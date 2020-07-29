Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is a rapidly growing company specializing in data fusion and analytics which we believe is undervalued at the current price. While concerns about management and large shareholders are valid, we believe that the management is well incentivized to grow the company at an impressive rate. Together with the recurring nature of the sales and ability to scale at minimal marginal cost, we believe that Red Violet is bound to appreciate in the near term. We highly recommend reading the articles available in Seeking Alpha by VG Capital here and DeepValuePlay here and here to get a detailed background and analysis of the core competencies and potential worrying factors in the company.

Background

Data fusion aims to integrate a large amount of data, while data analytics provide companies with a better picture of their customers and business data to make better business decisions. Ironically, the current management created their competitors. The first company that the original management created, Seisint, was acquired by LexisNexis, while their second company, The Best One, was acquired by Transunion (NYSE:TRU) after the death of its founder, Hank Asher. While their competitors are much larger (Transunion: $17.28B market cap; LexisNexis, now part of RELX Group (NYSE:RELX): $34.08B) than them, their experience in the field, as well as past success, gives a positive outlook on the company's ability to thrive. A review of Red Violet and a couple of its competitors also suggests that Red Violet's main product is at least on par with the best.

Red Violet is a software as a service company (SaaS) with two main products: idiCORE and FOREWARN. idiCORE is a cloud-based software which essentially helps investigations and background checks. It utilizes their proprietary CORE technology which uses data fusion to essentially form a person's biodata using publicly available information, including all known email addresses, phone numbers and addresses, previous and present vehicle and property ownership, mortgage history, etc. This product is used for debt collection, fraud detection, mortgage origination, due diligence, and other activities else which require personal information verification and investigation. FOREWARN is a much newer product which caters to real estate agents using the same CORE data. Agents subscribe to FOREWARN as a safety feature when meeting prospective buyers.

Revenue Growth vs Share Dilution

We believe that a well-incentivized management is crucial to serve shareholder interests. Often, management compensation is a source of abuse: where management aims only to benefit themselves and other insiders, leaving other investors shorthanded. Ever since the company shifted from "development mode" to "sales mode", the company has been heavily focused on increasing sales and in incentivizing sales goals. It granted 925,000 RSUs to its CEO, President and CFO, on 3Q18 when revenues were at $4.36MM and negative $0.8MM EBITDA with targets of $7MM revenues and positive adj. EBITDA. The company exceeded their targets, reaching $7.25MM revenues in 2Q19 and positive adj. EBITDA, a 66.2% revenue increase from 3Q18. Add in an extra 612,500 shares to a variety of board and the share-based compensation seems extremely expensive. This share-based compensation includes 500,000 to Michael Brauser for his services as a director prior to stepping off the board. As mentioned by a previous Seeking Alpha article, this is a highly questionable move from management as RSUs should incentivize management and directors to obtain future goals, not reward them for the past. However, we still consider the stock compensation fair: for a total of about 15% extra shares, revenue increased 66.2%. If you exclude the 500,000 owed to Michael Brauser, which should be a one-time transaction, the dilution is about 10%.

The company had recently filed another DEF 14A, and the stock-based compensation is now much more favourable to investors. On October 28, 2019, the compensation committee approved an incentive plan for an aggregate of 300,000 options to its CEO, President and CFO, which vests annually beginning Sept. 1, 2020. Add in the RSUs for the members of the board of about 108,000 shares and you get a total of 408,000 extra shares when fully vested. The company places a target of $12.5MM revenue and $2MM EBITDA when the 3Q19 results show $8.26MM revenue and $1.1MM EBITDA. Including other RSUs to directors for serving on the board and chairing committees (less than 100,000 in aggregate) gives us a 51.4% revenue increase for less than 5% dilution. We believe that this smaller dilution aligns with shareholder interest when we consider the stickiness of the revenues. A simple timetable of expected dilution, only from RSUs vested to management and the board, is shown here:

There are two other sources of dilution: employee stock incentive program and the sales of shares for fundraising. From DEF 14A filings in 2019 and 2020, shares owned by the profit-sharing plan group increased by about 153k shares from 14 Jan. 2019 to 28 Jan. 2020. In addition, 681,000 shares were sold for $7.5MM for expansionary activities. This brings the share count about 8.1% more from Q1 2019 levels. In total, for nearly a 30% increase in shares, the company gained 113% in sticky revenue. If the revenue gains are as sticky as management claims, and if the rate of share dilution is controlled, the current dilution seems fair.

