The demand for cocoa continues to rise worldwide. The global population increases by around 20 million each quarter or 80 million people each year, expanding the addressable market for chocolate. Chocolate is a treat that transcends national borders, political ideology, and the other factors that divide people on our planet. The epicurean treat has an addictive nature. Those who taste a chocolate treat as a child often continue to enjoy it throughout their lives. The leading growth region for demand is in Asia is China, the world’s most populous country has been consuming more chocolate each year.

The primary ingredient in chocolate is the cocoa bean. While consumption is ubiquitous, production is a local affair. Cocoa can only grow in equatorial climates with just the right amount of moisture. The West African countries of the Ivory Coast and Ghana supply over 60% if the world’s annual supply of cocoa beans.

The cocoa price had been falling from February through July, but the soft commodity appears to have reached a bottom, and a recovery could be on the horizon. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) follows the price of cocoa futures higher and lower.

Cocoa falls from February through July

Nearby cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange rose to just shy of $3000 per ton in mid-February, the highest price for the soft commodity since August 2016.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the fall from $2998 during the week of February 10 to a low of $2137 in late July, a drop of 40.3%. At first, cocoa fell with many other commodities and other asset markets. However, while others recovered, the selling pressure remained in the cocoa futures arena.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators fell into oversold territory on the weekly chart. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market evaporated from a high of 365,293 contracts on February 6 as cocoa was at the high to a low of 207,600 contracts in mid-June. The metric declined as market participants closed risk positions in markets across all asset classes. Weekly historical volatility has moved from a low of 13% to a high of 42.20% so far in 2020. At 23.76% on July 28, the metric was below the midpoint. In August 2019, nearby ICE cocoa futures fell to a low of $2089 per ton. The 2020 low at $2137 was a higher bottom, and the price recently bounced above the $2300 level. The midpoint for 2020 is $2567.50, so there is plenty of room for a rally in the cocoa market.

A higher low on the weekly chart

In June 2017, the price of cocoa fell to a low of $1769 per ton, the lowest level for the soft commodity since 2007.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that cocoa has been mostly making higher lows since 2017. The one exception was a spike to $1901 in March 2019 during a contract rollover period. The price pattern is a constructive sign for the cocoa market. Critical technical support is at $2089, the August 2019 low. From a risk-reward perspective, a move to the midpoint at $2567.50 offers a better than 1:1 ratio at $2304 on July 28.

African producers are suffering because of the pandemic and low prices

According to Africa.com, approximately two million cocoa farmers in the Ivory Coast and Ghana are hurting because of the low price of cocoa beans. The nations worked together with the leading chocolate manufacturers to establish a $400 per ton premium for West African beans to reduce child labor and encourage crop sustainability.

Coronavirus has weighed on the demand for cocoa beans over the past months. At the same time, the lack of data and organized health systems means that the impact of the virus on African nations could be severe. Farmers could turn to other more profitable crops, creating a long-term shortage of cocoa beans if they do not receive a living wage. Moreover, the lack of income from the cocoa business could undermine governments in the region as cocoa is one of the primary revenue-producing crops. In commodity markets, the cure for low prices is low prices.

We witnessed many commodity prices fall to lows in 2008 during the global financial crisis. By 2011, prices skyrocketed, and cocoa went along for the bullish ride.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, cocoa fell to a low of $1867 in 2008 and more than doubled to an all-time high of $3826 in 2011. Many commodities are following a similar path as in 2008 over the past months. Gold has already climbed to a new record high, and silver, copper, and crude oil have all made impressive price recoveries.

A falling dollar supports the British pound

Cocoa futures in the US, like many other commodities, use the US dollar as its pricing mechanism. A weak dollar tends to support the price of commodities, and cocoa is no exception.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the dollar index illustrates the decline of the US currency against other global reserve currencies since March.

The international hub of cocoa trading is in London. A rising pound if often supportive of the price of the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

The chart of the British pound versus the US dollar currency relationship shows the appreciation in the pound since March. A falling dollar and rising pound tend to be bullish for the price of ICE cocoa futures.

NIB is the cocoa ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in cocoa is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to participate in the market without venturing into the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $21.56 million, trades an average of 29,466 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. September cocoa futures rose from $2092 on July 8 to a high of $2307 on July 28 or 10.28%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the NIB ETN product climbed from $24.69 to $27.50 per share or 11.38%. NIB did an excellent job tracking the price of cocoa.

The falling dollar and rising pound, price pressures on farmers in the Ivory Coast, and Ghana, and the price action from 2008 through 2011 all add up to a significant recovery in the cocoa price. At the $2300 per ton level on July 28, the soft commodity has the potential to make a substantial price recovery.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.