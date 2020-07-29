Since my last bullish article on Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), the stock is up by more than 15% (as of this writing) and up by more than 7% since the Q4-20 earnings call. It's time to revisit the numbers to re-validate CAG as a buy. Looking at sales and profitability performance over the past four quarters, brand performance and FY-21 product innovation, guidance levels for FY-21, and current valuation levels, it's safe to say that Conagra still represents a solid long-term play. The 2.3% forward yield adds an attractive element to the investment.

Sales and Profitability

Over the course of FY-20, Conagra added nearly $1.5 billion to the top line, continuing the growth trend set in FY-19 that came from the Pinnacle acquisition the year before. FY-19 over FY-18 net sales grew by 20%, even overshadowing the 16% YoY net sales growth rate reported for FY-20.

While Q4-20 can certainly be treated as an anomaly as far as demand and sales are concerned, there's no doubt that it has helped Conagra on several fronts, including increasing free cash flow and allowing for significant deleveraging over the quarter.

Organic net sales growth for the fourth quarter, year-over-year, was reported at 21.5%, which bumped quarterly adjusted diluted earnings from continuing ops to $0.75 for a 108% YoY increase.

In turn, this allowed Conagra to post a non-GAAP free cash flow of $1,473 million, well above the guidance figure of +$950 million for FY-20, ultimately helping them deleverage net debt from 4.8x to 4x over the final quarter of fiscal 2020.

Further deleveraging is expected over FY-21, with a year-end target of between 3.5x and 3.6x.

Brand Performance and FY-21 Innovation

Source: All slide images from Q4-20 presentation

Recent consumer behavior trends are clearly skewing toward healthier at-home meal and snack options. According to the Krystal Register, who leads the health and well-being division of FMI - The Food Industry Association:

Consumers have told us that they believe they are cooking healthier at home and still very much value cooking - even when forced to stay-at-home for every meal occasion. As we continue to manage this pandemic, food retailers and suppliers have an incredible opportunity to seize on these new learned behaviors among their shoppers to support overall health and well-being.

Conagra's innovations with keto-friendly and plant-based products will allow them to leverage that shift, while the classics will continue to enjoy strong first-time buyer sales, repeat sales, and market penetration gains.

Conagra's wide portfolio of products straddling staples, snacks, and frozen foods have a lot of stickiness with new customers, and that's something we can see in the repeat-buyer figures for FY-20 over FY-19. Of course, a significant portion of that will have come from increased overall demand, but it's a sign that the product portfolio is widely accepted by consumers. That will definitely help the company with its 'conservatively positive' outlook for the coming year.

Outlook for FY-21

The next fiscal year will likely see a slowdown in terms of organic sales growth rates, but the company remains confident of achieving +10% to +13% in FY-21. For FY-22, the target is +1% to +2%, which indicates that a lot of sales momentum will continue into the first and possibly even second quarter of FY-20, compensating for the eventual decline expected in H2-21.

These figures are, of course, a little unpredictable because of the pandemic and its long-term effects on consumer behavior, but I like the fact that the company is guiding for conservative growth rather than being overly optimistic about the current high demand.

Valuation

That brings us to how cheap or expensive the stock is compared to peers in the consumer staples segment. My recent analysis of Church & Dwight (CHD) showed an unusually disproportionate forward earnings multiple of +30. In contrast, even though CAG is trading near the recent all-time high of +$40 (the as-of-writing price is +$37), the jump in earnings for Q4 has kept the forward earnings multiple at around 15.

On a comparative basis, Conagra looks much more attractive than several of its consumer staples peers. Considering all the other factors discussed above, a sub-$38 price would be a good entry point for CAG. Analyst price forecasts for the stock show a slight upside from the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.