European Banks - The ECB Just Torpedoed 2019 Dividends

This has far-reaching implications for the dividend potential of all European banks tied to the ECB.

The ECB has updated their earlier recommendation, however. Banks are now recommended to not perform any dividend payouts or buybacks for the entirety of fiscal 2020.

I recently updated on most Scandinavian banks and their 2Q20 results. Most of these results were good, and the banks' financial shape seems to suggest a dividend for the year.

In earlier articles, I updated bank thesis using quarterly reports from Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF). All of these banks reported quite positive results for the second quarter, and while some have reported higher credit losses and provisions than others, none of them is in a situation that would dictate a change in the dividend proposal from early 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things. The ECB initially came out and recommended earlier this year that European banks postpone dividends, buybacks, and potential bonuses until October of 2020. A while ago, the message then came that the ECB was considering extending this recommendation - and yesterday, this turned from consideration into fact.

(Source: ECB)

Specifically, the European Central Bank recommends all banks in the Eurozone, to use available capital to handle credit losses/impairments and continue to grant credit to corporations and households in spite of financially worse times. The recommendation encompasses not only dividends but buybacks as well as bonus programs/incentives for management and boards.

So what does this mean?

The Eurozone is, of course, made up of all the nations' (19 out of 27) EU member states which have adopted the Euro (€) as their currency. While the remaining 8 members of the EU which have not yet adopted are allowed to keep their own currency, most of them are obliged to join the Eurozone and adopt the Euro at some point in the future - once certain demands have been fulfilled.

So if you're invested in a bank in a European nation that actually uses the Euro and is part of the Eurozone, I would say the chances of a dividend being paid out from this bank during this year is virtually nil. For me, this impacts a small position in a French bank, and since Nordea is now domiciled in Finland, this makes them subject to this recommendation in a very direct fashion as well.

However, for the remaining countries and banks, things are more complicated.

First off, Norway isn't even in the EU. Hence, DNB is likely to go their own way, regardless of what the ECB says. It's entirely possible that DNB chooses to fall into line despite their independence from the EU. The bank could pay a dividend, but this may spark criticism given the degree of interconnectivity between European banks, EU, or no. However, in terms of chances of dividends, DNB should technically be the bank where a dividend is most possible. It will be exciting to follow to see what the bank does during 3Q20 and 4Q20.

For our Swedish banks, things are more complicated, however.

Sweden is technically part of ERM, and has pledged to join the Euro as soon as certain conditions are fulfilled.

(Source: Wikipedia)

However, Sweden joined EU in 1995, after the Maastricht Treaty, and despite being required to join the Eurozone, the Swedish people turned this down in the 2003 referendum, and the anti-euro stance has become far stronger since then. The latest relevant data I can find is from 2018, and the adoption approval for the euro was back then, down to 19%. (Source: ECB)

So despite being required to adopt the Euro, Sweden has intentionally avoided fulfilling regulatory requirements by not joining ERM II. Joining ERM II is voluntary, so Swedish Euro adoption as things currently stand, is an extremely unlikely prospect, and not even the conservatives in Sweden are wholly in favor of doing so any longer.

The same trend is true in Denmark and the Czech Republic as well as Poland, which initially wanted to join. The debt crisis of 2010 discouraged this, however.

What does this mean for the banks and their dividend?

Because Swedish banks aren't technically part of the eurozone, it at least makes it conceivable for a Swedish bank to argue that: regulatory requirements are fulfilled, finances are good, credit losses are within margins, lending volumes are excellent, and we see no fiscal reason to withhold a dividend. This is potentially especially true for banks like Handelsbanken, which has seen extremely small credit losses and credit loss provisions.

Historically speaking, however, Swedish banks have played their cards pretty close to what the ECB has directed, however - and they may do so again. The banks don't gain very much by going against ECB recommendations (dividends and buybacks potentially not being a priority for management/the board after all), especially since this is a recommendation that will certainly disappear going into 2021.

So, all that being said, what can we expect?

Bank dividends for 2019 - Gone or not?

I believe that DNB will probably pay a dividend, but Swedish banks, both Nordea and others, will not - those are my expectations, based on how the banks have handled ECB recommendations in the past and their ties to Brussels.

This doesn't mean that shareholders won't see their 2019 profits somewhere. The banks could pay an additional dividend from this profit during the next year, justifying excellent liquidity and profits. The bank could perform expansive buybacks once things turn back up. The historical trends which dictate that when banks are profitable, this trickles down to shareholders, are encouraging.

However, it does mean that even going into 3Q20 and 4Q20, we lack dividend clarity until at least 3Q20 communications, unless some bank tries to come out ahead and somehow comment on this development (which I doubt).

The recommendation yesterday did little to change the various banks' share prices or valuations however, indicating that the market had already priced such a possibility into the current share prices of individual banks.

We can also look to get an idea of the impact of ECB, at the ECB's supposed guidelines/task within the framework of the EU, which would speak in favor of dividends not being paid out.

The European Central Bank and the national central banks together constitute the Eurosystem, the central banking system of the euro area. The main objective of the Eurosystem is to maintain price stability: safeguarding the value of the euro. The European Central Bank is responsible for the prudential supervision of credit institutions located in the euro area and participating non-euro area Member States, within the Single Supervisory Mechanism, which also comprises the national competent authorities. It thereby contributes to the safety and soundness of the banking system and the stability of the financial system within the EU and each participating Member State. (Source: ECB)

There is a complex sort of interconnectivity here, with ECB influencing things even in member states where the Euro has not been adopted. Additionally, the ECB works with the Swedish Riksbank, the central bank of Sweden, which is extremely likely to follow ECB recommendations, and pass them on to the relevant supervisory authority, Finansinspektionen, in their tasks and work.

It is upon this basis that I expect that no Swedish bank will in the end pay an FY19/2020 dividend during this fiscal. I believe any dividend meant for this year will likely be paid out either in the form of:

an extraordinary dividend during the next year added to FY20 dividend payouts.

during the next year added to FY20 dividend payouts. Paid out in the form of share buybacks by the bank during 2021 or beyond.

by the bank during 2021 or beyond. Not paid out at all, and used to shore up capital positions, an excessive CET1-ratio, or handle credit losses or KYC/AML costs.

To do otherwise would likely endanger the bank's "relationship" with the supervisory authority or the central bank, or ECB - or all of them.

The only bank that even has the slightest chance of justifying such a dividend payout based on current results is Handelsbanken. I say this because of the extremely limited credit losses the bank suffered due to its conservative portfolio and structure - it was lower than a tenth of the largest credit losses suffered. For a bank like Swedbank, that already is in the line of sight by FI for its complicity in AML/KYC trouble, it would spell dire trouble to do this.

This is simply my guidance - but I believe it will turn out somewhat accurate, and it can be used as a basis for investing or not investing in these institutions.

To put it candidly, there are far better alternatives out there now.

Summary

This article is not arguing that you should sell your Swedish banks if you own stakes in them. In my view, the blow of cut dividends by European banks is comparatively lowered by the fact that other companies and even US banks are under strict guidelines at this time to properly dimension their dividend payouts and buybacks. COVID-19 has made certain that banks worldwide know the writing is on the wall, and they're under careful scrutiny.

It is not the best time in history, therefore, to own banks in your portfolio - but what matters is the long-term perspective, where just as in 2009 and 2010, things will eventually pass and dividends will return to normal. This is especially true for Swedish banks which sport some of the most impressive CET1-ratios on the globe.

In the short term, I therefore guide for extreme caution investing here, as valuations may shift in the coming months. In the long term, I remain bullish and keep my positions in these banks as they are.

