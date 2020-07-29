In the post-coronavirus era, manufacturing reshoring to North America may drive air traffic growth for the peers of ASR more than benefitting ASR.

Air traffic through ASR-operated airports dropped by 32.7% in March, by 96.3% in April, and 96.2% in May, relative to February 2020.

On July 22, 2020, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASR) announced the results for the 2Q2020 (see here).

Below, I will review how this airport operator has been doing based on the financial results in the quarter and air traffic data over the past few months, aiming to update the investment thesis that I first presented here.

Air traffic

Mexico. The Mexican government announced stay-at-home, social distancing, and travel restriction measures in late March to contain the coronavirus pandemic and reopened the country on June 1 (see here for a timeline). ASR-operated airports in Mexico remained open during the time although they operated at much-reduced capacity.

Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico governor declared on March 12 a state of emergency and used National Guard personnel to screen arriving passengers for symptoms, and closed schools the next day. An island-wide stay-at-home curfew was declared on March 15. The governor requested the FAA to stop flights from 'hot spots' states, including New York, New Jersey, and Florida, to Puerto Rico on April 8. The island was reopened on June 11. At the San Juan airport, only essential commercial spaces are open to the public, which affected the non-aeronautical revenue.

Colombia. Colombian President Iván Duque closed border with Venezuela on March 14 and banned visitors from Europe and Asia beginning March 16. All schools were closed on March 15. The next day, all land and sea borders were closed and various department governments issued curfews to slow the spread of the virus. On March 20, a 19-day nationwide quarantine was announced until April 12, which was later repeatedly extended to August 1.

In Colombia, the government suspended both domestic and international commercial air travel since mid-March. Since July 1, domestic flights are only allowed when the municipal governments at both the departure and the arrival have reached an agreement to resume air travel. The complexity of the mandate has so far kept all six airports of ASR closed. International flights are not expected to resume until September 1.

Thanks to the government mandates as outlined above, air traffic going through ASR-operated airports in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia dropped by 32.7% in March, by 96.3% in April, and 96.2% in May, relative to February - the last month before the coronavirus hit. International traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico nearly entirely disappeared in the months of April and May. In Colombia, both domestic and international traffic decreased to near zero in the months of April, May, and June (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The air traffic through ASR airports. Source: Laurentian Research based on ASR released traffic data.

Domestic traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico was less severely affected than international traffic. But that does not help ASR much because domestic traffic only accounts for approximately 40% of the traffic for ASR, including 25% in Mexico and 15% in Puerto Rico, much lower than its peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC). That is why ASR traffic was hit harder than OMAB and PAC (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Percentage of domestic travelers in total passenger mix for OMAB, PAC, and ASR. Note, for ASR, it is Mexican and Puerto Rican domestic travelers in total passenger mix. Source: Laurentian Research based on company released traffic data.

In June 2020, traffic data began to improve. From the low base of May, Mexican international traffic increased by 478.8%, Mexican domestic traffic by 159.6%, Puerto Rican domestic traffic by 169.1%, Puerto Rican international traffic by 96.3%; even in Colombia, which is still in lockdown, domestic and international traffic rose by 47.7% and 38.5%, respectively (Fig. 3). The reopening of Colombia, currently anticipated on August 1, and international flights, which are expected to resume on September 1, should further help with the recovery; Colombia contributed some 21.0% of the total traffic in February 2020.

Fig. 3. Year-over-year air traffic changes for ASR. Source: Laurentian Research based on ASR released traffic data.

2Q financials

The 2Q2020 is the worst quarter ever experienced by ASR. The total revenue in the 2Q2020 came to MXN 1.767 million, down 56.6% from one year ago. The traffic through the San Juan airport in Puerto Rico showed some resilience (Table 1).

Table 1. Financial and operational highlights, in thousands of MXN except for per-share figures and traffic data. Source.

