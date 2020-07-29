COVID-19 Puts Steady Growth On Pause

Visa (NYSE:V) has been a great secular growth company, regularly posting double-digit EPS growth. The company has capitalized on the global trend from cash to credit card and electronic payments. Thanks to the strong network effect, Visa is part of an oligopoly with main competitor Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and smaller players like American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS). These characteristics have led the market to put a high value on Visa's earnings, with the stock trading at an average P/E around 35 over the last several years.

The COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes on Visa's growth trajectory, as seen in the fiscal Q3 2020 earnings results. (Visa's fiscal year ends in September.) EPS was down 22% from last year. Revenues were down 17% on 12% lower payments volume. The biggest hit was a 44% decline in international transaction revenues as international travel and cross border volume dropped severely due to the pandemic. Service revenues were flat as they are based on payments volume from the prior quarter. Client incentive costs, shown as an offset to revenue, were down only 2%.

Source: Visa Q3 2020 Earnings Release

Although some metrics like US payments volume and total processed transactions showed signs of growth headed into fiscal Q4, the valuable cross-border business remains stagnant, with many international borders still locked down. The lag in service revenues will also hurt Q4 as they will be based on Q3 payments volumes. In addition to these known factors, COVID-19 still presents many unknowns, such as how long borders will remain closed and how quickly travel will resume when they open. Rollbacks of reopenings due to new outbreaks and reduction of government unemployment and stimulus payments are also risks.

While the pandemic will end at some point and Visa's steady growth will resume, the near-term risks make Visa look expensive in the $190-$200 range it has been trading in since May. It would be more attractive around $175 where it would trade at its average P/E of 35 based on 2020 estimated FY earnings of $5.

Some Green Shoots For Recovery

Despite the big downturn in Q3, operating metrics have been trending upward through most of the quarter. The bottom came during the second week of April in the middle of the initial severe lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19. Payments volumes in the US were down 26% at that point. Volumes then began to improve, led by debit card payments. Many individuals received their government stimulus payments through a prepaid debit card. Others received direct deposits to their checking accounts and used their debit cards to spend those funds. As Visa saw during previous recessions, consumers also switch from credit to debit to avoid adding to their debt levels during times of economic uncertainty. By the end of the quarter, debit card payments volume was up over 20%. Credit card volumes were still down 10%, resulting in total payments volume up around 5%.

The other trend noticeable in the quarter was the growth of e-commerce and touchless payments. "Card not present" volume was growing 20% by the end of the quarter compared to "card present" volume still down around 10%. Visa has been active in developing and acquiring the technology needed to enable these payments as I discussed in my article from a year ago.

Source: Visa Q3 2020 Financial Results Presentation

Headwinds And Risks Still Present In Q4

Despite the positive trends in processed transactions and payments volume, there are still headwinds for Visa this quarter. As we see in the income statement above, cross-border transactions are especially lucrative for Visa. International transaction revenues made up about 23% of the total revenues for Visa in Q3, and that was a quarter where they were very weak. For comparison, international transaction revenues made up 35.5% of total revenues for Visa during 2019. With the pandemic heavily curtailing travel, especially international border crossing, cross-border volume ex-Europe bottomed at a 55% decline during the second week of April. While this recovered to around -45% by early May, there has been little improvement since then as international travel remains low.

Source: Visa Q3 2020 Financial Results Presentation

Another wrinkle for Q4 is that service revenues are calculated based on the payments volume from the prior quarter. As you see in the Q3 income statement above, service revenues were flat with Q3 2019, the only revenue item that did not decline in the quarter. Q4 service revenues will be based on Q3 payments volumes, which were down 12% from the prior year.

COVID-19 still presents several risks for Visa in Q4. As seen on the chart above, US payments volume growth peaked at up high single digits in early July. Since then, growth has been flat or off slightly as many populous states like California, Florida, and Texas saw strong increases in COVID-19 cases and restricted activity in many areas such as bars and restaurants. While the case curve appears to be flattening again, there is still a risk of future spikes. This will lead government officials to be careful about full reopenings and consumers to be reluctant to patronize some establishments.

As long as the pandemic is ongoing, government stimulus policies will also be a factor in consumer spending. Enhanced unemployment benefits of $600 per week in the US are set to run out at the end of July. Congress still appears to be far from a deal on the next round of stimulus, which could result in reduced consumer spending if benefits are reduced and employment growth stalls.

Finally, easing of travel restrictions, especially internationally, is still a big unknown. The UN published a study in May estimating that international arrivals for FY 2020 would be down 58%-78% depending on when borders were opened and travel restrictions eased. The most optimistic case of early July is already off the table, so it now seems international arrival will be down at least 70% this year. Visa's cross-border volume has not been down quite as much, but it can be expected to correlate with arrivals.

Source: UN World Tourism Organization

Valuation And Capital Management

Visa has earned $3.92 through three quarters of fiscal 2020. I think it is plausible that they could have flat earnings sequentially from Q3 to Q4. Service revenues will be down around 12% based on this quarter's payments volume, but this can be offset by other revenues and lower costs. That would result in earnings right around $5/share for FY 2020. Given the uncertainty still present from the pandemic, I consider Visa expensive anywhere above its average P/E of 35. This would put fair value for Visa at $175.

Visa has reliably grown its dividend over the years, although overall yield remains very low at 0.6%. That would also represent only a 24% payout ratio based on my FY earnings forecast of $5. Visa considerably slowed its buyback program, repurchasing $0.9 billion of stock in Q3, compared to $6.5 billion YTD. The company has $18.3 billion of cash and investments on the balance sheet against $17.9 billion long-term debt and $3 billion short-term debt. This includes $4 billion of debt issued in April for terms of 7-20 years at an average interest rate of only 2.16%. Visa has the capability to continue growing the dividend even with a worst-case COVID-19 scenario. Once the pandemic is over, I expect the company to ramp up buybacks as well.

Conclusion

Visa has seen a few bumps in its steady growth road from the COVID-19 pandemic. While domestic payments volumes have recovered, curtailments on international travel have impacted cross-border payments, a high-margin source of revenue. International transaction revenues may stay low through 4Q and be the last thing to recover from the pandemic. Domestic payments are also not out of the woods with the possibility of stimulus cuts or pandemic flare-ups.

Visa will continue to benefit from the secular trend toward electronic payments and the network effect creating barriers to entry for potential competitors. Visa can resume strong growth once the pandemic is over and be worthy of its high valuation. In the short term, however, uncertainties from the pandemic make me reluctant to rate it a buy above its average P/E of 35, or $175. I continue to be long stock, but would not add above that level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.