cash generation. The company earns $5.6 billion in annual DCF and has a $16 billion market capitalization. The company's total debt is roughly $51 billion.

Here we highlight 3 potential return scenarios over the 2020s.

1. Capital spending where each $1 spent increases annualized DCF by $0.10.

2. Aggressive debt pay down saving 5% annualized interest payments.

3. 100% paid out as dividends to shareholders.

We assume the company's enterprise value will stay roughly constant at $67 billion.

Scenario 1

Year DCF Capital Spending New DCF 2020 $5.60 billion $560 million 2021 $6.16 billion $616 million 2022 $6.78 billion $678 million 2023 $7.46 billion $746 million 2024 $8.21 billion $821 million

The net result here is rapid growth for the company, despite no dividends in the meantime, as its DCF moves towards $8.21 billion annualized. The company can then revert back to its near 20% dividend yield on cost but with an extra $2.6 billion annualized for whatever it desires.

Scenario 2

Year DCF Year End Total Debt 2020 $5.6 billion $45.4 billion 2021 $5.9 billion $39.5 billion 2022 $6.2 billion $33.3 billion 2023 $6.5 billion $26.8 billion 2024 $6.8 billion $20.3 billion

The net result here is the market capitalization increasing from $16 billion to $46 billion as debt is paid off (to maintain enterprise value) resulting in a near 300% gain in 5 years.

Scenario 3

Year DCF Dividends 2020 $5.60 billion --- 2021 $5.60 billion --- 2022 $5.60 billion --- 2023 $5.60 billion --- 2024 $5.60 billion ---

The net result here is that the company pays out $28 billion in dividends over 5 years. For a $16 billion market capitalization, that means near 200% dividends in 5 years, an incredibly strong dividend. Of course its overall financial position doesn't improve, but it's unimportant at a near 40% dividend.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer's risk is a total collapse in the oil markets, as almost happened due to COVID-19. That wouldn't cause the company's tariff per unit volume to change, but it would eventually cause volumes themselves to decrease. That would put the company in significant pressure. While it would take multiple years to happen, with significantly low prices, it is a risk investors should always pay attention to.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has recently reaffirmed its dividend of near 20% and has significant continued cash flow from an exciting asset portfolio. While the company's debt is significant, with interest rates lowering worldwide and the company's strong cash flow, the company can more than handle the debt in a sustainable manner.

Going forward, regardless of how the company decides to reward shareholders, it is more than capable of generating incredibly significant rewards for shareholders. That rewards makes investing now, as the company's share price has drifted down, an incredibly good investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.