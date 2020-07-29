Natural Gas Market: Total Demand Has Already Reached A Seasonal Peak, But Storage 'Surplus' Will Continue To Shrink

The forward curve is already somewhat elevated. November contract is trading near $2.450, which is not particularly cheap.

Projected TDDs are generally trending lower and have already dropped below last year's level, but currently remain above the norm.

We anticipate to see a build of 25 bcf, which is 31 bcf smaller than a year ago and 8 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,240 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending July 24.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending July 24), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) edged up by 1.3% w-o-w (from 100 to 102). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 16.0% above last year's level and 15.0% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending July 31), the weather conditions continue to warm up, but only slightly. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will rise by around 1.0% w-o-w (from 102 to 103). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 79 bcf/d and 82 bcf/d. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be as much as 15.0% above the norm and 6.2% above last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending August 7), the weather conditions are expected to cool down quite substantially. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 15% w-o-w (from 103 to 88). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should decline by 8.8% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will moderate to less than +1.0% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 75.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 72.0 bcf/d over the same period. Projected TDDs are generally trending lower and have already dropped below last year's level (-4.8%), but currently remain above the norm (+3.9%).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 89.4 bcf/d. Total demand has already reached a "seasonal peak" on July 20 (see the chart below) and is now projected to trend lower (slowly) until October.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 87.7 bcf/d.

-8.7 bcf/d from an all-time high;

+0.6 bcf/d from a 3-week low;

-1.0 bcf/d from Tuesday's results.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 87.61 bcf/d over the next three months (July-August-September). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 25 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 31 bcf smaller than a year ago and 8 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 130 bcf by August 28.

Fundamentally, the long-term trends are mostly bullish because annual storage "surplus" is still projected to shrink, and production growth potential is severely damaged. Furthermore, we believe that LNG feedgas flows have already reached a long-term bottom and should be trending higher (slowly). However, please note that the forward curve is already somewhat elevated. November contract is trading near $2.450, which is not particularly cheap - especially if the winter forecast turns out to be normal.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long natgas CFDs.