ASR introduced initiatives to reduce maintenance and energy costs by 24% but its cost structure is dominated by fixed costs. So, the cost-saving initiatives were overwhelmed by the sharp decline in revenue. In the end, the decline in revenue hit profitability really hard. EBITDA declined to paltry MXN 16 million if one-time items are excluded, and the company lost MXN 520 million or US$0.7511 per ADS in the quarter. By the way, Aeromexico, Avianca, and LATAM Airlines, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, have continued to make regular payments as allowed by the relevant courts, without causing ASR liquidity problems.

Nonetheless, ASR has maintained a solid balance sheet. As of the end of the quarter, ASR had MXN 15.538 billion of debt offset by MXN 7.124 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Only MXN 388.320 million of debt is due in the 2H2020, with an additional MXN 812.821 million due in 2021. Some 54% of its debt is US$-denominated and on the Puerto Rican subsidiary, while 26% in the Mexican peso and 20% in Colombian peso (Table 2). ASR still has adequate debt coverage (Table 3).

Table 2. Liquidity position (upper) and debt maturity profile (lower) of ASR as of June 30, 2020. Source.

Table 3. Debt ratios as of June 30, 2020. LTM EBITDA and LTM interest expense figures are in thousands of MXN. Note 1, for Mexican debt, the formula for the interest coverage ratio is LTM EBITDA/LTM interest expense; 2, for Puerto Rican debt, the formula for the debt coverage ratio is LTM cash flow generation/LTM debt service, where LTM cash flow generation for the period was MXN 1.2 billion and LTM debt service was MXN 739.9 million; 3, for the Colombian debt, the formula for the debt coverage ratio is (LTM EBITDA - LTM taxes)/LTM debt service, where EBITDA minus taxes for the period amounted to MXN 863.7 million and debt service was MXN 403.5 million. Source.

ASR had committed to spending MXN 5.3 billion of capital in Mexico in 2020, of which only MXN 714 million had been spent. The government decrees concerning coronavirus pandemic made any construction impossible. ASR will not be able to file a request to the Mexican authority for MDP revision until 1Q2021 after the official 2020 GDP statistics are published. Only if the Mexican GDP drops by more than 5% - a condition which most likely will be met - can ASR expect to CapEx deferral until the demand recovers.

Investor takeaways

The coronavirus pandemic has hit ASR extremely hard, more so than it has impacted its peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Table 4), which is reflected in the stock performance of these companies (Fig. 4).

Table 4. Air traffic decline from February 2020 to May 2020 (upper) and recovery from May 2020 to June 2020 (lower). Source: Laurentian Research.

Fig. 4. A comparison of the stock performance of ASR, PAC, and OMAB from February 2020 to date. Source.

The silver lining of the steeper decline in passenger throughput is that the traffic recovered at a pace slightly faster for ASR than for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico. Will such a difference in traffic recovery translate into better stock performance going forward? I doubt it because this public health crisis does help accentuate a long-standing challenge faced by ASR as I will explain below.

International traffic through the Mexican airports of ASR, which accounts for 36.0% of its total passenger throughput, expanded at only 1.16% year-over-year judging from the growth rate averaged over January 2019-February 2020, significantly slower than its peers.

Domestic traffic through the Mexican airports of ASR, which accounts for 26.2% of the total traffic, also grew at a slower pace than its peers (Fig. 3; Table 5).

Table 5. The January 2019-February 2020 average year-over-year growth of air traffic. Source: Laurentian Research.

The shrewd management of ASR has been fully aware of such a disadvantage relative to its peers, which is why it decided to expand into Puerto Rico and Colombia, where air travel is known to grow much faster. Currently, the Puerto Rican and Colombian markets only contribute 37.8% of total passenger throughput. Until Puerto Rico and Colombia overtake Mexico in passenger count, ASR will probably continue to lag behind its peers in terms of growth, given that its flagship airport at Cancun mainly serves international tourists.

To make the long-term outlook even less bright for ASR, it is widely anticipated that manufacturing reshoring to North America in the post-coronavirus era will further fuel the growth of air traffic for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, the operator of the Monterrey International Airport that serves the Monterrey metropolitan area which hosts numerous domestic and international industrial businesses (see here and here).

Therefore, among the trio of Mexican airport operators, I prefer Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and, to a degree, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to ASR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB,PAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.