Shares of Ovintiv (OVV) have more than quadrupled from their March low as concerns about widespread oil bankruptcies caused indiscriminate selling, and yet they are still down nearly 50% from 12 months ago and have lost 70% over the past five years. Importantly, the company has made operational strides to improve efficiencies and cut costs, but it has an over-levered balance sheet. OVV does have significant liquidity to see through its present challenges, and for investors who believe oil prices will return to $50, there could be substantial upside. OVV is a speculative position but given its liquidity profile, it is attractive at current levels.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Showed Progress

In the second quarter (financial data available here), Ovintiv lost $16.87, primarily due to a $3.25 billion impairment given the collapse in oil prices during the quarter. Adjusting for this, OVV lost $0.43, which was $0.05 ahead of consensus. In Q2's oil price environment (where front month contracts briefly dipped negative), no oil company was going to do well. The key question is what progress OVV is making in living within its cash flows. Here, the company made significant progress.

In Q2, OVV only spent $252 million on capex, at the low-end of guidance. This was a significant drop-off from Q1 cap-ex of $790 million. For the full year, Ovintiv has now cut its cap-ex budget from $1.8-1.9 billion to $1.8 billion, which implies a $370 million quarterly pace in the second half of this year.

In the second quarter, Ovintiv stopped completing wells to avoid producing oil into a flooded market as lockdowns led to a significant drop-off in crude oil demand. This both preserved cash and avoided selling oil for rock-bottom prices. As a consequence, Ovintiv has an inventory of 100+ drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). Capex will rise sequentially as Ovintiv begins to complete these wells, which will lift production toward the end of this year and into 2021.

Indeed, even though the company has cut its capex budget further, it has increased its production guidance. Ovintiv now expects to produce 200Mbbls/d on average during the fourth quarter, whereas the company previously anticipated reaching this pace at the end of the year as an exit-rate. I believe the below table from the company summarizes their strategy well. Ovintiv stopped completing wells to let production fall in Q2 when the market was weak, is troughing at that level during Q3, and will then get back to 200Mbbls/d in Q4 and sustain at that level in 2020.

(Source: Ovintiv)

What impresses me is that Ovintiv has managed to cut its capex budget a bit while also raising its production guidance. Now, some of this is due to macro industry factors. With every company cutting spending, there is service deflation. Over the past two weeks, Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), and Baker Hughes (BKR) have all reported soft results. Service companies, facing a lack of demand, are likely offering products for lower rates meaning OVV can rent the necessary rigs, crews, and equipment to meet its production plan while spending less. In other words, there is a natural correlation between the cost of capex and the price of oil.

Beyond this though, Ovintiv is making strides operationally. As you can see below, across the company's three main plays, it is generating material wellhead efficiencies, drilling more feet per day, which should reduce turnaround times, and well costs.

(Source: Ovintiv)

Indeed, well operating costs were down 14% to $2.86 per BOE, and total operating costs fell to $11.23 from $12.78. The company made the difficult decision to lay off a quarter of its staff, and these efforts should reduce operating expenses about $300 million per year. Ovintiv is doing everything it can to endure an energy recession.

During the quarter, the company generated $304 million of normalized cash flow, covering its capex spending. Management also took opportunity of the weakness in markets to buy back $137 million of debt for $115 million or 84 cents on the dollar. Management has also committed that every dollar of excess cash it generates beyond its dividend will go to paying down debt. Below, I will discuss its balance sheet and why this commitment is so important.

Finally, it is important to note that Ovintiv's saving grace, which is allowing it to endure this downturn, is that in the near term it is quite well hedged. You can see the hedge book below. They key point is that the company has 175Mbbls/d hedged at $45.06. This will cover over 95% of production. This basically means in Q3, Ovintiv is largely agnostic to the price of oil; it has locked in the cash flow from its production. It also has mostly hedged Q4 production with 2021 scarcely hedged.

(Source: Ovintiv)

Thanks to these hedges, Ovintiv should be cash flow neutral to $150 million free cash flow positive after dividends (a $97 million annual expense), allowing it to pay down a bit more debt. Critically, between the steps it has taken thus far to slash expenses combined with these hedges, Ovintiv has built a bridge to 2021.

