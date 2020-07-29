It's earnings season! That means there are going to be some unwarranted sell offs, and that means it's time to take advantage of the dips. MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) or (MEG.TO on the TSX) reported earnings Tuesday night and sold off 7% on the news. They can only do so much with a crippled oil price and I think they are doing fairly well. MEG Energy has a very good hedge book for the rest of 2020 which is giving them plenty of cash to work with and keeping the balance sheet fairly clean. I am buying the dip on the earnings news and watching crucial support levels.

(Note: All dollar values are in Canadian unless otherwise stated)

(Source: Company Presentation)

How Were The Earnings?

Diving into why MEG Energy sold off today, it likely starts with revenue falling to $307 million, down 71% year over year. The company reported a net loss of $80 million, in comparison to a loss of $64 million last year. As far as production goes, they hit 75,700 barrels a day for Q2. This is quite a fall from 91,560 from just a quarter ago. Production was heavily impacted by turnaround activities that were supposed to take place in September but started in June instead. Turnaround activities should be completed by mid-August.

MEG made the decision to cut salaries, with an emphasis on management/leadership positions. CEO Derek Evans took a 25% cut himself. Free cash flow reached $69 million for the quarter, and MEG has $120 million of cash on hand. MEG cut its 2020 capital budget to C$150M from the original guidance of C$250M.

I believe a lot of this was predictable given the environment we find ourselves in. This alone should have bought them some breathing room. Diving deeper into the hedge book and their balance sheet, you will see why I think buying the dip is the right move with MEG Energy.

How's The Hedge Book?

One of the first things I always consider when looking at energy companies is their hedge book. This is especially true in times of depressed commodity prices. MEG is one of the better-hedged companies there is, which is what makes them attractive to me. Looking below we can see exactly where they stood as of May. The strong positive cash flow we have seen recently can be attributed to the hedging that the company has done thus far.

(Source: Company Presentation)

We will have to wait to see what happens to the price of oil over the next 5 months, but as of now that $59.36 fixed price for Q4 is looking good. As the company looks to target 70,000 - 80,000 barrels a day, this means that roughly 70-80% of production is hedged at a higher price (unless we see large appreciation in the next 5 months) for 2020. This is fantastic work by the management team.

As for what is to come in 2021, CEO Derek Evans mentioned on the earnings call that there were currently no hedges with regards to WTI or differential in place for 2021. The team is still undecided as to which way to go there.

....I'd say, we're being very cautious. We're watching very closely and we know that our objective needs to be from the hedging program something that will provide us with a high level of certainty to undertake a capital program that would sustain production.

How's The Balance Sheet?

After considering the hedge book, the next thing I look at is the balance sheet. I love a good dividend, but I love a well-managed balance sheet even better. If you have read any of my work in the past, you will know this. Energy companies that maintain dividends and crush their balance sheet are bad news. The bad news is that MEG doesn't have a dividend, but the good news is that their balance sheet looks really good all in all considering.

It goes without saying that if this current environment continues for years down the road, that their balance sheet will collapse along with the rest of the industry. But given where we stand, MEG's short-term assets continue to cover the short-term liabilities very well. They have also reduced their debt to equity ratio over the past five years and would have likely continued had COVID-19 not hit the way it has.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Taking a look at their cash runway, due to free cash flow being so strong in 2019, and likely positive for 2020 and 2021, the company will be just fine, even if they are unable to raise any further capital. This is comforting knowing that they aren't in a position where they need to raise extra capital anytime soon. MEG's earliest long-term debt maturity is approximately four years out represented by $600 million (USD) of senior unsecured notes due March 2024.

At current strip pricing, we expect to exit the year with cash on hand and to be one of the few companies that has reduced its debt by over $100 million in 2020.

We know that Husky Energy has already made an attempt at a hostile takeover of MEG Energy, but could not get the support needed to pull it off. What this says is that MEG is a target. If they liked the company over $5 a share, they must love it sub $4. I think it's only a matter of time until we see another attempt from someone.

What Does The Price Say?

Taking a look at the charts, one of the first things that stick out to me is the crucial level around $4.35. This is where the stock peaked in June most recently. Looking back, we can see three separate instances where this level played a role. Clearing this will be the first hurdle. This is about 15% from where we stand as of Tuesday afternoon.

(Note: All charts are MEG.TO on the TSX due to better volumes.)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beyond that, I target the massive gap created on March 9th where the stock fell over 55% in a day. Filling that is no easy task, but begins around that $4.35 level and extends all the way up to $5.40 which is 45% from where we are currently.

On the downside, my stop on the shares I bought on the earnings dip is sitting at $3.36. Looking below we can see that this level has been an important one as well. There was some heavy resistance at this point from March till June when the stock blasted through it on its way up to its recent high. Any move below this would be bearish and I will exit my position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The last piece I'll talk about from a technical perspective is the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average. These are two of the averages I always take into consideration before buying. What I can see is that there is currently fairly decent support off the 50-day moving average which is where the earnings took the stock to today. Holding the line which can see below is important, but not as important as the $3.36 level I mentioned earlier.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As for the 200-day moving average, we can see that it has been a cap for the stock as of late. If we are going to get an explosive move, it is going to be by breaking through this average, which just so happens to be around the $4.35 level mentioned above.

Wrap-Up

As you can see there is a lot to like long term with MEG Energy. Clearly, no oil company is a guaranteed bet in the current market, but MEG is one of the few I'm willing to bet on in a longer-term portfolio right now. As the price of oil appreciates, MEG will see quite the boost. If we do not see appreciation right away, the company has the cash on hand to survive a few years and does not have any long-term debt coming due for four years. This mixed with very clear support and resistance levels is why I'm buying the earnings dip on MEG Energy. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEGEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.