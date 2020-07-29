The stock trades for just 3.1x trailing sales, which, in the SaaS world, probably makes it amongst the cheapest cloud stocks.

FireEye is not a fast-growing cybersecurity company, but I argue that its stock could be pricing in too much negativity.

FireEye reported a very strong set of results that positively surprised many investors.

Investment Thesis

FireEye (FEYE) delivered results that positively blew investors' expectations out of the water. This cybersecurity company makes a strong turnaround, while its stock still trades in the bargain basement.

There's plenty not to like about FireEye, such as the fact that its growth rates are not strong, however, I contend that is already more than priced in. This stock is worthwhile considering, here's why:

Growth Rates Revised Up

The first impressive aspect to look out for here is that FireEye was able to deliver a nice beat to its Q2 2020 results, while at the same time revising upwards its full-year 2020 revenue growth rates higher than top-end of its previous guidance.

Specifically, previously the top end was guided towards $900 million, but yesterday this got revised upwards so that full-year 2020 should now be pointing at the middle of its range towards $915 million.

This is obviously a very positive turn of events for a stock that had long ago been forgotten by many investors.

In fact, it's difficult to imagine now, but this cybersecurity company's share price is still at breakeven in 2020. During a time when many SaaS stocks are getting priced at exorbitant multiples.

Gross Profit Margins Have Room For Improvement

On the surface what strikes FireEye is that its non-GAAP gross profit margins are migrating down over time.

This is frustrating, particularly, if we compare with CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD):

Aside from the fact that CrowdStrike's gross profit margins are increasing with time while FireEye is decreasing with time, we need to consider that CrowdStrike's GAAP gross profits include all those pesky costs such as amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation, while with FireEye, these costs are added back in the graph above.

I've done these to offer the starkest possible comparisons between the two. However, there are further positive dynamics worth bearing in mind.

Free Cash Flow Profile Dramatically Improves

As the table below illustrates, what FireEye misses on growth rates, it makes up in free cash flow.

On the back of posting its strongest second-quarter revenues, it's great to see the marked improvement in free cash flow from negative $29 million in Q2 2019 to positive $9 million in Q2 2020.

CEO Kevin Mandia pointed to FireEye's cloud-based solutions as a platform, cloud subscription, and managed services ARR being up 27% compared with the same period a year ago.

Accordingly, given customers' demand for cybersecurity, FireEye could see its valuation repricing higher, if it can continue to gain traction and migrate away from being an appliance-based legacy offering towards cloud-based solutions including Mandiant Solutions.

The problem with FireEye's product revenue falling y/y is that this segment has more attractive margins than its cloud subscription.

For instance, FireEye's product segment boasts of having very close to 70% GAAP gross profit margins, while its platform segment GAAP gross margins have hovered around 45% historically. Note, I've used GAAP gross margins here, rather than non-GAAP as above.

Valuation -- Reasonable Margin of Safety

Investors that follow SaaS stocks will be hard-pressed to find many companies that are posting some revenue growth rates, with a path towards sustainable free cash flow trading at just 3.1x trailing sales.

I would not be surprised to see analysts adjusting their models in the coming weeks on the back of these strong Q2 2020 results.

The Bottom Line

FireEye impressed investors and is gaining positive traction. It's not clear sailing for FireEye as it needs to demonstrate to investors that it can sustainably reignite its revenue growth rates past 2020.

On balance, I make the argument this stock already carries a significant amount of pessimism, and that its valuation is depressed.

What's more, there are not many cloud-based cybersecurity companies still trading for depressed multiples.

