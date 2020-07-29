Banks In The Eurozone: Plenty Of Problems Ahead

European banking does not seem to be a very good investment opportunity at the current time.

European banks have been preparing for the wave of loan losses they will be facing by allocating large amounts of funds to their loan loss provisions.

European banks never fully recovered as well as US banks during the recent economic recovery period and now are facing another crisis, which is not where they want to be.

The European Central Bank has moved to prevent banks from paying dividends, buying back stock, and paying excessive bonuses until at least next year.

Europe continues to deal with the current coronavirus situation by erring on the side of being safe.

Right now, the eurozone countries seem to have fought off the COVID-19 pandemic better than the United States, appear to be recovering economically better than the United States, and, as a consequence, are moving ahead to build a stronger union in order for member states to help one another.

This performance has been a major reason why the value of the euro has risen in recent weeks. This morning, to purchase one euro it took close to $1.1750. This is up from about $1.1200 about a month ago.

Now, the European Central Bank is making moves to make sure that the banking system keeps on functioning.

On Tuesday, the ECB called on the banks under its supervision to “freeze dividend payments until at least January...” In March, the banks had been asked to hold off until October.

It also called on the banks to be “extremely moderate” when setting staff bonuses. Stock buybacks have also been postponed.

American banks also have been restricted and cannot raise their dividend payments in the third quarter of this year, and stock buybacks have been suspended for the time being.

European Banks Never Fully Recovered From The Great Recession

It has been a well-known fact that the banks of the ECB never recovered as fully as American banks following the Great Recession.

Bank loan problems were never fully resolved, and this has always been a concern in entering another period of economic malaise. The resolution of problems with bank loan portfolios seem to be connected with the fact that the whole eurozone never recovered as fully from the last recession as did the United States.

Here we have, then, the whole system paying for the postponement as another major crisis hits the economy... and the banking system.

Andrea Enria, chair of the ECB’s supervisory board, said he accepted the delay to dividends would upset bank shareholders, but added the measures were “exceptional and temporary”.

We know investors have not been particularly pleased with our decision, but we think it is necessary action to take at this stage of heightened uncertainty. It is important to ask banks to focus their capital resources on lending and loss absorption.”

The European banking sector, still suffering from problems carried over from the financial crisis of 2008-09, has been punished in the stock market. Shares in European banks have dropped 31 per cent this year, on average, compared with a 10 per cent fall in the benchmark Stoxx 600 index.

And, on average, the banks are trading at less than 40 per cent of the book value of their net assets.

It should be noted that regulators in the UK and Switzerland applied similar pressure on their domestic lenders to suspend dividends and stock buybacks.

Forthcoming Announcements Of Loan Losses

The reason for this care is that loan losses are expected to be quite severe.

Stephen Morris and Owen Walker report in the Financial Times:

Europe’s biggest banks are set to unveil another huge round of provisions for loan losses, as they take stock of the damage wrought by Covid-19 around the globe. The largest UK, Swiss and eurozone lenders are expected to provision at least €23bn for the second quarter as they report earnings in coming days, according to analysts at Citigroup. That is on top of the €25bn of charges the same group took against potential defaults in the first three months of the year."

The provisioning is expected to run right about the same level that occurred in the first half of 2009, during the Great Recession.

Loan charge-offs tend to lag an economic downturn, and banks try to anticipate the losses though early additions to their provision for loan loss account. So, the expectation is for actual loan losses to pick up as we go further into the recession. The charge-offs could take several years if, as expected, the economic recovery does not take a V-shape.

Oliver Wyman, the consulting firm, forecasts as much as €800bn of loan losses for European banks over the next three years if there is a second wave of infections.”

Morris and Walker quote Richard Buxton, head of UK Alpha strategy at Jupiter Asset Management, as saying:

It is a universal consensus that given the headwinds, investing in banks is as stupid an activity as investing in oil majors.”

He added that:

It is unlikely that anything revelatory emerges from this reporting season to change that.”

The Banking Future

Banks in the United States are doing better, but we have to remember, this is a time of great uncertainty. I keep bringing up the idea of “radical uncertainty” because this is certainly a period of time where one can apply that term. We have not experienced a time period like this and, as a consequence, we have little information about how probabilities might be assigned in such a situation and, furthermore, we aren’t even able to identify all the possible outcomes that might occur. We are very definitely “shooting in the dark.”

That is why I applaud the European Central Bank for erring on the side of caution at a time like this. We are feeling our way along, and so, we don’t want to do anything we might have to reverse in the near future.

Commercial banks will be facing a lot of stress in the near future. The commercial banking industry will come through this, but we just don’t know the extent to which it might be harmed. Investors do need to continue to watch the banking sector, not so much for investment opportunities, but to understand the state of the financial structure and how it will be able to contribute to the following recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.