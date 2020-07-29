The bank appears to be navigating through the situation reasonably well, so I am satisfied holding the stock and picked up some more last month.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) is the holding company for Parke Bank, which operates from its corporate headquarters in Washington Township, New Jersey and 7 branch offices in Washington Township, New Jersey, Northfield, New Jersey, Galloway Township, New Jersey, Collingswood, New Jersey, Center City Philadelphia, and Chinatown in Philadelphia. Parke Bank opened in 1999 but restructured in 2005 to become the subsidiary of Parke Bancorp.

On January 29, I published a Seeking Alpha article on PKBK that argued that the bank was solid and performing well, but there were several issues that pointed to an overvaluation. My conclusion stated the following:

I am dropping my rating on PKBK from Bullish to Neutral. The two dollar drop after a solid quarter worries me so I would be comfortable selling now with a double digit gain if I had a better investment lined up. Unfortunately, I don’t; so I will probably hold on for a couple more quarters as I don’t see a lot of downside.

I am proud of the first two sentences as I gave everyone an out to sell. But the third sentence was off as the price has declined almost 60% since that article. So for those of us that are holding a large loss, what do we do now?

Table 1 has the financials for the second quarter of 2020, which were released on July 27.

Table 1: Parke Bancorp Financials and Ratios

PKBK (Thousands) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 2018 Assets $1,935,884 $1,815,556 $1,681,160 $1,467,398 Liabilities $1,747,627 $1,630,686 $1,501,736 $1,312,402 Shareholders' Equity $188,257 $184,870 $179,424 $154,996 Total Loans Outstanding $1,544,233 $1,468,204 $1,420,749 $1,241,157 Allowance for Loan Losses $25,228 $23,219 $21,800 $19,100 Non Performing Loans $10,000 $5,900 $5,300 $3,100 OREO $3,772 $4,000 $4,700 $5,100 Deposits $1,508,561 $1,469,333 $1,339,219 $1,183,873 Shares Outstanding 11,992,899 12,008,200 10,919,166 10,911,344 Net Interest Income $30,090 $15,199 $56,885 $48,093 Provisions for Loan Losses $3,396 $1,396 $2,700 $1,800 Non Interest Expense $9,731 $4,869 $17,952 $16,295 Total Noninterest Income $1,914 $988 $3,839 $3,417 Income Taxes $4,865 $2,554 $9,785 $8,377 Other Expenses $274 $164 $470 $660 Net Income (Total) $13,738 $7,204 $29,817 $24,378 Earnings/Share $1.15 $0.60 $2.73 $2.23 Dividends/ Share $0.31 $0.15 $0.60 $0.48 Share Price $13.55 $13.30 $25.39 $20.44 Yield 4.58% 4.38% 2.36% 2.35% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholders' Equity/Assets 9.72% 10.18% 10.67% 10.56% Book Value $15.70 $15.40 $16.43 $14.21 Loan/Deposit 102.36% 99.92% 106.09% 104.84% Efficiency Ratio 30% 30% 30% 32% Net Interest Margin 3.33% 3.48% 3.61% 3.69% Price/Earnings 5.91 5.54 9.30 9.15 Price/Book 0.86 0.86 1.55 1.44 Dividend Payout 27.06% 24.25% 21.97% 21.48% Return on Equity 14.95% 15.82% 17.83% 16.83% Return on Assets 1.52% 1.65% 1.89% 1.87% NPL/Loans 0.65% 0.40% 0.42% 0.25% NPA/Assets 0.71% 0.55% 0.59% 0.56% Loan Loss Allowance/NPL 252.28% 393.54% 411.32% 616.13% Stock Valuation P/B $19.31 $18.94 $20.21 $17.47 P/E $24.06 $25.20 $28.67 $27.55 Buyout Valuation P/B $21.98 $21.55 $26.29 $26.42

Note the second quarter results in the table are additive with the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were 55 cents, down from the 63 cents posted in the second quarter of 2019. This disparity was almost entirely due to the two million dollar additional loan loss provision added in the current quarter. Six-month performance was down as well, again primarily due to the loan loss provisions. Non-performing loans (NPL) increased to $10 million from $5.9 million in the first quarter, a whopping 76% increase. NPL/Loans has increased from .40% to .65% since the first quarter, although this is still below the US bank average of .79%. Non-performing assets (defined as NPL + OREO)/total assets has risen from .55% to .71%, slightly above the national average of .64. The final ratio that may be of interest is that the coverage, Loan Loss Allowance/NPL, has decreased from around 400% to 200% from the first quarter.

Along with the news regarding the loan losses, the outlook from the Company CEO was not particularly upbeat. Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided a bleak narrative laying out various scenarios that may affect the bank in a negative way. Basically saying that he, like the rest of us, has no way of knowing when/if this nightmare will end.

There was one item that was new to me:

Although not reflected in our June 30th numbers, on July 15, 2020, we successfully issued and sold $30 million of Subordinated Notes, further supporting the financial strength of our Company while not diluting our shareholders. Parke Bank has always exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized bank and the additional capital further strengthens our equity position.

A little research indicated these notes mature in 2030, are callable in 2025, and have a yield of 6.50%. Some quick math shows this will impact the bottom line by about $2 million a year, or a little over 16 cents.

But, aside from the loan losses, everything else looked great. Or, as the old saying goes, besides the shooting, how did you like the play Mrs. Lincoln? Deposits and loans were up, although a Loan to Deposit ratio of 102% can be a red flag in this type of environment. Return on Equity and Return on Assets are well above the magic numbers of 10% and 1%; they are at 14.95% and 1.52% respectively. All other ratios are reasonable and the dividend payout is still only 27%.

The decrease in estimated earnings due to the Subordinated Notes is not factored into the Table. This would cause estimated earnings to be around $2.09 rather than the $2.30 used by my tool so the P/E value would be $22.50 rather than $24.06. Thus, all of my tools evaluate the shares in a tight range of $19.30-$22.50.

These valuations aren’t much different than they were in 2018; it’s just that I used a P/B buyout multiplier of 1.8 in 2018 and 2019 while I am now using a much more conservative estimate of 1.4. And there has been a 10% stock dividend since the 2019 valuation. All in all, the bank’s performance was solid. Without the pandemic I am convinced we would be looking at a share price in the $20s.

So what is next? It depends on your confidence level. I have to believe that things will return somewhat to normalcy within the calendar year and this is a great bargain if that occurs. The $30 million note offering, while not attractive to existing shareholders, buys substantially more time than they would have had without it. And you have to believe that merger and acquisition activity will resume at some point and this would be a prime candidate. Based on the second quarter performance, I bought 500 more shares at slightly over $13 a while back. I am going to change my opinion from Neutral to Bullish, but not Bullish enough to try to convince others to buy. Please do your own due diligence and make an informed decision.

