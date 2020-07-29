While shares are no longer wildly mispriced, they still offer reasonably-attractive forward returns from here.

There was no clear catalyst behind Eastman's recovery; instead, it was a rare case of a real value stock working for the right reasons.

Shares crashed, even more, this spring, reaching absurd lows - particularly as its balance sheet is fine.

Eastman Chemical was already a cheap stock in 201 before anyone had heard of the novel coronavirus.

It's been a rough year for self-styled value investors. The Nasdaq Index makes new highs seemingly almost every week. Meanwhile, many of the "cheapest" stocks out there have only barely bounced since the March lows. The stocks that were performing best prior to the novel coronavirus and going up even more now, while last year's laggards are, by and large, still in a slump now.

The market's new trading heroes are gunslingers like Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy. Meanwhile, sentiment has turned decidedly negative on the likes of Warren Buffett, and once-revered companies like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) are now viewed as value traps. Increasingly, investors are making simple declarations like "value investing is dead."

Value Investing Lost Its Way

An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." - Benjamin Graham in his book The Intelligent Investor.

I disagree with the fundamental premise that "value investing is dead". However, I also don't associate myself with the label "value investing" nowadays either. That's because much of what practitioners label as "value" in the year 2020 is actually rank speculation.

You're not engaging in classic value investing when you buy shrinking businesses with huge debt loads (think retail, many REITs, airlines, and more). It's hard to have a sufficient margin of safety when there's a good chance that your investment could ultimately go to zero.

Cyclical investments are more of a mixed bag. If a company has a strong balance sheet, you can justify investing even if it is going to lose money for quite a while.

Unfortunately, many self-styled "value" investors moved into travel stocks such as cruises and airlines in spring 2020. These don't qualify as value plays though, as the underlying businesses have so much debt that there is a good chance of getting sunk before the economic cycle turns.

After the 9/11 attacks, for example, the North American airline industry didn't return to profitability until 2007, meanwhile most of the major operators went bankrupt in the interim. Buying airlines now is abject speculation - people mislabeling it as "value" investing gives the whole discipline a bad name.

True Value Investing Still Exists

If you are looking for potential real value stocks, the Graham number is a good place to start. Here is a description for those unfamiliar:

Source

Graham believed that for a stable business, you would generally do well buying at 15x earnings or less if a company's stock traded for 1.5x book value. Stable being a keyword. Too many people fall into value traps because they buy companies with steadily declining earnings, where almost no price is low enough. But if earnings are level, this formula tends to keep folks out of too much trouble.

Now, you might say, there aren't too many fine companies today where you can multiply their P/E by their book value and get a reading of 22.5x or less. That may be true, although there are plenty overseas.

Even in the U.S., however, you can occasionally find reasonable-quality companies selling for a Graham number of 22.5 or less. That brings us to...

Eastman Chemical: From Exceedingly Cheap Back To Cheap

In early March, I highlighted Eastman Chemical (EMN) as a very cheap stock, as it was selling for just 8x earnings and offered a 5% dividend yield.

Eastman Chemical isn't a retail company, REIT, restaurant, or other structurally challenged business. Overall, chemicals is a slightly growing industry that tends to track overall GDP.

Eastman has a lot of proprietary intellectual property and earns the lion's share of its revenue from specialty chemicals. So, there's a defensible moat there. I'm not going to argue it's a high-quality business that deserves to trade at a huge multiple. But Eastman has consistently grown earnings, is in an okay industry and has an investment-grade balance sheet. 8x earnings made no sense.

My buy call was two weeks early, the stock dropped more than 20% additionally and bottomed at a 6x P/E ratio. It was a crazy moment there in late March.

Even at my article's publication on March 10, however, Eastman stock sold for a Graham number of just 10 (1.2x book value times 8x earnings). Thus Eastman easily qualified as a Graham investment - decent fundamental business, not in terminal decline, and adequate balance sheet.

