Chaparral will likely restructure soon, with the unsecured noteholders getting all or nearly all of the new equity.

Chaparral is required to unwind its hedges and apply most/all of the proceeds to its credit facility debt.

It also entered into a forbearance agreement with its credit facility lenders, which is set to expire on July 29.

I noted before in a previous article that I thought that Chaparral Energy (CHAP) may not make its July 15 unsecured bond interest payment. This came true, and it now appears to be on a clear path towards restructuring after taking the grace period on that interest payment and entering into a forbearance agreement with its credit facility lenders. The forbearance agreement also calls for Chaparral to unwind its hedges and use most/all of the proceeds to pay down part of its credit facility debt.

Chaparral is discussing a potential restructuring agreement with its lenders and noteholders, and this will likely include little to no share of new equity for current common shareholders.

July 15 Interest Payment

Chaparral mentioned that it elected not to make (at this time) the $13.1 million July 15 interest payment on its 8.75% unsecured notes due 2023. The 30-day grace period for the interest payment expires on August 14, and Chaparral is currently discussing the terms of a potential restructuring with its lenders and noteholders.

Forbearance Arrangement

The failure to make the interest payment by July 15 constituted an event of default under the credit facility, so Chaparral has entered into a forbearance agreement with credit facility lenders that currently expires on July 29.

As part of the agreement, Chaparral is required to unwind its hedges and use some of the proceeds to pay down its credit facility debt. If the total net proceeds are $33 million or less, Chaparral must pay down its credit facility debt by $24 million (or the net proceeds if that is less than $24 million). If the total net proceeds are more than $33 million, Chaparral can keep $9 million and use the remainder to pay down its credit facility debt.

Due to the general improvement in oil prices, Chaparral's remaining hedges appear to be worth less than $24 million at current strip, so it may need to put all the proceeds towards paying down its credit facility debt.

Next Steps

While companies have occasionally made interest payments after initially taking the grace period, I doubt that Chaparral will make its bond interest payment. Chaparral's capital structure is pretty straightforward, so the unsecured bondholders are very likely to end up with most/all of the new equity in the company.

The negotiations are probably more to figure out a rights offering to help further pay down Chaparral's credit facility debt. It probably needs to do a $50+ million rights offering to help pay down its credit facility debt to a sufficient level to exit restructuring. The negotiations would likely include what share of the new equity would be reserved for the backstop parties.

Notes On Valuation

If Chaparral restructures, its common equity would probably end up with 0% to 3% of new equity, subject to dilution by the rights offering, backstop premiums and the management incentive plan. If this results in the common equity ending up with 1.5% of new equity post-dilution, at $0.50 per share Chaparral's common shares would be giving the company a market capitalization of around $1.6 billion post-restructuring. This is based on the current $24 million market capitalization translating into 1.5% of the new equity.

This is much too high of a valuation as a 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple at mid-$40s oil would value Chaparral at around $360 million. If Chaparral exited restructuring with $100 million in credit facility debt, that would leave $260 million for its market capitalization. If its current common shares end up with 1.5% of the new equity, that would result in a value of approximately $0.08 per current common share. There is also downside to that due to the potential for a zero recovery for common shareholders.

Conclusion

With Chaparral electing to take the grace period on its July 15 unsecured bond interest payment and entering into a forbearance agreement with its credit facility lenders, it is on a clear path towards restructuring soon.

The restructuring support agreement will likely give most/all of the new equity to the unsecured bondholders, while also detailing a rights offering to help pay down its credit facility debt.

Chaparral's common stock is clearly overvalued, given the very high likelihood that it restructures and that current shareholders end up with little to none of the new equity. As we have seen with other bankrupt companies, the stock may continue to trade at a relatively inflated price until any restructuring plan becomes effective, though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.