Road to Positive FCF

Red Violet has recorded ever-increasing revenues throughout their existence. Their 70%+ YoY growth from 2017 is impressive. However, recent quarterly results suggest that they may be slowing down. While management had suggested that their business model is resistant to recessions, this has yet to be true as of 1Q-2020. The growth case is as such: in a recession, people lose their jobs and default on their debt more frequently. As such, debt collectors increase their demand for systems which assist in debt collection such as idiCORE. This translates to more clicks on idiCORE, which translates to increased revenues through larger contract sizes or penalties for excess clicks. However, as of 1Q-2020, revenue growth has declined significantly on a QoQ or YoY basis. Granted, it is easier to achieve higher levels of growth when revenue base is smaller, but the drastic drop from 21%+ QoQ in 2018 and 2019 to less than 3% is concerning. If what management suggests can be reflected in actual results, then we may be in for a surprise in Q2.

YoY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 111.51% 96.14% 89.07% 73.92% 2019 72.45% 85.34% 89.38% 92.23% 2020 62.19%

QoQ Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 22.83% 17.56% 11.54% 7.98% 2019 21.79% 26.35% 13.97% 9.60% 2020 2.76%

The company had previously guided for positive FCF in the near term. As of Q1 2020, their balance sheet shows $11.45MM in cash in addition to $2.15MM loan from the CARES Act, which can (and probably will) be forgiven if its usage is mainly for payroll and other stated expenses. Essentially, the CARES Act loan, utilized properly, is free money. With their total cash and at their 2019 cash burn rate, the company can sustain themselves for a few years. However, judging by the rate of cash burn per quarter, Red Violet is very near to breakeven FCF and will likely generate positive FCF in the coming quarterly reports. Red Violet is in a great position as they generate positive FCF.

FCF per Q Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 - 3.489 - 3.917 - 5.790 - 3.683 2018 - 4.211 - 3.956 - 3.191 - 2.696 2019 - 2.631 - 1.404 - 14 - 306 2020 - 196

Valuation and Risk

Shares outstanding 13.5MM Stock Price (July 23, 2020) $14.89 Market cap $201MM Cash & Equivalents $11.45MM CARES Act Loan $2.15MM EV $187.415MM

As of this writing, including the share dilution from July 1 RSUs, the company has about 13.5MM shares outstanding. In all cases, we apply a 7x EV/Sales. This is validated by Seisint's sale to LexisNexis for $775MM when it was expected to earn $115MM in revenues and $45MM EBITDA. We avoid using an EBITDA multiple for now due to uncertainties in EBITDA margins. In the bear case, we apply zero revenue growth from Q1-2020. In the bull case, we apply a 16% QoQ growth. The reason is as such: for management to achieve the requirement of the 2019 stock incentive plan of $12.5MM revenue, a 16% QoQ growth is required for Q2 and Q3. By virtue of conservatism, we apply 0% growth for Q4-2020. The results are as such:

Bear Bull Revenue (annual) $37.2MM $45.1MM EV/Sales multiple 7 7 EV $260.4MM $315.7MM Upside 38.9% 68.4%

When the low end of the valuation is a 35%+ upside, it seems like an extremely questionable opportunity. There are legitimate concerns about the company. For one, management and the board have historically not been buying stock from the market, and rely on RSUs vesting to increase their ownership of the company, about 20% of shares outstanding in the past 2 years. It is possible that management is more focused on enriching themselves than operating for the benefit for all shareholders. As such, we should place much focus on future compensation schemes to ensure that the stock compensation packages align with performance metrics.

A short argument suggests that Red Violet is backed by stock manipulators and is, therefore, a bad stock. One of the largest holders of the stock is the aforementioned Michael Brauser, who has been charged for market manipulation. Another is Dr. Phillip Frost, a biotech billionaire, who was also involved with the same market manipulation scheme. Brauser has since stepped down as Chairman and now serves an advisory role. He was paid $360k and $180k for in 2019 and 2018, respectively, for his role, and received another $150k bonus for 2019, in addition to the 500,000 RSUs vesting in equal amounts from 2019 to 2021. This is highly concerning. The problem is twofold: association with Brauser gives a bad rep, and the company, still burning cash, spent half a million for advisory services.

Another potential source of concern is in shareholder concentration. The four largest shareholders of the company own over 50% of the company. Their two largest shareholders, Dr. Phillip Frost and Michael Brauser, collectively own over 38%, per 2020 DEF14A. Any changes, beneficial or otherwise, would most likely require their votes. Otherwise, minority shareholders are at the mercy of these large shareholders in any matter which requires shareholder approval.

Conclusion

Red Violet is a great business which serves a large market and has the potential to grow significantly as the world increases its focus on utilizing consumer data. It is managed by people who have ironically created their main competitors. However, given management's experience and expertise in the industry, as well as the growing data fusion market, the company is well positioned to capitalize on this growth and take on a larger market share.

However, it seems that the company is currently being run as if it is a private company, serving its management and insiders more than other minority shareholders. Whether or not the company is a good investment will likely be based on whether the company's incentives to management will continue to align with non-insider shareholder interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.