For stocks that meet the Graham number - let alone way exceed it - you don't need a huge catalyst for an investment to work out. An 8x P/E ratio means you are getting an earnings yield of 12% annually. At that $52 price in March, Eastman was paying a 5% dividend, buying back stock and paying down debt at the same time. You're going to get a lot of bang for your investment buck when your company is doing all three of those things at once.

Modern-day value investors often try to cheat the system by buying the absolute "cheapest" thing out there. But you can't sacrifice the business durability aspect. If your business is in terminal decline or it has too much debt to safely make it through its upcoming debt maturities, then you're in a race against the clock. The passage of time inherently whittles away the value of your investment, or at minimum your margin of safety.

By contrast, when you buy a steady business like Eastman Chemical that is appropriately cheap, you benefit from the passage of time. As each quarter passes, the inherent value of your underlying investment goes up, not down. And because the investment's value is trending upward, you're more likely to see the market discover your cheap stock sooner or later. Whereas, if you buy a declining asset, if the market doesn't discover your stock soon, the inherent value just melts away and you never make much money.

Eastman Roars Back

Back in March, this is what EMN stock looked like on a relative basis to the market:

Now, fast forward to today, and the S&P and Eastman are back on equal footing. While the S&P is up modestly since early March, Eastman has reclaimed all its losses from the past year to close the valuation gap:

Data by YCharts

Eastman's move back to flat on the year might not make sense at first glance, as its business prospects have been harmed due to the coronavirus to a material degree.

However, I suspect some investors are rotating out of more risky cyclical chemical stocks into Eastman's relative safety. The balance sheet and high proportion of revenues that come from proprietary products give the company a good deal of insulation that commodity chemical producers simply don't have. For comparison's sake, here is Eastman against some other major sector players year-to-date:

Data by YCharts

How's Eastman Look Going Forward?

If you use the Graham number as your guide, Eastman Chemical is still a certified value stock - but just barely.

Eastman now sells for 1.7x book value and at 13x earnings, which amounts to a 22.1 Graham Number. That's just a whisker under the 22.5 upper limit.

At a 13 P/E, today's buyer is now getting a 7% earnings yield. That's still solid in a zero interest rate policy world - but it's a far cry from a 12% earnings yield. At a 7% earnings yield, you need to rely on earnings growth to get back to projected double-digit annualized total returns, whereas, at an 8x P/E on a stable business, you get double-digit returns even if the business' revenues and net income are flat.

EMN stock's dividend yield has slipped to 3.5% - which is still attractive in this market, but it's not quite as eye-catching as the 5% it paid previously. And the share buyback - assuming management wishes to proceed on that front - will accomplish much less buying stock at $76 as compared to $50.

So, what's my takeaway? Eastman Chemical is back to a hold. Over time, a stock trading at 13x earnings with rising earnings, a strong dividend, and a share buyback is going to steadily create shareholder value.

Data by YCharts

A classic true value business as opposed to a value trap. Lumpy earnings but always positive and generally increasing.

When you can buy this sort of thing at an absurdly low P/E and/or Graham number, more often than not you're going to get good returns even if there's no catalyst. A stock that consistently earns between $5 and $10 a year trading at $50 is going to be a winner in a high percentage of outcomes. At $75, over time, it's still going to deliver, but to get compelling returns, you might need some outside factor as well such as a key new product launch, the company's sector heating up, or activists taking a run at the company.

At present prices, Eastman should still create considerable shareholder value in the coming years. But it's on the fringe of being a true value stock at this level. It likely needs a catalyst - or at minimum a stronger economy - to trade much higher in the short-run.

This sort of thinking around Graham numbers and sustainable business profits is invaluable when you do have a market correction. While many traders are drawn to the most battered stuff in the eye of the storm - like airlines or mall stocks - I'd much rather get a 50% return off a sleepier stock like Eastman where my downside is more limited if the stock market/economy had continued to get worse.

This is an excerpt of an Ian's Insider Corner report published this past Sunday for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMN,BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.