The 2021 Outlook

Put most simply, Ovintiv's strategy could be described as "survive to thrive." Hedges will carry it through the rest of the year, and next year, it is planning further cuts to live within its means. Then in 2022 and beyond, it can hopefully begin to grow again, oil prices permitting. Ovintiv plans on being free cash flow neutral after dividends in an environment where WTI is $35 and natural gas $2.75. At those production levels, it can afford to spend $1.4-1.6 billion on capex, which will keep oil production flat at 200 Mbbls/d.

Now, I would note that, barring further productivity gains, I do not believe Ovintiv can maintain production between 2021 at a $1.5 billion capex rate. As I noted above, Ovintiv has an unusually large inventory of DUCs. This inventory was built on capex spent in Q1 and in 2019. The company will complete the wells later this year, and they will provide a production boost to start 2021. As a consequence, Ovintiv can afford to underinvest a bit in 2021 while keeping production flat. I give kudos to management for adeptly managing their well inventory through the downturn, but investors should be aware that this benefit is likely $150-200 million of capex. In other words, beyond 2021, OVV couldn't be free cash neutral after dividends with WTI at $35; the breakeven is closer to $38.

Now, if investors want to see Ovintiv grow its dividend over time, it obviously has to grow free cash flow. This budget allows Ovintiv to maintain its finances in a weak-oil price environment, but Ovintiv needs to start to improve its financial standing.

Paying Off the Debt

Ovintiv simply carries too much debt. Total debt is $7,366 billion, which is nearly 3x its equity market cap. Now, a company doesn't go bankrupt simply because it has too much debt outstanding; it goes bankrupt because it has too much debt maturing. This is where Ovintiv is well-positioned. 80% of its debt matures in 2024 and later. The company has $3 billion of liquidity, mainly on its July 2024 revolver, and this liquidity covers its 2021 and 2022 maturities.

Just as Ovintiv's hedge book is providing the cash flow to see it through this year, Ovintiv's strong liquidity position essentially gives it until 2024 to benefit from an upswing in oil prices and generate more cash flow. At $7.366 billion, the company is levered about 3.6x operating cash flow in a $35 WTI environment. Given the cyclicality of the oil business, I view a 2x operating cash flow number as more reasonable balance sheet, meaning the company has $3 billion too much debt.

However, if oil prices go up, OVV would generate additional cash flow next year (as it is mostly unhedged), which would decrease leverage, and it will use that cash flow to pay down incremental debt. Indeed, management stated that every $5 of WTI in 2021 was worth $375 million of cash flow and $0.25 of natural gas $140 million. In fact, WTI prices in 2021 are currently between $41 and $44.

(Source: CME Group)

At $42, Ovintiv would generate $500 million of free cash flow to pay down debt. Its debt load would drop to about $6.866 billion at year end 2021 on operating cash flow of $2.55 billion. That would bring debt to operating cash flow down to 2.7x. Given this substantial de-levering opportunity, I would like to see management begin to lock in hedges in WTI to protect its cash flow position and ensure it can pay down debt in 2021.

Long-Term Outlook

With shares, relative to their long-term history, at such a depressed level, the question is whether the company can sufficiently de-lever its balance sheet before the 2024 maturity of its revolver. Below, I've modeled what the company's leverage would be if oil prices were to be $42, $45, or $50 from 2021 through 2024, assuming Ovintiv production is flat and maintains its dividend. In a sustained $42 environment, Ovintiv delevers steadily but doesn't get to my target of a strong balance sheet by 2024. At $45, it gets there in 2024, which would then free up about $300 million of incremental cash flow it can dedicate to equity holders beyond 2024 via buybacks and bigger dividends annually. At $50, its balance sheet will be repaired by the end of 2022, allowing for a sharper increase in buybacks and dividends.

With its current share price of $11, which gives OVV a $2.8 billion market cap, I believe the market is essentially pricing in the $45 oil price environment, given it will in several years' time be able to return an incremental 10% of market cap. In a lower oil price scenario, OVV may have to consider cutting its dividend to hasten its paydown. But given its sensitivity to oil prices, if you want to bet on oil prices moving to $50 or higher, OVV is an attractive investment. It is essentially a very-levered play on oil as it will begin to generate significant free cash flow. This would push shares toward $20 in 2 years as it could increase capital returns to $2 per share by 2023.

As I said, OVV is a speculative play on oil, and you shouldn't own shares if you expect prices to stay below $45. However, I think it is an attractive speculative long because its hedges, cash flow discipline, and liquidity give the company a multi-year runway for oil prices to move up. And given its cash flow sensitivity to WTI, once oil prices move past $45, there is significant upside in shares.

